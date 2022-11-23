DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview & Picks (Main Slate)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Following DraftKings' three-game early slate, the platform is running a main slate in the evening that features seven matchups with some prominent programs as part of Feast Week action. San Diego State has the highest expected total on the slate, and the program's matchup against Arkansas is the only one in which both teams are expected to eclipse 70 points. The game between the Aztecs and Razorbacks is also one of three matchups that has a spread of fewer than two points.

Top Tier:

Johni Broome, F, Auburn ($8,700)

Broome missed the Tigers' game against Texas Southern last week due to a bone bruise in his knee, but he returned to action Tuesday against Bradley and came within a rebound of a double-double despite playing a season-low 17 minutes in the blowout win. Auburn will face a tougher defensive opponent Wednesday as the Cancun Challenge rolls on, but Broome has been consistently dominant when available early in the season. He's logged at least 32.5 DraftKings points in three of his four appearances, and at his current salary, he would have provided at least 4x value in his last two outings. Northwestern has a fairly effective defense, but Broome is still a strong candidate to provide strong DFS value Wednesday.

Markquis Nowell, G, Kansas State ($8,600)

Nowell has had a high fantasy floor early in the season due to his consistency in scoring and assists. He's had at least nine points and six rebounds in every game he's played so far this year, and he's averaging 14.8 points, 8.6 assists and 2.2 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. The Wildcats faced a fairly proficient Nevada team Tuesday, and Nowell stepped up with his first double-double of the season by posting 29 points and 11 rebounds in 41 minutes. LSU has a slightly stronger defense, but Nowell has logged at least 34.8 DraftKings points in the first two games of the Cayman Islands Classic and should be able to perform at a high level once again.

Middle Tier:

Anthony Black, G, Arkansas ($7,300)

Black has been incredibly consistent over the first two games of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as he's logged 26 points and six assists in his first two appearances of the tournament. The Razorbacks were unable to pick up the win against Creighton on Tuesday, but Black remained dominant and put up 45.5 DraftKings points. San Diego State has a slightly stronger defense than Creighton, but the Aztecs and Razorbacks are expected to be in a close, high-scoring matchup Wednesday, which bodes well for Black's DFS outlook.

Darrion Trammell, G, San Diego State ($6,800)

On the other side of the late matchup, Trammell is coming off a stellar performance in which he tallied 21 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Arizona. Arkansas has one of the top defensive units in the league, but San Diego State players are slightly easier to project from a DFS perspective Wednesday since the Aztecs have faced several strong opponents early in the year and have emerged with a 4-1 record. Trammell's fantasy production has taken a hit during the two games in which he's been held to single-digit scoring totals, but he has a reasonable salary Wednesday and has a relatively high floor due to his well-rounded production.

Ty Berry, G, Northwestern ($5,900)

Black and Trammell's salaries fall on the higher end of the mid-tier range, but Berry is a solid pivot for DFS players looking to load up on a few elite players while focusing less on mid-tier players. Northwestern hasn't had a particularly tough schedule early in the year, and the team will face a difficult opponent in Auburn as part of the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday. However, Berry has been a solid source of points and rebounds early in the year, as he's scored in double figures on three occasions and has hauled in at least seven rebounds in four of his first five appearances. Auburn is pretty heavily favored during Wednesday's matchup, but the Tigers have a fast pace, which is encouraging for DFS production all around.

Value Plays:

David N'Guessan, F, Kansas State ($4,700)

N'Guessan has had a strong start to the Cayman Islands Classic, as he's averaged 10.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game over the first two matchups of the tournament. The transfer from Virginia Tech had lackluster production over his first three appearances of the season, but it's been encouraging to see him turn things around early in Feast Week. N'Guessan has a reasonable salary, and he'll attempt to maintain his strong results as Kansas State attempts to pick up a win in what should be a close matchup Wednesday.

Keion Brooks, F, Washington ($4,300)

Brooks recently missed two games due to a leg injury, which likely contributes to his low salary on Wednesday's slate. The Kentucky transfer has been heavily involved for the Huskies over his two appearances this season, and his 30 percent usage rate leads the team. He shot just 33.3 percent from the floor during his return to the court Thursday against California Baptist but still recorded 11 points and six rebounds in 29 minutes. Washington and Fresno State aren't expected to have a very high-scoring matchup Wednesday, but the Bulldogs are a relatively favorable opponent compared to some other programs on the slate. As a result, Brooks is one of my favorite DFS plays for the evening in a game that will likely be tight.

Braxton Meah, F, Washington ($4,100)

Meah hasn't had double-digit numbers in any category to begin the 2022-23 campaign, but he's been incredibly consistent from a DFS perspective. He's tallied exactly 17.8 DraftKings points in each of the last three games and is averaging 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game while starting the first four matchups of the season. He'll get to face his former team during Wednesday's matchup against Fresno State, which should give him extra incentive to put up another solid performance. At his reasonable salary, Meah is a safe DFS option in what could be a revenge game to begin the Wooden Legacy.

