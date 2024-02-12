Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

With some schools watching their seasons go in the wrong directions, coaching staffs have seemed to look to try to get their younger players more of an opportunity to make an impact and prepare for next year. This week's top pickups takes a look of a number of those talented young players, but also a couple veterans who are producing at a career-best mark of late.

Power Conferences

Ty-Laur Johnson, G, Louisville

Johnson has been very strong since returning from an ankle injury. In his three games back he is putting up 16.0 points, 7.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest. Skyy Clark is certainly still in he mix, but with another down season for Louisville it would make sense to give the freshman in Johnson ample opportunities to run the show going forward.

Brandon Garrison, F/C, Oklahoma State

Another freshman on a losing team is Garrison who has been one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys this season. Garrison is able to make his impact on both ends of the court and is averaging 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games. With Bryce Thompson done for the season, Garrison might become even more of a focal point on offense.

Trae Hannibal, G, LSU

Injury has opened the door for the veteran Hannibal to step into a bigger role with the Tigers. Jalen Cook (hamstring) and Carlos Stewart (knee) have both been out and it's unclear if they will be returning anytime soon. Hannibal has never been a big scorer, but has always been able to contribute in multiple areas. He is averaging 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last four games .

John Newman, G, Cincinnati

The Bearcats are one of the best defensive and rebounding teams out there and this sixth-year player has been proving a spark of late. Newman recorded his first double-double of the season last Saturday against Houston and is now putting up 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over the last seven games while hitting at a 58-percent clip from the field and 41-percent clip from downtown.

Naithan George, G, Georgia Tech

George put up a dud in a really poor showing all around by the Yellow Jackets against Louisville, but prior to that the freshman was balling. Over the previous nine games George was averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers per contest. If you can deal with a couple freshman games from time to time, George will make up for it with some big performances and help Georgia Tech knock off some strong teams like Duke, Clemson and UNC.

Cam Christie, G, Minnesota

The freshman theme continues. Christie showed flashes early in the season, but is not starting to put things together on a more consistent basis. The 6-6 guard is putting up 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last three contests. If the Gophers are able to go on a run down the last month of the regular season and earn an at-large bid, Christie is going to be at the center of it.

Quadir Copeland, G, Syracuse

Even with the 'Cuse struggling, Copeland is still putting up good numbers and making a case as one of the best sixth men in the ACC. Over the last four games Copeland is putting up 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest. Syracuse dismissed Benny Williams this past week which will continue to open up more minutes for Copeland. The Orange also have one of the softest closing schedules in the ACC.

Dylan Andrews, G, UCLA

It was a disaster early in the season for UCLA as they tried to see what they had with a lot of young players. Coach Mick Cronin has found a group and style that works and the Bruins have now won seven of their last eight and five straight. Andrews' play has been at the center of that five-game winning streak averaging 16.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. The sophomore should continue to run the show going forward.

Other Conferences

Steven Jamerson, F/C, San Diego

Jamerson is the third-leading rebounder in the WCC at 8.3 RPG, but his play over the last five games has been outstanding. Jamerson has logged a double-double in all five contests and is averaging 16.8 points and 11.4 rebounds over that stretch on an eye-popping 83.7 percent shooting. San Diego has won five of their last six games and has a pretty easy schedule down the stretch outside of Saint Mary's.

Vukasin Masic, G, Portland

Masic will actually match up with Jamerson and San Diego in the next game on Thursday. Masic is at his third school in four years and has really started to find his groove in what has been a disappointing season for Portland. Over the last seven games the 6-5 guard is putting up 16.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers per contest.

Julian Larry, G, Indiana State

Indiana State is riding a nine-game win streak and features one of the best offenses in the country. In charge of running the show is the senior Larry. He has really been able to produce across the board of late averaging 12.0 points, 5.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over the last seven games. There really is nobody left on the Sycamores' regular season schedule that should provide much resistance.

Jared Coleman-Jones, F/C, Middle Tennessee State

Coleman-Jones is now the second-leading rebounder in the C-USA at 7.4 RPG this season. He set a season high with 13 rebounds last time out against FIU for his fourth double-double of the campaign. Over the last 10 games Coleman-Jones has been very impressive averaging 11.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks. Middle Tennessee State gets New Mexico State and UTEP this week, two teams that Coleman-Jones notched double-double's against this season.