Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Toussaint and Pop Isaacs make up one of the strongest backcourts in the Big 12. It was unclear how Toussaint would mesh as another point guard coming into the Red Raider system after three years at Iowa and one at West Virginia. Safe to say things are off to a flying start for the fifth-year senior averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals per contest. Texas Tech plays North Alabama and then a struggling defensive team in Texas this week.

While it will likely be a season to forget for the Irish, the one positive has been the play of this 5-11 freshman. Burton ranks inside the top-15 of the ACC is points (16.0 PPG), assists (3.6 APG) and steals (1.6 SPG). He is still developing as an outside shooter, but he's knocked down 1.6 per game over the last five contests. Burton will be relied on heavily to keep the Irish in the game against good offensive teams in N.C. State and Duke this week.

Things are going to start to ramp again in college basketball after a slow couple weeks for the holidays. All major conferences will begin league play this week if they haven't already. This is a great time to jump on some trending free agents with coaches likely looking to tighten up their rotations...

Things are going to start to ramp again in college basketball after a slow couple weeks for the holidays. All major conferences will begin league play this week if they haven't already. This is a great time to jump on some trending free agents with coaches likely looking to tighten up their rotations...

Power Conferences

Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame

While it will likely be a season to forget for the Irish, the one positive has been the play of this 5-11 freshman. Burton ranks inside the top-15 of the ACC is points (16.0 PPG), assists (3.6 APG) and steals (1.6 SPG). He is still developing as an outside shooter, but he's knocked down 1.6 per game over the last five contests. Burton will be relied on heavily to keep the Irish in the game against good offensive teams in N.C. State and Duke this week.

Joe Toussaint, G, Texas Tech

Toussaint and Pop Isaacs make up one of the strongest backcourts in the Big 12. It was unclear how Toussaint would mesh as another point guard coming into the Red Raider system after three years at Iowa and one at West Virginia. Safe to say things are off to a flying start for the fifth-year senior averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals per contest. Texas Tech plays North Alabama and then a struggling defensive team in Texas this week.

Jordan Pope, G, Oregon State

Pope put together a really nice freshman campaign averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 three-pointers per game. He has been even better as a sophomore improving all his shooting percentages and upping his averages to 16.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers per contest. Pope recently put together his best game of the season where he racked up 25 points (5-8 3Pt) and eight assists against Idaho State.

Gabe Madsen, G, Utah

Utah has been one of the best offensive teams in the country this season and has the potential to make the NCAA Tournament thanks to contributors like Madsen. The 6-6 senior is one of the best shooters in the country knocking down 3.0 triples a game at a 45.8-percent clip. Madsen is also averaging career highs in points (14.2 PPG), rebounds (4.0 RPG), assists (2.1 APG) and steals (1.5 SPG).

Warren Washington, F/C, Texas Tech

Washington was always a big rebounding presence with Nevada and Arizona State, but this season with Texas Tech he has taken things to the next level. The 7-footer's 8.6 rebounds per contest ranks inside the top-five in the Big 12 and is well clear of his previous career high of 6.9 RPG last season. Washington's 1.4 BPG also rank inside the top-10 of the conference as Texas Tech plays four guards around their big man.

Pierre Brooks, G/F, Butler

Brooks is a former four-star recruit of Tom Izzo, but left after two disappointing seasons with the Spartans. He has certainly found a home for himself at Butler where he ranks inside the top-10 in scoring (16.8 PPG) and three-pointers (2.3 3PM) in the Big East this season. The Bulldogs are a very strong offensive team and Brooks has been the leader of that charge having scored in double figures in all 13 games.

Dre Davis, G/F, Seton Hall

A player like Davis has value right out of a gate with guard and forward eligibility. Combine that with his recent hot stretch of games against some very quality opponents and it's not hard to see why the senior belongs on more rosters. Over the last three games Davis is putting up 18.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers per contest. He will look to stay hot this week against Providence and Marquette.

Pelle Larsson, G, Arizona

Tommy Lloyd's high-octane offensive attack is always a fantasy friendly system. That is a big reason why Larsson warrants higher ownership as a full-time starter this season for the Wildcats. The 6-6 senior is a dynamic playmaker who is averaging 14.4 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds over his last five games. Larsson has also been incredibly efficient this season shooting 59 percent from the field and 53 percent from downtown.

Other Conferences

Rasheer Fleming, F/C, St. Joseph's

While Christ Essandoko continues to battle a toe injury, the door has been open for Fleming to be unchallenged in the interior for the Hawks. Fleming has been active all over the court this season averaging 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers per contest. The 6-9 forward has pulled down at least nine boards in five different occasions this season and will look to help his team stay competitive in the A-10.

Beau Becker, F/C, Air Force

Becker has turned into a star in his second season with Air Force averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks per contest. Becker has a rare skillset that ranks top-10 this season in the Mountain West in scoring, three-pointers and blocks. He is coming off his second 25+ point game of the season and third where he knocked down at least five treys.

MJ Amey, G, San Jose State

Amey has made himself into one of the top point guards in the Mountain West this season. He has exactly the type of game that fantasy owners are looking for to be able to produce in all categories. Amey is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest. Throw out scoreless effort on Dec. 2 against Montana and a five-point showing against Texas Tech on Nov. 12 and those numbers are even better.

Dominique Clifford, G/F, Colorado State

Colorado State has been one of the best offensive teams in the country this season which has led them to a 12-1 start. Isaiah Stevens is known nationally, but many might be surprised that the team's second leading scorer is a transfer from in-state rival Colorado. Clifford may have failed to produce at a starting fantasy player level with the Buffs, but he is certainly doing so with the Rams averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. He's also shooting 60 percent from the field, 53 percent from deep, and 89 percent from the line.