DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

DraftKings is giving us what has become their 2022-23 standard Tuesday -- a 12-game main slate tipping at 6:30 p.m. EST, with four of those games doubling into their four-game evening slate at 9:00 p.m. Eight of the 12 games have totals of 140 or more, so we should have plenty of points available for us to target. Miami-Florida State leads the way with a massive 150.5 point total, and the narrow four-point spread should make both sides attractive.

We have three players priced in five-figures, and all merit strong consideration. Also, keep an eye on the status of North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith ($9,700), who is questionable due to a neck injury. If he's unavailable, Jarkel Joiner ($7,800) vaults to the forefront of our top options.

Top Tier

Matt Cleveland, G, Florida State ($9,500)

My appeal on Cleveland is simply that he's overlooked among the other top-priced options. His eight rebounds over the weekend snapped an eight-game double-double streak. He's scored in double digits in every game since November 25 and has at least eight rebounds in every game since November 30. If we're buying the anticipated total, Cleveland has 4x+ upside, giving him the same potential as the slate's big three at a slight discount.

Norchad Omier, F, Miami ($8,600)

Despite the intro, I didn't set out to highlight top options from both the 'Canes and 'Noles. But Omier is in terrific form, being one point short of four-straight double-doubles. Florida State is an undersized squad, so only foul trouble will limit Omier from getting a fifth-straight double-double. Teammate Jordan Miller ($7,200) is also in fine form, and would shoulder more offensive onus if Isaiah Wong's ($8,200) sinus issue forces him to miss the contest. But Omier's work on the glass will create a stable and high floor, even if the ceiling isn't as immense as others due to his overall lack of offensive repetoire.

Middle Tier

Umoja Gibson, G, DePaul ($7,500)

The price point here is more low-end top tier than any sort of middle tier. But it illustrates why it's so hard to recommend spending 10k+ on any of the slates top options; there is just so much potential with players like Gibson, which allow for such a deep roster build. Georgetown is defenseless, ranking 280th in efficiency, per KenPom, while playing at a reasonable 112th-ranked pace. Gibson has been worth 35.75 DKP or better in three of his last five outings, and the matchup here clearly suggests that's in store again Tuesday.

Akok Akok, F, Georgetown ($6,800)

Another game double up that I didn't intend to do at the outset of this column. Frontcourt is always a challenge, which leads us to regular guard value options and the opportunity to pay for multiple forwards. Akok is volatile, but he's coming off of his third game in the last six with at least 29 DKP, showing a 39.5 DKP ceiling. DePaul ranks 95th in tempo, and 160th defensively. His floor is very low, his ceiling is a 5x return. Use some safer targets around him, and if he pops off, you win.

Bargain Tier

Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky ($5,800)

Reeves has assumed the role of Kentucky's go-to scorer, averaging 17.0 points across the team's last five outings, taking 12.8 shots across 26.6 minutes. The problem is he does nothing else; averaging 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.4 steals. The price is rising to where that's an issue, but in a matchup against Vanderbilt's 157th-ranked defense, we should be able to bank on volume scoring once again to lead us to a 3x minimum.

Isiaih Mosley, G, Missouri ($4,600)

We've got contrasting styles here, with Mississippi checking in at 249th in tempo and 55th defensively, while Missouri prefers to push the issue, ranking 41st in tempo. I'm not fully buying the 145.5 point total as a result, so a small piece to this game rather than a top-tier option makes sense. Mosley was expected to be big impact transfer but has dealt with some personal issues that haven't allowed that to manifest, perhaps until now. He played 33 minutes in the Tigers last game, hoisting 18 shots in route to 28.0 DKP. The price makes for minimal risk, and if the tempo is pushed, a 5x return (23 DKP) isn't out of the question.

