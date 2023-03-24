DraftKings CBB DFS Strategies for Friday, March 24: More Sweetness

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Adam Zdroik and Jake Letarski take on Friday's four-game CBB slate DraftKings. Alabama is usually a team to target but a matchup against San Diego State could change that. Without anyone priced above $9,000, it seems like a good time to have a balanced lineup, as the value options leave a lot to be desired. They break things down game-by-game and give some ideas on how to win GPPs.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy College Basketball: Friday Advanced Lineups

