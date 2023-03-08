DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks (Early)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Six games wet our appetite Wednesday afternoon, two from each of the ACC, Pac-12 and Big East, so we should have a reasonable spread of regional biases. Tipoffs are widespread, as this slate spans from noon EST until 5:15, so we won't settle until after the evening slate tips, so budget accordingly. Five of the six games have a total of 138 or higher, with Washington State-California looking like our likely omission, but don't discount the possibility of someone, particularly from the Cougars, popping off.

Top Tier

Joel Soriano, F, St. John's ($9,100)

I struggle with this game overall, as it combats styles. Butler checks in 279th in tempo and 55th defensively, per KenPom, while St. John's plays at the fastest pace nationally, though defensively isn't bad at 72nd. As such, I'll trust a rebounding ace that doesn't need the points to return value. Soriano averaged 11.5 points and 11.0 rebounds against Butler in two previous meetings. With blocks available, there's a lineup-stabilizing floor with a 4x+ ceiling that elevates if Butler doesn't have Manny Bates ($7,200) to combat him.

Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse ($8,100)

Mintz is the second-highest price guard, and comes at a solid $1,800 discount to Tyree Appleby ($9,900), so that alone should make him attractive. We saw some pretty low scoring games in Tuesday's ACC tilts, and maybe I discredited the larger arenas and empty seats in that preview. The great news is Mintz isn't susceptible to the 3-point drought, taking none in last Saturday's game against Wake -- where he posted 31.25 DKP -- and attempting only eight in his last three games. It's not his jam. Despite Tuesday's showings from other squads, this game has a nice, 153-point total, and Mintz's penetration should afford him floaters and assists as the Orange look to advance against Wake's 153rd-ranked defense.

Middle Tier

KC Ndefo, F, Seton Hall ($6,600)

Previous results and style are the appeal here. Ndefo went for 13 points and six boards and 16 points and 12 boards previously against DePaul, giving us a 31.5 DKP average thanks to peripherals. He's an inconsistent scorer, but has proven capable without points, and should get a boost from DePaul's meager 199th defensive efficiency.

TJ Bamba, G, Washington State ($6,400)

It's a risky proposition to target a scorer in a low-scoring spot, but Bamba is hot and a volume guy. He brings a 27.8 percent usage rate across Wazzou's last five, and has taken double-digit shots in four straight and nine of 11 since returning from injury. California's 343rd-ranked tempo certainly presses pause buttons, suggesting less opporunity for peripherals, but Washington State is still expected to score into the 70s. Bamba is priced near roster average, and can return at least 3x simply by putting the ball into the bucket.

Bargain Tier

Jamal Bey, G, Washington ($5,600)

Bey has stepped up of late, scoring 15 in three of the Huskies last four, going for at least 28 DKP in those successful outings. There's minimal reason to think he'll see a decreased role given that form, even if either P.J. Fuller ($4,000) or Noah Williams ($4,600) return to action, creating a nice upside option with some value. This game should be close and has a moderate 138 point total, and Bey would be the third scoring option at worst. He went for 27 DKP in a previous matchup with Colorado, but gets no boost with the Buffaloes checking in 17th defensively.

Chuck Harris, G, Butler ($4,400)

It's anyone's guess what kind of minutes we can get from Harris. He's played 18, 11, 23, 15 and 33 across his last five since returning from a concussion. But he's an option that was previously priced as high as $7,100, speaking to his potential that is only elevated by the aforementioned tempo that the Bulldogs' opponent could dictate. He's off a 23.5 DKP outing, and we only need 17.75 for a 4x return. Minimal risk on a slate that doesn't speak to obvious value.

