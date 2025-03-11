College Basketball DFS Picks: Tuesday Preview and Predictions

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

College Basketball DFS: Tuesday Preview and Picks

It's Championship Week, which means we've got games all day, every day! DraftKings has responded with a Tuesday evening main slate that has a nice $10,000 prize pool at $2,000 for first place, so why not give it a look over and see if we can find the right combos to win some money.

The eight-game slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. EDT and spans all the way to 11:30, featuring a mix of mid-major championship games and first round games from power conferences, which leads to some unfamiliar names in the player pool. No player comes with a five-digit price tag, with Robert Morris' Kam Woods ($9,600) leading the way. Given that Woods rarely leaves the court, he's certainly a fine option.

UCF - Utah gives us the slate's highest total at 158.5 points, while only two games come in lower than 140 points.

College Basketball DFS Top Players

Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State ($9,200)

It feels like every time I target one of the 'Noles' big two in Watkins or Malique Ewin ($8,000), they have a down game, so perhaps fading this lean is in order. But given the price disparity and frontcourt eligibility, I believe Ewin will be more popular, so I'll target Watkins' all-around potential to try and gain an edge. He's scored at least 18 in four of his last five games and has at least eight rebounds in three of his last six, failing to reach 32.0 DKP just once in that stretch. That's only a 3.5x return, and Watkins did struggle against the Orange in early-January, so it's likely a high-floor play rather than a slate-breaking lineup winner. But we know Watkins will be heavily involved, and FSU could flirt with 80 points.

David N'Guessan, G/F, Kansas State ($7,900)

N'Guessan has scored 18 or more in four of his last five games, averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and at least a steal, block and assist. In two games against Arizona State, he posted 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and again, at least one steal, block and assist. He comes with a surprisingly lower price than he carried over the weekend, offers positional flexibility and seemingly is safe for 30 DKP, making for a nice stable building block.

Jordan Jones, G, Central Connecticut State ($7,000)

The Blue Devils ran through the Northeast Conference (14-2), carry a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday night and face a sub-.500 St. Francis-PA team they beat twice by 16, averaging 78.5 points. Further, the Red Flash rank 316th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and turn it over at a high rate on offense (19.7 percent). Jones has returned at least a 3x value at this price in 14 straight games, averaging 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals and a 27.4 percent usage rate. He averaged 41.25 DKP in two regular season matchups with St. Francis, suggesting a quality floor and ceiling.

Middle Tier

Moustapha Thiam, F, UCF ($6,600)

Given that it's the slate's expected highest scoring game, I'd expect Darius Johnson ($8,600) to garner a lot of roster attention. He's on a heater too, averaging 26.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals over his last four. He's absolutely in play. But for $2,000 less, we can target Thiam in the positive game scrip, fulfill our frontcourt needs and still flirt with some upside. In five games since a one-game absence, Thiam is averaging 12.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.4 blocks across 31.6 minutes, including a 33.75 DKP outing against Utah. He's a double-double threat with block upside, as the Utes allow the eight-highest block percentage to opposing defenses.

Langston Reynolds, G, Northern Colorado ($5,600)

Reynolds is the Bears' leading rebounder (5.8 rpg), and second-leading scorer (16.2 ppg) and facilitator (3.5 apg), and he simply isn't priced as such. That's a result of current form, having scored just 14 points combined in his last two. He posted a fine 25.75 DKP in two previous matchups with Montana State, which works just fine for this number, while knowing there's potential for more. Northern Colorado will look to push pace, ranking 75th in tempo against the 249th pace, but even if it slows some, Reynolds has been incredibly efficient, shooting an obscene 60.4 percent from the floor. As a multi-stat contributor, he offers many paths to fantasy success.

Jaquan Carlos, G, Syracuse ($5,200)

Carlos comes with a rising price tag and is a risky play, as he doesn't score at a high level. But he's started the Orange's last five games, averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 36.2 minutes. We're targeting the assists against an FSU team that allows set-ups on 51.2 percent of the field goals they allow, plus modest production elsewhere given the nearly full-game minutes should get Carlos to a 4x return, something he's provided in four of five.

Bargain Options

Amier Ali, G/F, Arizona State ($4,600)

Because he has forward eligibility, Ali feels more of a necessity than a want, as this slate is incredibly volatile across the mid and lower tier forwards. Ali has reached at least 12.0 DKP in eight of his last nine, averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds across 31.8 minutes. Kansas State ranks 39th defensively, and 185th in tempo, so it's far from an ideal matchup. But finding a floor play below this number was an exercise of futility.

Jabe Mullins, G, Montana State ($4,200)

We certainly want to be careful using relatively unknown players from the mid-major teams Tuesday, especially when they're underdogs. But Mullins' price is low enough it takes most of the risk out of this play. The Bobcats play seven players 20+ minutes, but Mullins has surged late, starting three in a row, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 29.7 minutes. His scoring has been inconsistent, but he averaged 16.0 points in two regular season matchups with the Bears, who rank 203rd in defensive efficiency.

Brendan Hausen, G, Kansas State ($3,600)

A complete punt play where the price allows us to care minimally about the performance. But Hausen has been priced as high as $6,500 this season, starts and plays 27.6 minutes nightly, so he should be able to stumble into a 3x return by default. Hausen has scored only seven points total in the Wildcats last two, but does have 19 double-digit scoring outings in 31 starts and averaged 15.8 DKP in two meetings with the Sun Devils. That works fine at a sub-4k price, allowing for spend elsewhere.

