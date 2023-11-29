DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Night two of the ACC-SEC Challenge highlight's our Wednesday evening slate, but DraftKings has sprinkled in three additional mid-tier games into their 10-game main slate, where a $2,000 first-place prize is available. Five of the games double to an additional second slate, which tips at 9:00 p.m. EST.

We've got four games with totals of 149.5 or greater, and two at 134.5 or less, so we know where we want to look for immediate targets. The lowest total on the slate is Virginia-Texas A&M at 126.5. It's not a spot to completely ignore, especially from the top options, as they'll come with low roster percentages. But there's unlikely to be value available in these spots.

Top Players

Kevin Miller, G, Wake Forest ($7,600)

This game has the highest total on the slate, so we need a piece, but it's seemingly impossible to discern which one we want to isolate. Miller is one of four starters that average 15.0+ points, but isn't the highest-priced choice from the Deacons and comes with the highest usage rate, at a massive 29.9 percent rate over the last five. We know he's going to score in this spot, the question is if he'll get enough additional stats for a 4x return. Florida's pace (50th) suggest he doesn't need a ton more than 20+ points to do so.

Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State ($7,400)

Watkins appears to be blossoming into FSU's alpha, and isn't priced as such, even more so when considering they're 7.5-point favorites and expected to score 79 points. He's taken 11 shots in three straight games against decently named competition (Colorado, UNLV, Florida) and has provided 35.5 DKP or better in three of his last four.

Middle Tier

Xavier Bell, G, Wichita State ($5,700)

Bell is simply mis-priced. He leads the Shockers in minutes and usage rate, yet is the lowest priced option of their five starters. He has yet to play under 30 minutes and has only came in under 22.25 DKP once, so the floor seems safe. Richmond is a hard team to figure out here defensively. They're now without DeLonnie Hunt, and could give Dji Bailey more minutes, who offers rare size for its backcourt. That hasn't been their mantra for as long as Chris Mooney has been the team's coach, however. It seems more likely that undersized Mikkel Tyne absorbs minutes, which should benefit Bell's efficiency.

Aden Holloway, G, Auburn ($5,600)

Holloway is not much more than a scorer, which likely puts a big return on this rising price out of the question, but the matchup looks terrific. Virginia Tech ranks 105th in defensive efficiency (per KenPom), and a woeful 280th in 3-point defense. Holloway counters with seven 3-point attempts nightly and a 42.9 percent success rate. If he knocks down 3+ long balls, as the matchup and opportunity suggest, he'll just need an average night of 3+ assists to make this work.

Bargain Options

Prince Aligbe, G/F, Boston College ($4,800)

The appeal here is the Vanderbilt defense, which checks in at 230th in efficiency (per KenPom), the worst on the slate. That hopefully boosts Aligbe, who otherwise isn't a trustworthy fantasy asset. He has started all of the Eagles' six games, and does have a double-double to his credit, but he's also off a season-low 16 minutes and has twice provided only 8.25 DKP. There's always risk in the lower tier, but even a 2x return won't sink you here if it frees up higher level spending.

Layden Blocker, G, Arkansas ($3,500)

Blocker has started the Razorbacks last two games, averaging 27.5 minutes and 18.4 DKP. For this price point, that's about all the analysis we need. It is worth noting that Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is quick to switch his rotations, and Arkansas did lose both of Blocker's starts. I also personally believe Duke wins this relatively easily despite being on the road, but again, this comes down to price and current perceived opportunity, both of which favor Blocker.

