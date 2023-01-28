Will I Be Able To Bet On The Ivy League When Massachusetts Sports Wagering Launches?

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Legal retail in-person sports betting in Massachusetts will commence on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET. When it comes to legal mobile sports betting in the Bay State, that is expected to begin at some point in Match of 2023.

If you're looking to place your bets on Ivy League sports, we'll discuss some of the best Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered on the top Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Where Can I Place A Bet On Ivy League Action When Massachusetts Sports Betting Launches?

Once retail Massachusetts sports betting launches in just under a week away, you will be able to legally bet on sports at Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino. All of these retail locations will have ties to mobile sports betting operations.

Encore Boston Harbor will be affiliated with Barstool Sportsbook MA while MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino will be affiliated with BetMGM MA and WynnBET MA respectively.

Horseracing-centric venues like Raynham park and Suffolk Downs have also applied for Category 2 licenses. Both of those locations, if approved, will feature retail in-person sports betting.

When it comes to the launch of mobile sports betting in the Bay State, the following sports betting operators have applied for Category 3 licenses.

DraftKings

FanDuel

PointsBet

Betway

Bally Bet

Betr

The above sports betting sites will likely be standalone platforms.

The following Massachusetts betting apps will be tied to retail locations:

WynnBET (Encore Boston Harbor)

Barstool Sportsbook (Plainridge Park Casino)

BetMGM (MGM Springfield)

Caesars Sportsbook (Encore Boston Harbor)

Fanatics (Plainridge Park Casino)

What Do I Need To Know About Massachusetts Ivy League Sports Betting?

Once Massachusetts sports betting goes live, you must be at least 21 years old to legally place a bet in the Bay State. You must also be physically located in Massachusetts when you sign up and place a bet.

One twist when it comes to sports betting in Massachusetts is that credit card deposits will be prohibited. But don't fret, you will still be able to use your debit card since the funds will be coming from your personal bank account.

When it comes to sports you can bet on, all of the most popular professional sports in the United States and internationally are fair game. For example, you can bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL domestically while also betting on international soccer markets like the EPL, Mexican La Liga, and German Bundesliga.

You can also bet on collegiate sports, but there are some restrictions, which will be detailed below.

College Sports Betting in Massachusetts

You can bet on college sports in Massachusetts. However, there are some strings attached. In some states like New Jersey, you can not bet on in-state programs. Massachusetts is following that lead but with a twist.

Although you can not bet on in state schools like Boston College, you can bet on these programs if they are playing in a tournament like March Madness or a conference tournament. Obviously, this correlates more with college basketball betting than college football.

Therefore, if one of Massachusetts' Ivy League schools like Harvard, Brown, or Dartmouth advances to the March Madness Tournament, you can bet on them. You just can not bet on their regular season games.