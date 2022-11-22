DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Tuesday marks another day of Feast Week, and Draftkings offers a six-game slate starting at 7 p.m. EST, while FanDuel is offering Creighton versus Arkansas for their contest. There's a good combination of high-profile matchups from the Maui Invitational, interesting games between mid-majors, some B1G action, and even an East Coast face-off. This will allow college hoops fans to have some added stakes to games they'll likely already be watching or give a reason to be invested in a more low-profile contest. Most of all, it'll be another day to test if some early-season storylines continue or if they were merely November flukes.

Top Tier:

Jesse Edwards, F, Syracuse ($8,900)

Edwards is the third-most expensive player in DraftKings' slate, and for good reason. The over/under for this game is 152.5, which is the second-highest total. Edwards is averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds to go along with impressive defensive stats of 3.8 blocks and 1.0 steals. St. John's is not a strong defensive team, and Joel Soriano is their only real rim protector in the starting lineup. However, they do play with great pace, which could force Syracuse to play at their speed. Overall, Edwards should have a favorable matchup in a high-scoring affair.

Darius McGhee, G, Liberty ($8,200)

McGhee is the focus of Liberty's offense. Through four games, he is boasting an absurd 40.0 usage percentage and scoring 20.3 points per contest. He is actually experiencing a slight dip in his stats compared to last season, which is a potential sign that he could be due for even higher-volume production. McGhee will have to be heavily involved in the team's offense if the team wants to bring down a quality Big 10 opponent. Despite being only 5-9, he is very active on the defensive end, averaging 1.8 steals per game.

Middle Tier:

Ricky Council, G, Arkansas ($7,200)

Council is our first representative from the Maui Invitational. Tuesday's matchup will pit No. 9 Arkansas versus No. 10 Creighton in what should be an exciting game for all basketball fans. While both teams feature strong defenses, their offenses are capable of scoring in the 70s. Council leads the team in minutes at 34.5, points at 17.8, and usage percentage at 23.7. He is also tied for the most assists at 3.5 per game. The junior guard is also no slouch on the defensive end, as he has combined for at least two steals and blocks in all four games this season. In a highly anticipated game where both teams will look towards their key players to advance them in the tournament, Council is the most likely to get extended opportunities to create for Arkansas.

Oumar Ballo, F, Arizona ($6,800)

Ballo is set to be at the center of another exciting Maui Invitation matchup that will likely have no shortage of scoring. The over/under for this game is a staggering 164.5, which should excite fantasy players. San Diego State features one of the nation's top defenses, but Arizona boasts an equally impressive offense. At 7-foot, 260 pounds, Ballo should have a significant size advantage on the interior over the Aztecs' big men. The junior big man is averaging a monstrous 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks on a 72.7 field-goal percentage. Selecting Ballo will not only have great value, but it will give fans a great reason to watch an exciting late-night showdown.

Value Plays:

Jaedon LeDee, F, SDSU, ($5,100)

The potential high-scoring nature of this game is too enticing to not come back for more. While LeDee has yet to start in any game this season, the senior big man still plays starter minutes and averages the most points at 13.5. He also has the highest usage percentage of 31.2. Not seeing LeDee in the starting lineup may scare off some, but this actually works in his favor. Not only has it driven his price down significantly, but he'll be able to feast on second units when Arizona's top big men, like Ballo, are out of the game. Ultimately, there is a lot of value here for San Diego State, so even a selection like Lamont Butler at $5,900 could be a nice move.

Ty Berry, G, Northwestern, ($5,500)

Berry is unlikely to put up huge counting stats, but that's why he's a value play. Berry plays 28.5 minutes per game for a relatively balanced Northwestern offense. What's most notable about the 6-foot-3 guard's game is that he is tied for the most rebounds per game on the team with Robbie Beran at 6.8. Beran also has a good value at $5,600, but I'm betting on some positive regression from Berry. The junior guard is currently only shooting 35.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three, well below his previous-season averages. If Berry can improve his efficiency and in turn boost his scoring volume, he'll provide solid overall production.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Gillow plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Pmookbeast.