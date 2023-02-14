DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Our standard 12-game slate Tuesday tips at 7:00 EST, and has four games in the 9:00 window that double for a smaller evening slate. We've got some pretty varied point totals, with six games sitting north of 140 points, and three at 131 or less, setting up for some pretty obvious games to target.

Duke's Kyle Filipowski ($9,800) is the big injury to track. He seems unlikely to play against Notre Dame, a game the Blue Devils likely can win without him. It's going to create a massive opportunity for someone in that lineup to step up and produce. Can we guess who that will be?

Top Tier

Jesse Edwards, F, Syracuse ($9,500)

Edwards comes in with great form, with 44+ DKP in consecutive games after a bit of a funk previously. He was terrific against the Wolfpack last season as well, posting 36 DKP. I don't find this slate one where we need to pay up, and with the hunch this game gets up and down, you can look for some other Orange players to have big scoring nights (Joe Girard, $7,600 perhaps?) But North Carolina State couldn't defend Boston College's Quinten Post over the weekend; his production was simply limited by the lopsided score. Edwards presents stability with a double-double ceiling.

Cliff Omoruyi, F, Rutgers ($8,000)

This is a very guard-heavy slate, so building out of a stable frontcourt is my preferred choice. This game has a low, 128.5 point total, and figures to be ignored by most. Omoruyi doesn't need high scoring action to provide a stable floor, as he's a nightly double-double threat, doing so five times in his last eight outings. Nebraska is terrible on the offensive glass, and Omoruyi should control missed shots regularly, while the Cornhuskers are just mid-tier with regards to offensive rebounds allowed, potentially allowing for some easy stick back buckets. The price point lends itself to a a 3.5x floor with the potential for more given the expected margin of victory (12 points) for the Scarlet Knights.

Middle Tier

Casey Morsell, G, North Carolina State ($6,700)

This is a game where I want to target both sides in anticipation of it playing to a high-scoring, tight finish. We know the play is shooters against the Orange's 2-3 zone, and as such, it's obviously a favorable spot for Terquavion Smith ($9,100), who's taken 72 more 3-pointers than any teammate. Morsell has made just nine fewer long balls thanks to a sparkling 45.0 percent success rate, however. I don't care for this price, but Morsell has averaged 29.6 DKP across his last four, which would still give us a 4.4x return.

Dylan Addae-Wusu, G, St. John's ($6,100)

It seems wise to target a piece or two of the St. John's offense; it checks in with the nation's third-fastest tempo, per KenPom, and faces a DePaul side that ranks 198th in defensive efficiency. Addae-Wusu is a glue guy that won't win you a tournament Tuesday, but he helps round out your builds with a stable floor. An inconsistent scorer that could outperform given the matchup, Addae-Wusu has gone for at least 21.25 DKP in nine of his last 11, averaging 30.6 minutes in that span.

Bargain Tier

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke ($5,600)

As noted in the intro, how do we attack the Duke lineup, assuming Filipowski isn't on the floor? I don't hate grabbing multiple pieces as they are all priced favorably, and should have no problem sailing past the 70 point total even without their big man. Do we trust Dariq Whitehead ($4,400) to get a full set of minutes in just his second game back? Maybe he doesn't need to at that low of a price. But for upside and a stable floor, Proctor is my preference. He doesn't leave the floor, and doesn't need to solely score in order to provide a return.

DeAndre Gholston, G, Missouri ($4,600)

This game seems like one that shouldn't have been ignored until the final player of the column, thanks to a slate-leading 152.5. Gholston's role seems to be ascending with Isiaih Mosley ($6,000) again missing time for personal reasons. He's started two straight, and the results have been very inconsistent. But the role seems defined, and Gholston has scored in double-digits in four of five even with three of those being as a reserve. The price point gives us minimal risk, and the pace suggests there's room for upside.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.