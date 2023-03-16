This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

The opening day of March Madness is finally upon us. With 16 first round games today, sports bettors have tons of options for creating March Madness parlay picks.

No matter what games you choose to include in your March Madness parlay picks, you can use some of the most popular sports betting apps and their March Madness betting promos to bet on today's games.

Below are our best bets for March Madness parlay picks to consider today.

Best March Madness Parlay Picks For Today's Games

One option for March Madness parlay picks is taking a bunch of favorites to ultimately get plus odds.

Here is a March Madness parlay pick for today's games -- with odds from BetMGM.

Virginia (-225)

Duke (-275)

Texas (-1100)

Tennessee (-650)

March Madness Parlay Odds: +147

All of the teams in this parlay are reasonably heavy favorites, which is why this parlay only has +147 odds. However, they are all expected -- according to the odds -- to win and advance to the next round.

If you chose to bet this parlay with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'd gain access to a $1,000 first bet offer. You can place a $500 wager on this four-team parlay that would pay $1,239.67, for example. But if it loses, the bonus code kicks in and you'll get the full stake of your losing first bet -- in this case, $500 -- credited back to your account in bonus bets.

March Madness Parlay Picks For Thursday's Games

Another one of our favorite March Madness parlay picks for todday's games contains a couple of spread bets and a couple of underdogs.

Here are the picks and odds, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Furman (+210)

College of Charleston (+185)

Houston -19.5 (-110)

Tennessee -11.5 (-110)

March Madness Parlay Odds: +3120

This parlay is constructed with two heavy favorites to cover their respective point spreads and two underdogs to win outright.

You can use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to bet this parlay as your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. If it loses, you'll receive your first bet's stake back via bonus bets. But, if it wins, the potential payout is huge. A $500 first bet on this parlay pays out more than $16,000.

How Can I Bet March Madness Parlay Picks For Today's Games?

You can bet on these March Madness parlay picks for today's games at all of the top college basketball betting apps. The best part is that when you sign up with these March Madness sportsbook promo codes, they provide new users with generous welcome offers and bonus bets.

You can use the betting promos on March Madness parlay picks or choose another bet type, like CBB Championship odds or the winner of a specific region.

Click through the link below to get started making March Madness parlay picks for today's games.