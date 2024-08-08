This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 10

We have an interesting pair of weekend CFL games in Week 10, including a rematch of a Week 9 matchup and a Lions team heading into battle without their star quarterback. There are a couple of interesting betting scenarios apiece in these games, which we'll break down further using DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Montreal Alouettes Best Bets (Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:00 p.m. ET)

In Week 9, I spotlighted two bets to consider for the first installment of this home-and-home series, and matters happened to play out more or less as envisioned. With Montreal enjoying a big rest advantage over Hamilton, the defending champs easily covered a -3.5 line and also helped cash our Ti-Cats Under 23.5 total points prop with some standout defense.

Fast forward to Week 10, and Montreal is an exponentially larger favorite at home. However, partly because of that and the fact we've now got both teams on the same amount of rest, I'm viewing this game through a markedly different lens. The Als were able to win by 17 with their clear edge last week, and despite the fact they're at home, they should expect a more competitive Hamilton squad.

Bo Levi Mitchell and his offense enter Week 10 tied for second-most touchdowns (23), including third-most touchdowns (21). No team has run more offensive plays per game than Hamilton (57.0), which is also tied for second-most first downs (167). Then, no team has averaged more yards of net offense per game than the Ti-Cats, which are clocking 378.1 yards per game.

Naturally, the Alouettes' defense still presents a very tough challenge that can neutralize some of that firepower, but expecting Hamilton to score more than 16 points and keep matters much more competitive with better preparation from both a physical and mental standpoint is very reasonable.

That being said, the total is a point higher on FD than it is on DK, and the Als check in allowing a CFL-low 17.8 offensive points per game and 12 offensive touchdowns. Montreal is also conceding a CFL-low 320.5 offensive yards per contest and 5.6 yards per play, and Cody Fajardo is also still slated to sit out at least one more game with his hamstring injury. Even with fill-in Davis Alexander playing well, I like the idea of the game falling under the 50.0-point total with the two teams playing for the second time in a week.

CFL Picks for Tiger-Cats vs Alouettes

Tiger-Cats +8 (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 50.5 points (-105 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

B.C. Lions vs Edmonton Elks Best Bets (Sunday, Aug. 11, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Lions will be headed into some uncharted territory this week, as MOP candidate Vernon Adams will be sidelined due to his Week 9 knee injury. Removing the ultra-talented Adams from the equation takes out the most important cog of B.C.'s offensive machine, but backup quarterback/spot starter Jake Dolegala shouldn't be underestimated.

The Central Connecticut product garnered plenty of experience last season with the Roughriders, drawing nine starts and appearing in 13 games overall while throwing for 2,656 yards and 11 touchdowns with nine INTs. He also completed a respectable 64.8 percent of his passes in the process and also recorded an extra score on the ground.

Dolegala will naturally have quite the cache of skill-position players at his disposal, including Keon Hatcher, who made his season debut last week. He also has the benefit of facing an Elks team that's been highly vulnerable to the pass, surrendering 309.8 passing yards per game, the second-highest passer efficiency rating (108.6) and a co-CFL-high 17 passing TDs.

Edmonton hasn't been anything special against the run either, giving up 99.4 rushing yards per game, meaning lead back William Stanback should be able to help Dolegala by contributing some balance.

I believe that B.C., which is highly motivated to reverse a surprising two-game slide, has what it takes to defeat the Elks outright at Commonwealth Stadium, a venue where Edmonton finally snapped a 22-game losing streak last August but where it holds an 0-4 record outright this season.

However, in order to hedge that with another bet that offers a very appealing price, I'm also in the camp of going with an alternate spread and alternate passing yardage total for Dolegala in a same-game parlay that I've listed below.

CFL Picks for Lions vs Elks

Lions moneyline (+110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Lions Alt Spread +3.5 and Jake Dolegala 225+ passing yards (+111 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

