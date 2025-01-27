Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Allette, Alloccco Top Adds

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Allocco was a standout player the last three years at Princeton before trying his hand in power conference competition. He's known primarily as an elite shooter who is connecting on an eye-popping 48 percent of his three-point attempts this season. He also has turned up the wick defensively of late recording at least one steal in seven straight games. Allocco also has seven games with at least four assists this season. Notre Dame has a mouth watering schedule upcoming against four of the worst teams in the ACC over their next five games.

The Old Dominion transfer took awhile to get going, but he is now one of coach Jamie Dixon's biggest weapons. Over the last nine games he is putting up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Allette was used to being the dominant guard at ODU and it looks like he's going to be asked to carry that role the rest of the season for a Horned Frog's team that struggles to find scoring at times.

The grind of conference play continues to roll on, and we have a number of interesting pickups to consider this week across multiple different conferences. These players are all playing their best basketball of the season and could be a dangerous weapon for your fantasy squad down the stretch.

Power Conferences

Vasean Allette, G, TCU

Matt Allocco, G, Notre Dame

Reyne Smith, G, Louisville

Smith has been a dynamo scorer since returning to the starting lineup, putting up 21 points over his last four games. Smith has also drilled 24(!) three-pointers over that stretch, and no that is not a typo. He went 10-for-17 from deep in his last game against SMU. Smith should continue to have the green light going forward for a Louisville team that is riding a nine-game winning streak and has some of the worst defensive power conference teams up on their schedule over their next few weeks.

Mady Sissoko, F/C, California

After starting 59 games over the last two seasons for Michigan State with middling production, Sissoko elected to use his final season of eligibility out West for Cal and coach Mark Madsen. The big man has absolutely found something over the last few weeks averaging 9.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over the last six contests. Sissoko is also shooting 75 percent from the field and 77 percent from the free-throw line over that stretch.

Andre Screen, F/C, Butler

Screen and Boden Kapke and have been battling for that starting center role for Butler all season. No matter who starts, it's Screen who is getting more minutes and being more productive. He is coming off one of his best three-game stretches of the season averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. His 7-1 frame is a lot to deal with for other Big East bigs and his confidence continues to rise.

Duncan Powell, F/C, Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets are dealing with a number of injuries and looking for players to step up. Enter Powell who has logged three 30+ point fantasy games in his last four. Over that stretch the 6-8 forward is putting up 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.3 steals per game. There's really no reason a team like Georgia Tech to go away from a very versatile player like Powell even when they get some other pieces back.

Other Conferences

Jack Clark, F/C, VCU

Clark played a role in Clemson's unlikely run to the Elite Eight last season and then decided to use his sixth season of eligibility to move to the A-10 and VCU. It hasn't been the smoothest of seasons, but Clark is starting to find his stride. Over the last eight games he is averaging 10.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 three-pointers and 0.9 steals per contest. VCU has now won the last six games and the team has some enticing upcoming matchups as well.

Kyle Marshall, G, Air Force

Air Force might be really struggling as a team, but they seem to be able to churn out these young players who are able to contribute across a lot of different categories. Marshall is playing his best basketball of the season averaging 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last four games. Expect Air Force to keep leaning on this freshman the rest of the season and let him continue to develop.

Max Mackinnon, G, Portland

Mackinnon has been the hottest guard in the WCC over the last few weeks. Over his last five games he is putting up 23.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals per contest. That includes is 43-point outburst last week against San Diego in which he went 18-for-22 from the free-throw line and drilled seven treys. Mackinnon is now a must-own player for any leagues that include the WCC.

Ethan Price, F/C, Washington State

Price is such a versatile player that has makes him such a tough cover for opposing centers in the WCC. He is playing his basketball of the season averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks over the last nine games. Price has four 20+ point scoring games over that stretch while shooting over 42 percent from behind the arc. Coach David Riley likes to play up-tempo and it certainly gives Price a high floor going forward.