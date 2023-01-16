Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Isaacs has proven to be one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12. The freshman didn't have a whole lot of expectations, but has gone off and started every single game he's played in this season. He has really turned things up early in conference play, averaging 16.4 points, 3.8 three-pointers, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals over the last five games. Texas Tech has started the Big 12 slate 0-5, but with the return of Fardaws Aimaq this is still a team capable of making the big dance.

Kalscheur was challenged by coach T.J. Otzelberger coming into his fifth season. He started 34-of-35 games last year and was a prime breakout candidate with Izaiah Brockington graduating and Tyrese Hunter transferring to Texas. Kalscheur ended up coming off the bench in 10 of the first 11 games this season, but he is now living up to his potential by averaging 19.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers, and 1.8 steals over the last five games. Hop on the train before it's too late.

This week's top pickups highlights players from a number of different conferences who have seen a big uptick in production since the start of the new year. We'll break it all down once again by position and look for players who can help us out for the long haul.

Guards

Gabe Kalscheur (Iowa State):

Pop Isaacs (Texas Tech):

Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon):

Couisnard underwent knee surgery right before the season began and was forced to miss the first 14 games of the campaign. In just four games back he is averaging 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals per contest. That includes an incredible game where he scored 27 points and drilled six treys to help the Ducks pull off the upset of Arizona by 19 points. Couisnard averaged 10+ points, 3+ assists, 2.5+ rebounds, and 1.2+ treys in each of his three seasons with South Carolina. Expect to see more from the senior going forward in Pac-12 play.

Mika Adams-Woods (Cincinnati):

Adams-Woods started at least 17 games in each of his first three seasons with the Bearcats, but he has never put up the type of production he is showing right now. Over his last six games, Adams-Woods is averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals on 57 percent from the field and 54 percent from deep. The senior will look to keep it rolling this week against South Florida and Memphis.

Arturo Dean (Florida International):

Dean has been one of the top freshman in Conference USA this season. He provided a big spark off the bench over the early part of the season, but is now locked in as an impact starter. Over the last seven games, Dean is putting up 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per contest. The Miami native is not a great shooter, but is able to make up for that in a host of other areas.

Forwards

Andrew Carr (Wake Forest):

Carr has started every game this season for Wake Forest after joining the Demon Deacons following two solid years with Deleware. He had his two best fantasy games of the season last week, going for 22 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks against Florida State and then 21 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals against Boston College. Wake is now 5-2 in ACC play and Carr is a big reason for that.

Allen Flanigan (Auburn):

Flanigan has been maddening over the last two seasons since his spectacular sophomore season when he averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 three-pointers per game. We have seen some flashes of that production recently, as Flanigan is putting up 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, and 1.3 steals over the last three games. Flanigan finally started Saturday's game against Mississippi State and coach Bruce Pearl would be smart to continue to do so.

Kristian Sjolund (Portland):

Sjolund has been spectacular the last couple weeks, averaging 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 three-pointers over his last four games. Sjolund started his career with Georgia Tech and then UTEP, but never really found his groove until joining up with Portland. Sjolund is shooting a career-high 52.5 percent from the field this season and plays for a fast-paced team in the Pilots.

Ben Vander Plas (Virginia):

Vander Plas is a player to keep an eye on. He went for 17 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, three treys, and two steals against North Carolina and followed that up by taking Kadin Shedrick's starting spot for Saturday's game against Florida State and going for 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three treys. Vander Plas was extremely productive in his four seasons with Ohio and is now showing that his game can translate to ACC competition.

Centers

Daniel Akin (Utah State):

Akin has been around the block in now his sixth year of eligibility. He is coming off a very strong campaign with Cal-Baptist where he averaged 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and a blocked shot per contest. Despite starting only one game this season with the Aggies, Akin is still averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per contest. Utah State has one of the top offenses in the country and Akin will continue to act as the primary center despite coming off the bench.

Eduardo Andre (Fresno State):

Another Mountain West big who has been productive despite coming off the bench for most of this year, Andre is in the mix of his best stretch of the season. The Nebraska transfer is putting up 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals over the last four games. Andre finally started his first game of the season on Saturday against Air Force when he went for 14 points, 15 rebounds, and five blocks in 38 minutes. Hopefully we continue to see playing time increases going forward this year.

Aly Khalifa (UNC-Charlotte):

Khalifa has a very unique skill set for a 6-11 center-eligible player. He has great vision and can step out and hit the outside shot. Khalifa's production has spiked over the last few weeks, as he is putting up 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 three-pointers in his last six games. Conference USA is a pretty underrated conference this season and Khalifa really deserves most of the credit for keeping the 49ers afloat at 3-3 thus far.