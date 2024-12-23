Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Murphy and Cameron Matthews make a strong frountcourt combination that can really do it all. Murphy started the season hot averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals. He went through a three-game cold stretch, before getting back on track against Memphis when he went for 13 points, nine boards, four

Montgomery was forced to miss the first 10 games of the season due to academic ineligibility. He announced his presence in a big way las week when he went for 16 points, three treys and three steals against Buffalo, and then 22 points, four boards and two steals against Charleston Southern. The Mount Saint Mary's transfer should continue to add a scoring punch off the bench into conference play, and may eventually work his way into the starting lineup if he keeps playing like this.

This is the calm before the storm. Week 8 of the CBB season will be the lightest week we see, with many teams getting some time off for the Holidays. A number of teams will not even be playing a game this week at all. This is really a time to focus on the long game and try to target some players who are starting to play their best ball with conference play on the horizon. A week from now all teams will be on a very consistent schedule of two games per week through early March.

This is the calm before the storm. Week 8 of the CBB season will be the lightest week we see, with many teams getting some time off for the Holidays. A number of teams will not even be playing a game this week at all. This is really a time to focus on the long game and try to target some players who are starting to play their best ball with conference play on the horizon. A week from now all teams will be on a very consistent schedule of two games per week through early March.

Power Conferences

De'Shayne Montgomery, G, Georgia

Montgomery was forced to miss the first 10 games of the season due to academic ineligibility. He announced his presence in a big way las week when he went for 16 points, three treys and three steals against Buffalo, and then 22 points, four boards and two steals against Charleston Southern. The Mount Saint Mary's transfer should continue to add a scoring punch off the bench into conference play, and may eventually work his way into the starting lineup if he keeps playing like this.

KeShawn Murphy, F/C, Mississippi State

Murphy and Cameron Matthews make a strong frountcourt combination that can really do it all. Murphy started the season hot averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals. He went through a three-game cold stretch, before getting back on track against Memphis when he went for 13 points, nine boards, four steals, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes. Murphy is the better player to Michael Nwoko, who has been starting of late, and coach Chris Jans should be going back to Murphy more as conference play picks up.

Cameron Hildreth, G, Wake Forest

Hildreth is still available in over 90 percent of Fantrax leagues despite being a productive three-year starter. He is averaging a career-best 3.5 assists this season, and is coming off a hot stretch that has seen him put up 18.3 points on 55.6 shooting over the last three games. Wake Forest is not a very efficient offensive team, but Hildreth and Hunter Sallis form one of the strongest backcourt duos in the ACC.

Hassan Diarra, G, Connecticut

Diarra was under a lot of pressure to start the season as many thought he was going to be the guy to have to take over the PG duties at UConn for Tristen Newton. It was a bumpy start, but Diarra looks comfortable now and has led the Huskies to a number of big time wins in recent weeks. Over his last five games Diarra is putting up 8.6 points, 8.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Diarra isn't even shooting it well right now, but if he starts finding the stroke his value takes off even more.

Mike Mitchell, G, Minnesota

Mitchell missed seven games with an ankle injury, but he is back to 100 percent and put up 15.0 points, 3.0 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.7 steals in the three games since he has returned. Mitchell is also firing at a 45-percent clip form downtown over that stretch. Minnesota gets one more cupcake in Morgan State this week to close out non-conference play and Mitchell should be able to take advantage.

Corey Chest, F/C, LSU

Chest has logged 10+ rebounds in six straight games, and recorded a double-double in three of his last four. It's hard to argue with that kind of production as the fourth leading rebounder in a stacked conference like the SEC this year. Chest is also north of 1.0 steals and blocks this season all while shooting nearly 65 percent from the floor. He's certainly made the most of a redshirt last season to come in and contribute right away in his second year in Baton Rouge.

Other Conferences

Jonnivius Smith, F/C, Texas-San Antonio

Smith has yet to start a game this season for the Roadrunners, but his production has been very impressive. The Buffalo transfer is averaging 7.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals per contest. The 9.4 RPG ranks second among AAC players. Smith is also coming off his best game of the season in which he recorded 13 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. UTSA's high tempo will give Smith a lot of boards to continue to go after.

Alex Merkviladze, F/C, Loyola Marymount

LMU has won five straight games, and a big part of the reason for that has been the play of the fifth-year senior. Merkviladze is averaging 13.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.4 assists over this run. Merkviladze is averaging a career-low 0.9 turnovers per game this season and a career-best 39 percent from three-point range. They face off against WCC foe San Francisco on Saturday.

Damarco Minor, G, Oregon State

Minor has stepped up to take on the lead guard role for Oregon State after a big season at SIU-Edwardsville where he averaged 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Through 10 games with the Beavers, Minor is continuing to fill the stat sheet averaging 9.2 points, 5.9 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. He is also shooting a career-best 35.3 percent from downtown. Minor will be an important piece to help guide this team through Year 1 in the WCC.