Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

Hunter is in his sixth season with Clemson and it looks like this could be his best yet. Through five games he is putting up 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.0 steals. That also included a 30-point, six-assist effort against Boise State last week. This would be a great time to pick up Hunter if he's available in your league with Clemson having three games this week.

Of course we also don't want to be so narrow-minded that we only focus on one week with these pickups, so I'll also cover some long-term options that could be capable of contributing to your squad for the coming months.

With it being Feast Week, it's important to do your research on what tournaments your players are competing in, as if it is a bracket style format the following game(s) might not show up on your platform initially. Most every team will play in at least two games this week, but maximizing the number of three-game players in your lineup could be the difference in your matchup.

Power Conferences

Chase Hunter, G, Clemson

Hunter is in his sixth season with Clemson and it looks like this could be his best yet. Through five games he is putting up 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 2.0 steals. That also included a 30-point, six-assist effort against Boise State last week. This would be a great time to pick up Hunter if he's available in your league with Clemson having three games this week.

Jalen Reed, F/C, LSU

While LSU only has one game this week, Reed is certainly a player to keep an eye on. He is coming off a huge game against UCF where he put up 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. It was his second 20-point game of the season. Reed is the clear starting center for the Tigers who should be a viable option long-term.

Sam Godwin, F/C, Oklahoma

Godwin and Oklahoma will have a three-game week playing in the Maui Invitational. He has been a dominant force on the glass at 11 RPG, second only to Johni Broome in the SEC. Godwin should be good for a handful of double-doubles this season and also presents some upside in the defensive categories at 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks through four games.

Javian McCollum, G, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech really struggled in a loss to Cincinnati last week, but prior to that McCollum put up some really strong numbers averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over his first four. The Yellow Jackets have a pair of cupcakes on deck this week and I expect some big performances from McCollum.

Finley Bizjack, G, Butler

Butler just hammered Merrimack, so Bizjack didn't need to play much in this most recent game, but in the first three games he played in he put up 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The 6-4 guard is in position to see a major leap in production after being a role player as a freshman last season. His ability to contribute in multiple categories certainly stands out.

Tyler Harris, G/F, Washington

Harris is a very exciting player who is coming off a big game against Alcorn in which he went for 27 points and eight rebounds. He has also racked up 13 blocks in just five games, something you can rarely get out of a guard eligible player. Franck Kepnang usually starts for Washington, but he is dealing with an issue and has a very lengthy injury history throughout his career. Harris is a great fit alongside Great Osobor.

Andrej Jakimovski, F/C, Colorado

Jakimovski was part of a lengthy list of talented transfers to leave Washington State after last season. He seems to have found a nice home in Boulder and could very well post career numbers in his fifth-year of eligibility. Through four games Jakimovski is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. He will get to play three games this week as Colorado competes in the Maui Invitational.

Tre Donaldson, G, Michigan

Michigan and coach Dusty May brought in a talented group of transfers, but it's been Donaldson who has been leading the charger early in the season. Through five games he is leading the team in both scoring (13.8 PPG) and assists (4.6 APG). The Auburn transfer has also been extremely efficient shooting 62 percent from the floor. Michigan plays two games this week in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Other Conferences

Michael Rataj, F/C, Oregon State

A team likes Oregon State often gets lost in the cracks, but Rataj should be owned in all leagues that includes them. After two years with the Beavers as a part-time starter, Rataj has taken the next step and is proving to be one of the best bigs on the West coast. Rataj is a nightly double-double threat who contributes across all categories averaging 16.2 points, 9.6 boards, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.

Jalen Lake, G, Colorado State

Lake has paid his dues over his first three years with the Rams and now as a senior is in position to be a big-time contributor. Things might run through Nique Clifford (18.8 PPG, 10 RPG), but Lake has proven he can carry the load when needed averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 three-pointers and 2.4 assists per contest. Lake is also shooting 42 percent from downtown.

Rafael Castro, F/C, George Washington

Castro and Darren Buchanan Jr. are proving to be one of the strongest interior duos in the A-10. Buchanan had a great season last year, but Castro is finding new life after being mostly a bench player for two years with Providence. Castro already has three double-doubles in six games and is putting up 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.

Jonathan Beagle, F/C, Richmond

Michael Walz got the first shot as the starting center for Richmond, but Beagle has been more productive and it should be his job from now on. Beagle is a transfer from Albany who averaged close to a double-double last season. The 6-10 big man has at least eight boards in four of five games and dropped 23 points in his first start of the season against Bucknell last week. Richmond plays three games this week, so now is a great time to add Beagle.