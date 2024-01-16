DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings nine-game main slate Tuesday night gets going at 6:30 p.m. EST, with tips stretching until 8:30, and what's become out standard $2,000 first-place prize. Last week's $10,000 seems like a one-off for the time being. DK is also offering an eight-game evening slate, with $500 up for grabs that again. We're not going to focus on here, but it's a useful slate to hone your skills as we build towards March.

It's an interesting slate from a roster construction standpoint. Purdue's Zach Edey is the only option priced in five-figures, while Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond is the only option at $9,000. Furthermore, only five players are priced in the 8k tier, so it seems to suggest extreme balance in your builds, but that also will lead to really low usage rates on these higher-priced options. Additionally, we don't have a bad game from a point total standpoint. Florida-Tennessee and Alabama-Missouri lead the way at 160.5 and 160, respectively, but the low point is Baylor-Kansas State at 143, still a respectable number. No game should be written off from consideration.

Top Players

Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee ($8,300)

The rising price makes me want to fade Zeigler, but the matchup and usage rates suggest he's a set-it-and-forget-it play that other managers may overlook. Tennessee comes with a massive 84.5 implied point total, and Zeigler seems to have more paths to a floor than teammate Dalton Knecht, who is simply a scorer. Over his last six games, Zeigler is averaging 35.3 minutes, 18.5 points, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals, three times going for 44.25 DKP or better. Eight of his 12.5 shots per game are from behind the arch, and Florida ranks 198th in defending the 3-point shot while also 11th in tempo, per KenPom. If we're buying the pace, Zeigler is in a smash spot on multiple fronts.

Viktor Lakhin, F, Cincinnati ($7,100)

This looks like a plus spot for the Bearcat big, and it comes with a slumping price, so it's a potential win-win. Lakhin is listed at 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, and TCU doesn't have a regular that sees 20+ minutes that's bigger than 6-foot-8, 215 pounds. Yes, Ernest Udeh can chip into the appeal when he's on the court, but nothing suggests that will be a regular occurrence. That should lead to a stable source of rebounds and offensive opportunities. Pair that with an anticipated team total of 77+ points, and TCU's 42nd-ranked tempo, and there's a lot to like about Lakhin's potential ceiling.

Middle Tier

Blake Hinson, F, Pittsburgh ($6,200)

The price here has fallen so much there's next to no risk. It's also fallen because Hinson isn't in good form, having been under 20 DKP in four of his last five. But that still comes with a team-best 25.2 percent usage rate. Syracuse looked listless over the weekend at UNC, and while a better effort should be expected defensively, the Orange play fast too, ranking 28th in tempo, so Hinson's potential shouldn't be questioned. He just needs the ball to go through the hoop, having hit just 28.3 percent from the floor in this recent stretch. Look for Syracuse's 49.5 percent effective field goal percentage allowed to boost that.

Michael O'Connell, G, North Carolina State ($5,200)

O'Connell presents as a glue guy for both the 'Pack and our roster builds. He's off his first start of the season, which resulted in a 28.5 DKP showing. I'm not sure we can expect that kind of return again, but there's a lot to like from him at this price. He's not going to score, which is a huge knock against. Over his last six games, however, O'Connell has averaged 3.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The last number is his calling card, as he's dished out five or more dimes four times in this stretch. With a pick 'em spread and a point total of nearly 150, O'Connell's playmaking should work here.

Bargain Options

Gytis Nemeiksa, F, Xavier ($4,800)

The price is a touch higher than we'd like, but Nemeiksa has started three straight and flirted with 20 DKP in two straight against equal or better competition. Xavier has an implied total of nearly 78 points, and Butler checks in at 102nd in defensive efficiency, so resistance shouldn't be maximized. There's no breakout potential, but a safe 3x+ floor looks probable.

Nick Pringle, F, Alabama ($4,300)

There's more risk than we need at this low end price, as Pringle somehow managed to foul out in six minutes in his last showing. Nonetheless, he's started two straight and has averaged 5.3 rebounds across his last six. Nothing sexy here, but if he logs minutes, it can be a solid play. 'Bama is massively favored and can flirt with 90 points. Surely a starter in that game script can flirt with a 3x return or better, right?

