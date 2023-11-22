DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Another $2,000 first-place prize is available Wednesday at DraftKings, where the six-game main slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. EST. All six games come with a total of 140 points or greater, and we only have one double-digit spread, so we should have a fun evening of competitive games with plenty of points. That said, it's not a high-end day, as our highest-priced players are Rayj Davis and Graham Ike at just $8,600. As such, balance and a plethora of middle tie options is the likely build.

Had a pretty solid Tuesday with the middle and bargain options, but I missed in the top tier, which simply can't happen. Here's to a full day of success!

Top Players

Graham Ike, F, Gonzaga ($8,600)

We can find some value in the top tier from Pittsburgh's Ishmael Leggett ($8,000) and/or Blake Hinson ($7,700), and it's certainly viable to use multiple pieces from the Panthers, but I'm going to target a secondary piece there, so for this column, we'll highlight Ike. He's fit in nicely in his new home, averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds with a team-high 26.8 percent usage rate. UCLA does have adequate size, defend well and play slow. Ike hasn't been matchup proof, with two games under 25 DKP, so there is some risk, which I mentioned in the intro we can't have in the top tier. But the upside is there, and perhaps we get low roster percentages.

Viktor Lakhin, F, Cincinnati ($7,400)

Lakhin and his 6-foot-11, 240 pound frame look like a matchup problem for the undersized Jackets, who don't have a regular that goes more than 6-foot-7, 226 pounds. Lakhin has been dominate in his last two outings, averaging 20.0 points and 12.5 rebounds and the Bearcats are expected to flirt with 80 points Wednesday, suggesting he'll see ample opportunity. He's got 5.5x potential at this relatively low price.

Middle Tier

Maxime Raynaud, F, Stanford ($6,400)

Raynaud has a massive 31.9 percent usage rate, taking double-digit shots in all of Stanford's first four games. This is a big step up in class for the Cardinal having not played a power conference school, and Arkansas can defend. And while they have length, they don't have bulk, which could create mismatches down low for the 250-pounder. He only needs 25.6 DKP for a 4x return as the price hasn't gone up, and that's a number he's safely gotten in every outing. Pace should boost his chances of getting there again Wednesday.

Tramon Mark, G, Arkansas ($5,700)

Mark figures to be really chalky at this price, and I question the upside as he's not much more than a scorer, topping three rebounds once in four games and two assists at the same rate. But he's got the team's highest usage amongst starters at 23.6 percent and Arkansas has an 80-point implied total, seemingly creating a safe floor at a fair price.

Bargain Options

Fede Federiko, F, Pittsburgh ($5,000)

There are some concerning trends with Federiko. He's played fewer minutes in each of Pitt's games, largely due to foul trouble, and it's resulted in a downward per-game fantasy point trend. I'm not at all concerned by the low 14.9 percent usage, as that's not his game. Rebounds and putbacks are. Despite the sliding production, he's still not been under 17.75 DKP to date, which is a fine return. He can absolutely flirt with a double-double in a game with the slate's highest total.

Dylan Andrews, G, UCLA ($4,700)

I got burned the last time Andrews appeared in this column, as it was met with a stunning DNP-CD. But Andrews has been back for the next two, and actually saw a small uptick in minutes, averaging 32.0. He doesn't excel anywhere statistically, comes with a mediocre at best 17.5 percent usage rate, and UCLA plays slow, resulting in an implied team total of just 67.25 points. There's no upside in Andrews, but with heavy minutes, production comes in a variety of ways. He should stumble his way into 20 DKP at worst.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.