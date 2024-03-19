Download Our Free 2024 March Madness NCAA Printable Bracket Now!

It's Tuesday, March 19 and the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament officially starts on Thursday, March 21 2024. With the first round matchups set, it's time to start filling out those March Madness brackets, and we have just the thing.

Free Printable March Madness Bracket For The Men's 2024 NCAA Tournament

Here's how to fill out your printable March Madness bracket:

Download your free printable March Madness bracket for the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament via the link below. Click print on your desktop or mobile device. Have pen or pencil ready to write out who ends up in each region, along with your NCAA Tournament predictions.

Feel free to print multiple copies of our printable March Madness bracket as one version could be the March Madness perfect bracket that you've been hoping for for years.

Download & Print RotoWire's Blank 2024 March Madness Bracket Today - March 2024

Click HERE to download RotoWire's March Madness blank bracket PDF now. This printable blank bracket is great for your office March Madness pool or to compete with your friends.

Make 2024 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament Predictions With Our Printable NCAA Bracket - March 2024

When Does March Madness Start?

March Madness officially tips off on Tuesday, March 19, with the First Four, taking place at the University of Dayton, in Dayton, Ohio. The First Four starts March Madness with the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams.

Most bracket pools do not include the First Four, so you'll have until Thursday, March 21, to fill out your printable March Madness bracket when the field of 64 for the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off at 12 p.m. that Thursday.

March Madness Game Times & TV Schedule

Here is the schedule for this year's tournament.

First Four: March 19-20 ( truTV )

) First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8

Who Won March Madness 2023?

Last year's March Madness bracket winner was the University of Connecticut Huskies. The score of the 2023 March Madness final, which took place at NRG Stadium in Houston, was 76-59, with UConn defeating the San Diego State Aztecs. UConn is set to be a No. 1 seed in the 2024 March Madness bracket as the team looks to be the first repeat champion since Florida Gators in 2006 and 2007.

