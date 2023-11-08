DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

A reduced five-game slate is offered Wednesday night at DraftKings, where a $2,000 first-place prize is available beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST. Two of the five games include single-digit spreads, while the others are expected blowouts, likely taking the anticipated loser in those games out of consideration. Four teams come with anticipated totals of 74.5 or greater, making for more obvious targets.

Top Players

Zhuric Phelps, G, SMU ($8,600)

Phelps looks like a terrific pay-up option overall, as well as a reasonable pay-down option relative to the other top guards Wednesday. He played 30 minutes in SMU's season opener despite the Mustang's winning by 19 and amassed a huge 36.7 percent usage rate, finishing with 38.75 DKP. He averaged 17.5 points last year, and does enough peripherally to get us the ceiling we need, with 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Bryant Selebangue, F, Arizona State ($8,700)

This is a really gross slate for forwards, especially at the top due to injuries, and most of the pay-up options are transfers with unknown roles at their new school, and/or stepping up in class. The appeal for me in Selebangue is Mississippi State's depleted frontcourt. Arizona State didn't play a public exhibition, so we certainly need to confirm he's starting in the middle before paying this elevated salary. He averaged 0.8 rebounds shy of a double-double at Tulsa and was incredibly efficient, shooting 61.5 percent from the floor, so there's definitely 3.5x potential, but it's most certainly boom-or-bust.

Middle Tier

Vladislav Goldin, F, Florida Atlantic ($6,800)

The frontcourt options are so volatile Wednesday, I wouldn't hate if you just punted the position as much as possible and loaded up on high-end guards. Goldin doesn't have much competition for minutes, other than the Owls propensity to play four or five guards, but that could be aided by some of their backcourt injury concerns. Barring foul trouble, which I don't expect to be a concern against Loyola's lack of size, Goldin should pull down enough rebounds to be a safe option Friday. Inconsistent scoring however limits the upside.

Devan Cambridge, F, Texas Tech ($5,600)

To be frank, I like Pop Isaacs a lot Wednesday, and the price is fair. But this column needs a little more salary relief, as well as some frontcourt options. Cambridge averaged a fair 20.4 DKP last year, which is a 3.6x return, and posted 14 points and six boards over 33 minutes in an exhibition win over Texas A&M -- a noteworthy showing given the opponent. There's no pace boost to speak of here, with new Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland coming from North Texas, which played at the 329th "fastest" tempo last year. But the matchup with Texas A&M Corpus Christi shouldn't pose much in terms of defensive challenges.

Value Plays

Josh Hubbard, G, Mississippi State ($3,800)

The Bulldogs' rotation is in shambles to start the year. We know Shakeel Moore and Tolu Smith are out, Shawn Jones Jr. is questionable and we have no clue what to expect from Andrew Taylor, who will reportedly play but didn't appear in their exhibition game against Southern Miss. Dashawn Davis looks to be the safest bet in this backcourt, but lacks upside. Hubbard might as well, but the price is too good to ignore. He averaged 16.3 points in three games in Portugal over the summer, and put up 12 against Southern Miss. He did next to nothing else, and the role isn't guaranteed, so we may need to wait until late into the evening for confirmation on a large opportunity. It's the last game to tip off, so slot Hubbard into a UTL spot and be ready to pivot, potentially to teammate Jimmy Bell, who is likely to slot into Smith's starting spot. He isn't much of a scorer, but will provide ample work on the glass for 4k.

Quadir Copeland, G, Syracuse ($3,300)

We don't want to overreact to one game, but at this price point, there isn't a hint of risk. Judah Mintz is the safest bet in this lineup, and arguably on the slate, but he's priced high enough that a 4x return is far from a guarantee. Syracuse played four guards between 27 and 35 minutes in their opener, and Copeland responded with a double-double and a reasonable 23.5 percent usage rate. His 13 rebounds were seven more than any other teammate. A repeat isn't likely in order, but it doesn't need to be. Copeland is essentially a free square Wednesday.

