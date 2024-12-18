College Basketball Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, December 18

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Man, we were so close on Tuesday night. We hit 2-of-3 picks, missing the point total for one player by a half-point. While Meat Loaf said two outta three ain't bad, if we don't get the sweep, it's a disappointment. But, it's also less painful when you miss by a ton. Missing by a half-point, well, quite frankly, stinks.

We have a couple of intriguing matchups on Wednesday, with the Memphis Tigers and Virginia Cavaliers tangling at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, while the Oklahoma Sooners and Michigan Wolverines hook up at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in a ranked battle on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

PJ Haggerty, G, Memphis

Haggerty is looking to bounce back after a dismal 3-of-10 shooting night against Clemson, another ACC opponent. He ended up with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists with a steal, while also misfiring on all four of his 3-pointer attempts. His work at the free-throw line, hitting 6-of-8, salvaged his stat line.

While Virginia ranks 41st in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency, while limiting teams to just 62.3 PPG. However, while the Hoos have held teams to only 39.6 percent from the field, Virginia is allowing teams to hit 32.5 percent from behind the arc.

Haggerty will hit an occasional 3-pointer or two, and he has racked up five or more boards in four of the past five outings, with eight or more on three occasions during the span. He'll also chip in with a handful of assists, too. However, against UVA, hitting more than 27.5 combined Pts+Rebs+Asts is a bit ambitious, especially on the road.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: PJ Haggerty, Under 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

After a little bit of a slow start with the Wolverines, Goldin is starting to settle in nicely in his first full season of power conference basketball.

Goldin was dominant in the past two seasons for Florida Atlantic University. He followed head coach Dusty May from Boca Raton to Ann Arbor, but it took him three weeks to get acclimated. Ironically, it was a trip to Florida which seemed to jump-start his season.

Goldin swatted three shots against Virginia Tech in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25, and he followed that up with two blocked shots in the title game against Xavier. He also had a pair of blocked shots in the Jimmy V Classic against Arkansas last time out on Tuesday. He has managed two or more blocked shots in five of his past six games, and there is no reason to believe he'll slow down against a ranked Oklahoma side.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Over 1.5 Blocked Shots

Duke Miles, G, Oklahoma

Miles and the Sooners head into this battle with Michigan down in Charlotte looking for another signature win.

It won't be easy for Miles, as the Wolverines have allowed just 65.7 PPG while allowing teams to hit just 38.6 percent from the field.

Miles has picked up the pace lately, going for nine or more points in three straight games, averaging 10.0 PPG, while hitting 50.0 percent (12-of-24) from the field in the span. He simply needs to get to nine points, and that's not a terribly high mark.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Duke Miles, Over 8.5 Points

