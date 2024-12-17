DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

There are a solid amount of ranked teams in action on the college hardwood Tuesday, but unfortunately each of them will be playing against unranked foes. We do not really have any marquee games on the slate, but there are still plenty of exciting players to pick from at PrizePicks.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jaden Akins, G, Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans take the short trip over the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for what is technically a neutral-site battle. The game tips at 7 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed or streamed on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

Akins and Sparty should have some solid offensive success against a Golden Panthers team allowing 66.7 points per game, but 43.8 percent of shots from the field, and 35.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, in the bottom third in the nation.

Akins is coming off an 18-point performance against Nebraska last time out, while hitting a season-high four 3-pointers. Akins should be success against with the long-distance shot against the leaky defense of the Golden Grizz.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaden Akins, Over 11.5 Points

Javon Bennett, G, Dayton

After some rather uneven showings in November, including a couple of shabby showings in the Maui Invitational, Bennett is starting to catch fire.

Bennett is good for 11.3 PPG with 3.8 APG, 2.3 RPG and 1.7 RPG in the past three outings, while hitting a total of seven triples. He went for 15 points in an upset of Marquette last time out Saturday, adding three triples, three steals, two boards and two assists.

Bennett and his Dayton teammates should have some tremendous success against a UNLV defense which ranks 203rd or worse in a multitude of defensive categories. The Rebels have allowed 71.9 PPG, 44.0 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from behind the 3-point arc, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Javon Bennett, Over 8.5 Points

Ian Schieffelin, F, Clemson

Clemson's Schieffelin heads into this one on fire, going for 14.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG and 3.0 APG with 2.0 3-pointers per game in the previous three outings.

Originally, I was simply keying on the blocked shot. He needs just one to cash. However, the way the "Chef" is going, he should be able to cook the Over on Pts+Rebs+Asts in a rivalry game against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are so-so defensively, allowing 40.6 percent from the field, and 30.2 percent from downtown. Schieffelin has double-double in four of the past six games, and he is as good bet to eclipse that mark in this rivalry battle, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ian Schieffelin, Over 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

