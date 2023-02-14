DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

11 games are featured in Wednesday's main slate, with a slightly earlier 6:30 p.m. EST tip. Four games double into the late contest, tipping at 9:00.

Totals are lower across the board than we saw Tuesday night, with only six of these games trending towards 140+ points, but we've got a massive outlier in Marquette-Xavier, which sits at 159.5 points, making it very difficult to avoid using a piece or more there. We've also got some elite top-tier targets, headlined by Trayce Jackson-Davis ($11,500). Given the lower totals across the board, it makes all the sense in the world to take his 40-60 fantasy points and hope you can find enough value on a budget elsewhere.

Top Tier

Grant Basile, F, Virginia Tech ($9,100)

Basile can offer some major upside at a slightly reduced number to the slate's top forwards. He's hoisting shots freely, taking at least 10 in nine straight, and 40 in his last two, both of which have resulted in 33-point outings. He's got only one double-double in that stretch, but six times has at least seven boards. Georgia Tech ranks just 136th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and the Hokies too haven't been defending much of late, giving up 80+ in three of four. That should create continued scoring chances for Basile.

Jack Nunge, F, Xavier ($8,900)

We touched on this game's high total in the intro, and I'm willing to go all the way up for one of the stars. Marquette is far too undersized to deal with Nunge, who posted 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against them previously, resulting in 42.5 DKP. That size advantage is going to result in Nunge controlling the glass, creating a stable floor, and the expected scoring/pace should yield scoring opportunities and an elevated ceiling. Look for Nunge to continue to be a safe option with frontcourt running mate Zach Freemantle (foot) sidelined indefinitely.

Middle Tier

Davonte Davis, G, Arkansas ($6,500)

Hoping we can buy a price dip here. Davis' number has come down some $900 since its recent peak, as his last outing was his first in single-digits in 10 games. That coincides with the reintroduction of five-star freshman guard Nick Smith, which makes this a bit of a risky/contrarian play. Still, in that stretch, Davis has averaged a massive 37.9 minutes, producing 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals while taking 12.7 shots nightly. That includes a solid 28.25 DKP showing against Texas A&M. Again, pair the averages with a dip in price, and there should be appeal.

Chase Hunter, G, Clemson ($6,200)

Hunter is seeing massive usage -- a 28 percent clip over the Tigers' last five, taking between 12 and 16 shots in every outing. He's had varying success, however, shooting just 31.5 percent, but Hunter has also managed at least four boards in each of those outings while collecting 13 assists. The volume and peripherals should make him a safe play, and I'm expecting more shots to fall against FSU and its 235th ranked defense.

Bargain Tier

Keyon Menifield, G, Washington ($5,900)

Menifield is a high-ceiling, low-floor option best suited for GPPs, posting three games with 28+ DKP in his last five outings, and just 14.75 DKP total in the Huskies' other two. He's had the team's second-highest usage rate over their last five, though this matchup does him no favors, with Oregon coming in at 65th in defensive efficiency and just 200th in tempo. Still, Washington is expected to flirt with 70 points, and for them to get there, Menifield is going to have to be his best self. Ample risk/reward.

David Joplin, F, Marquette ($5,500)

Lets get a little different in targeting the Marquette attack in hopes of balancing our budget. Joplin has gone for at least 14.25 DKP in six straight, creating a near 3x floor, and exploded for one 41.75 DKP outing in that stretch. He's a reserve who isn't likely to push north of 20 minutes, so we'll really have to bank on the matchup creating upside, but that's certainly in play. It will be a grind, but his 23.1 percent usage rate across the last five is second across all Marquette rotational players. He was worth 21.75 DKP in a previous meeting with Xavier, and we'll certainly take a repeat.

