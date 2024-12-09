Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Jefferson is coming off a huge week in which he put up a pair of double-doubles. First he went for 15 points and 12 boards against a very good Marquette team and then had 10 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in a blowout of Jackson State. Jefferson has found a nice home at that power forward spot for a loaded Iowa State team and should continue to produce.

Robinson has stepped up and been a big reason why Missouri is looking like a potential tournament team after a disastrous season last year. He is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest through the first nine games. That is consistent production across the board and he continues to see more minutes each game.

Power Conferences

Anthony Robinson, G, Missouri

Robinson has stepped up and been a big reason why Missouri is looking like a potential tournament team after a disastrous season last year. He is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest through the first nine games. That is consistent production across the board and he continues to see more minutes each game.

Joshua Jefferson, F/C, Iowa State

Jefferson is coming off a huge week in which he put up a pair of double-doubles. First he went for 15 points and 12 boards against a very good Marquette team and then had 10 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals in a blowout of Jackson State. Jefferson has found a nice home at that power forward spot for a loaded Iowa State team and should continue to produce.

Jovan Blacksher, G, California

Blackshear missed three games with an undisclosed injury, but he is now back and is making the case as to why he deserves to be on fantasy rosters. He has scored in double figures in every game this season and is averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 three-pointers, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest. Cal will get Cornell and Northwestern State this week.

John Blackwell, G, Wisconsin

Blackwell is a physical guard who can give other backcourts fits on the offensive glass. He single-handedly created offense doing just that against a very good Michigan team last week with nine rebounds. Blackwell went for 30 points in a game earlier this season and is averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.2 three-pointers through 10 games. If he can continue to increase those assists numbers, Blackwell becomes a very viable option in fantasy formats.

Josh Dix, G, Iowa

Dix is coming off a strong week against a pair of Big Ten opponents going for 22 points and six boards against Northwestern and then 16 points and seven boards against Michigan. He is the clear starter at shooting guards and is in a very interesting fantasy system given how fast the Hawkeyes play. Dix is hitting nearly two treys per game and converting them at nearly a 40-percent clip.

Malique Ewin, F/C, Florida State

Ewin is coming off a very strong week in which he went for 17 points and 17 boards against LSU and followed that up with 23 points and nine rebounds against NC State. The 6-11 center seems to be on an ascent after playing his two most minutes in a game last week, and Ewin has some favorable upcoming matchups to continue to dominate on the interior.

Trevor Baskin, F/C, Colorado

Baskin is a very intriguing player coming off a week in which he went for 13 points, 10 boards, seven assists, three blocks and two steals against Pacific, then followed it up with nine points, 11 boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks against Colorado State. The 6-9 senior can play a lot of different positions, and his ability to contribute in so many areas makes him someone to keep an eye on as we approach conference play.

Other Conferences

Alvaro Cardenas, G, Boise State

Cardenas had a great career at San Jose State, but he has slotted right in with Boise State and been the man that runs the show on offense averaging a career-best 5.8 assists per game. Cardenas is coming off his two best fantasy games of the season last week and has a number of weaker opponents upcoming after Boise faces off against Saint Mary's on Saturday.

Connor Kochera, G, Davidson

With Grant Huffman no longer in the fold, Kochera has transitioned from shooting guard to the lead guard spot and has seen his assists go from 0.9 APG to 3.1 APG. Kochera is still the same dynamic scorer, averaging 16.9 PPG to go along with 4.3 RPG. Davidson will get Charlotte and Detroit Mercy this week, two of the weakest defensive teams in D-I.

Jayden Reid, G, South Florida

Reid battled an illness a couple weeks ago, but in four games since returning to the starting lineup, he is putting up 19.5 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per contest. Reid is also shooting 66 percent from the field and 62 percent from deep during that stretch. South Florida is playing at a high pace offensively and still has games against Bethune Cookman, East Texas A&M and Webber International before getting to AAC play.

LeJuan Watts, F/C, Washington State

The Eastern Washington transfer is having a great season for the Cougars notching his fourth double-double in a big win against Boise State when he went for 20 points, 11 boards and six assists. He is now averaging 12.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists on the season, and is a difficult matchup at the small forward position. Isaiah Watts (no relation) has also come on recently averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 boards, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals over his last five games and makes for a solid add as well.