DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

Here we go! We've got no football to distract, and conference hoops season is getting into full gear. DraftKings has a solid $2,000 first-place prize available Tuesday in its 10-game main slate, with three games doubling over into their late slate. We tip off at a slightly earlier than usual 6:30 p.m. EST start. No game has a total under Depaul-Connecticut at 140.0, so we've got plenty of scoring available, which will lead to plenty of different roster builds.

Top Players

Armando Bacot, F, North Carolina ($8,500)

To be very clear, Kyle Filipowski should be in all lineups, even more so if you're playing the late slate only, as it's a clear smash spot. We're trying to find value, even in the high end, and that's what Bacot appears to offer. He's been priced as high as $9,900 this season, and the discount is warranted based on this year's production. The UNC offense isn't running through him, and he's not commanding the ball. At least the price decrease means we don't need a massive return. Bacot has dominated Pitt in his career, averaging 37.5 DKP across his last four meetings. The Panthers don't have the bulk to match him on the interior. He'll eat on the glass while scoring enough thanks to the team's 80+ point total.

Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh ($7,100)

I noted in Saturday's column how fantasy-friendly Pittsburgh's lineup is, as the offense flows through three players. Carrington has gone for 30 or more DKP in four of his last six, and provides fantasy points in a variety of ways. In no way did I intend to pen this column with a game stack, especially one from the most obviously targeted game on the slate. That's not usually a winning GPP strategy, as everyone will be in on it. Perhaps we just take what's given and find differentiation elsewhere.

Middle Tier

Efton Reid, F, Wake Forest ($6,100)

Right back to the well! If Reid's price isn't going to surge, I'm going to target him with no regard to the matchup. Truthfully, this matchup may not be ideal, as BC forward Quinten Post can extend Reid defensively and force fouls. But this is a player that's posted 30+ DKP in three of his last five at this number. The floor is lower than low, but Reid is rounding into form and not priced up yet.

Tyler Wahl, F, Wisconsin ($5,900)

Am I reading this correctly? Wisconsin is expected to score 80 points?! If we're buying into Iowa's pace making that a reality, I'd expect the masses to target AJ Storr, especially if Chucky Hepburn is sidelined, but Storr is merely a scorer. Sure, that can work but if pace is a real story, but I'll back Wahl to possibly flirt with a double-double thanks to extra shots from all parties.

Bargain Options

Jalen Lake, G, Colorado State ($4,500)

Lake started in his return from a five-game absence, played 20 minutes and produced 23.25 DKP. What's not to like? The Rams are favored, and expected to score 80 points. New Mexico has strong defensive metrics (32nd overall) but also play fast (13th). It's not slate-breaking upside, but the floor should be 4x.

Justin Harmon, G, Illinois ($4,300)

There are some worries here, as Harmon is nothing more than a volume scorer, and Northwestern checks 52nd in defensive efficiency and 353rd in tempo. The Illini are still sorting out their rotation without Terrence Shannon, and none of the prices have adjusted yet. Quincy Guerrier or Marcus Domask are safer plays that are both priced favorably Tuesday. But we really only need 12 or more fantasy points out of Harmon for a fair return, and having taken 10 shots in his first game without Shannon, he'll need to shoot 40 percent and grab a few boards to give us what we need while paying up elsewhere.

