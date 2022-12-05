Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

If you want a player that can help your team out in every category, look no further than the Morehead State transfer. Cooper has been a bright point for the Gophers, as he is averaging 11.0 points, 7.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, and 1.5 steals through the first eight games. Cooper was the same type of player in his days of playing the Ohio Valley Conference and he will show he can continue the production in the Big Ten.

Reeves has basically been a better version of CJ Fredrick this year. He has turned into one of the top long-range threats in the SEC and has gotten the start over Fredrick each of the last three games. On the season, the Illinois State transfer is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 three-pointers per contest on an impressive 49 percent shooting from the perimeter. If you need shooting help, especially if you play in a league that emphasizes the SEC, Reeves is a good man to target.

This week's top pickups key in on some red-hot shooters and players who will make contributions in a bunch of different categories. Non-conference play is starting to draw to a close, which means coaches are beginning to settle in on their rotations and player roles are becoming more defined. Now is the time to make some moves before you miss out on a player who could potentially help you win your league.

Guards

Antonio Reeves (Kentucky)

Ta'lon Cooper (Minnesota)

Sean Pedulla (Virginia Tech)

Pedulla's has been extremely consistent this season. He has taken a big leap from a freshman to a sophomore and become the top offensive weapon on the Hokies. Through the first nine games the 6-1 guard is putting up 16.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.8 three-pointers. Pedulla is doing all of that while shooting 49 percent from the field. He will have two tests this week against Dayton and Oklahoma State.

Brendan Adams (George Washington)

Adams and James Bishop create one of the top guard combos in the country. Adams will be more widely available in leagues that include the A-10. Through the first eight games he is putting up 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.4 three-pointers. The fifth-year senior started his career as a solid role player for UConn, but he is now an elite threat for George Washington.

Trey Bonham (Florida)

Bonham has really come on since being moved into the starting lineup. Over the last five games the VMI transfer is putting up 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. Bonham has a chance to put himself on the map this week with a strong showing against a very good UConn team.

Forwards

Corbin Green (Air Force)

Green missed the first four games of the season, but since then he has been a force. The freshman forward is averaging 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest. Green will be relied upon a bunch to produce for an Air Force team that will struggle a lot this season.

Seth Lundy (Penn State)

Lundy has churned out a really solid career for Penn State, but now as a senior his production is rapidly increasing. Through the first eight games Lundy is averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.4 three-pointers per contest. His shooting percentages also jump off the page at 55 percent from the field and 49 percent from behind the arc, both well clear of his previous career bests.

Myles Stute (Vanderbilt)

Stute is perhaps the best shooter in the SEC. After averaging 2.2 three-pointers on 43 percent shooting a year ago, the junior has stepped that up to 3.5 three-pointers and 51 percent shooting this season. On top of that the 6-7 forward offers solid production in points (12.6) and rebounds (5.9). Vanderbilt still has games against Grambling State, Alabama A&M, and Southeastern Louisiana on deck.

Bryce Hopkins (Providence)

Hopkins averaged just 6.5 minutes per game as a freshman with Kentucky last year, but has taken advantage of a new opportunity with Providence. The 6-7 forward is putting up 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game so far this season. Hopkins needs to be rostered as soon as possible, especially with games this week against Manhattan and Albany.

Centers

PJ Hall (Clemson)

Some may have jumped ship from Hall after a slow start to the season coming off a serious knee surgery. He came off the bench in each of the first six games and averaged just 8.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per contest. Hall has now started each of the last two games for the Tigers and dropped 22 points against Penn State and then 21 and eight against Wake Forest.

Coleman Hawkins (Illinois)

Hawkins notched a triple-double last week against Syracuse and has shown that he can help in all categories this season, something that is rare to find in a center-eligible player. Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 three-pointers per contest. This rising junior is only going to continue to get more confident as the season goes along.

Viktor Lakhin (Cincinnati)

Lakhin has been an incredibly efficient player this season. He has started all nine games, but averaging just 18.9 minutes per contest. That being said, the 6-11 center is putting up 11.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. As Cincinnati starts to get into league play it will become harder and harder to take Lakhin off the court.