DraftKings CBB DFS Strategies for Friday, March 24: More Sweetness

Written by 
Jake Letarski 
Adam Zdroik 
March 24, 2023

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Adam Zdroik and Jake Letarski take on Friday's four-game CBB slate DraftKings. Alabama is usually a team to target but a matchup against San Diego State could change that. Without anyone priced above $9,000, it seems like a good time to have a balanced lineup, as the value options leave a lot to be desired. They break things down game-by-game and give some ideas on how to win GPPs.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy College Basketball: Friday Advanced Lineups

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
