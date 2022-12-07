DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

A pretty large eight-game slate awaits Wednesday evening, with a 6:30 p.m. EST tipoff. A $3k prize is up for grabs in the $10 Big Jam on DraftKings.

Top Tier

Umoja Gibson, G, DePaul ($8,500)

This is a game we know we have to target given the massive 153.5 total, but it's a weird one to be confident in as well. DePaul has three players priced north of 8k, while St. John's counters with their top-four sitting in the 7k tier. Both teams seem to have matching bigs, but I don't see the Red Storm matching up with Gibson here. He's been remarkably consistent, possessing a 31.0 DKP floor to date. That makes for a rock solid anchor to all lineups.

Justyn Mutts, F, Virginia Tech ($8,300)

This spot was a toss up between Mutts and Blake Hinson ($8,200), as I needed another frontcourt option to round out the column. I expect both to come with low usage, so neither seems a "wrong" play. Mutts is an undersized forward, but he produces out of necessity. He's three rebounds shy of six straight double-doubles. That floor is incredibly enticing when paired with the low roster percentage Im expecting.

Middle Tier

Jordan Hawkins, G, Connecticut ($6,400)

Florida comes in with the 22nd-ranked pace in the early season, which should give the Huskies a boost overall. Hawkins boasts a 28.1 percent usage rate, with only foul trouble seeming to limit him of late. He's taken double-digit shots in five of six, averaging 24.7 DKP in that span. That flirts with a 4x return with the potential for more.

PJ Hall, F, Clemson ($5,900)

This seems like Wednesday's free square. Clemson's implied total is just south of 70, but this is a player with a usual $7,500 price tag, at a minimum, who is starting to round into form following offseason surgery. He's commanding a 32.1 percent usage rate as a reserve and has been worth 65.25 DKP across his last two games while playing a combined 46 minutes. He looks like his All-ACC self and isn't remotely priced in that category. We just need Towson to be competitive.

Value Tier

Tyrin Lawrence, G, Vanderbilt ($4,100)

Lawrence has played at least 28 minutes in six straight games for the Commodores, earning a 12.0 DKP floor and 30.25 DKP ceiling. I loathe the term "range of outcomes", but it seems to fit here. Vanderbilt is favored, the opportunity is there given the minutes and 21.8 percent usage rate, second amongst starters, and the investment is minimal.

Kowacie Reeves, G, Florida ($3,500)

What is going on here? Reeves saw his price peak at $4,700, contributed 8.0 DKP, then entered the starting lineup and has since produced 47.0 DKP across 54 minutes in the Gators' last two games. Kyle Lofton ($6,700) could absolutely return Wednesday and ruin this party, but Reeves has proven worthy, and I'd be willing to roll the dice on him even with Lofton present, as he needs just 10.5 DKP for a 3x return.

