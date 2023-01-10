DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is continuing to feed us a 12-game main slate going off at 6:30 p.m. EST. Six of those games overlap into their evening contest, which tips at 9:00 p.m. There aren't many games with high totals, with just two over 140 points. Overall, the late window games are bunched a bit closer together in terms of expected scoring, so I think the emphasis is on building around a few guys early with a core of your lineup starting later in the evening.

Top Tier

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Kentucky ($10,800)

Tshiebwe is coming off a down showing at Alabama (11.5 DKP)m yet his price rose $200. I think that speaks to how great this matchup is for him, and hopefully the salary increase further makes him less used than he should be. South Carolina is 178th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, along with a No. 247 ranking in defensive rebounding rate. It's likely some combination of Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (6-8) and Josh Gray (7-0) that will be asked to guard Tshiebwe, and he's in for a field day as such. 15 points and 15 boards would be my minimal expectation.

Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois ($7,900)

Shannon is blossoming in his role as the alpha for the Illini, scoring in double-digits in four of five and eight of 10. In his recent down scoring game, he put up seven boards and five assists, so there are multiple paths to success. He enjoys a 25.6 percent usage rate over his last five games while playing north of 30 minutes, so the floor should be high enough. Nebraska does check in at 45th in defensive efficiency, but the Huskers have allowed 155 points in their last two outings.

Middle Tier

Jayden Taylor, G, Butler ($7,200)

Unlike Tschiebwe above who just has a smash matchup, this Butler-St. John's game is the one we want to target from the early six games. St John's has the nation's second-highest tempo, giving us a boost on the Bulldogs, who boast five players priced at $6,500 or higher, making it tough to make the right call. Taylor has a rotation-leading 26.4 percent usage rate over his last five games, even if he isn't currently starting. He's averaged 28.8 DKP across his last three, which should be a safe target given the Red Storm's pace.

Cam Whitmore, F, Villanova ($6,800)

We're probably at a point where it's the last time we'll see Whitmore under $7,000, and as such, I'll continue to roll with him. He's played 26, 29 and 35 minutes in his last three games, taking no less than nine shots in each. The Wildcats' last game had 168 points scored in it, and that Whitmore provided just two rebounds and an assist is a concern. But he still earned 32.5 DKP, and his massive 30.0 percent usage (over his last five) speaks for itself.

Value Tier

K.J. Adams, F, Kansas ($5,700)

Adams is just rolling along unspectacularly but consistently. He's had a 19.5 DKP floor across Kansas' last nine games, scoring in double-digits in eight straight. His 20.4 percent usage rate (over his last five games) isn't massive, but it's third amongst Jayhawks' starters, and surprisingly higher than Gradey Dick ($7,400), who routinely comes with higher expectations. Adams isn't likely to win you any leagues, but he likely won't lose any either.

Jonas Aidoo, F, Tennessee ($5,200)

Aidoo looks like a player coming into his own. Over his last four games, he's averaged 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks across 20.3 minutes, resulting in a 25.38 DKP average, a cool 5.2x return at this number, which is up $600 from the weekend. His minutes will make him risky, but with Tennessee expected to win this game comfortably, Aidoo should remain a cog in the rotation, allowing him to continue his emergence.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.