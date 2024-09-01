This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 13

We have a bit of a differently structured CFL slate in Week 13, as the annual Labour Day festivities afford us two games on Monday. I'm focusing on that pair of contests for this week's betting spotlight as I examine whether a trio of teams that are capable of playing better than their losing records present us with any chances to profit.

Read on for a look at which Week 13 CFL betting scenarios catch my eye on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats Best Bets (Monday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. ET)

Any time you have two well-rested teams with offensive firepower facing off, the potential is naturally there for a high-scoring affair. Throw in a pass-funnel defense like Toronto's and a savvy veteran quarterback like Bo Levi Mitchell, and the odds of the scoreboard being kept busy only go up.

The Argos and Ti-Cats last played Thursday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Aug. 23, respectively, so the extra rest should lead to some fresh legs for the talented offensive players on either side. Additionally, in Toronto's case the extra time between games has also afforded Chad Kelly, who just made his season debut in Week 12 after completing a suspension, much more opportunity to shake off rust and get in sync with his pass-catching corps.

Kelly somehow already looked to be in mid-season form in that Week 12 win over an aggressive Roughriders defense that had made life tough on quarterbacks all season, as he threw for 322 yards while connecting with eight different targets overall. He now faces a Hamilton defense that's allowing the third-highest passer efficiency rating (102.8) and that's surrendered a league-high 22 touchdown passes.

The Ti-Cats have also been below league average slowing down the run, yielding the third-most rushing yards per game (105.5) and doing so at 5.3 yards per carry. That's certainly good news for the capable Ka'Deem Carey, who's clocking 5.2 yards per carry this season and posted an 11-66-1 rushing line in a Week 7, 27-24 loss to Hamilton.

Meanwhile, Mitchell is prone to interceptions, but that's partly a byproduct of how often he puts the ball up and how aggressive he can be when doing so. The veteran has already recorded 376 pass attempts and accumulated 3,036 yards and 19 touchdown passes. He threw for only 220 yards against the Blue Bombers in Week 12, but he's surpassed the 250-yard threshold in eight of nine other starts this season.

Factor in the fact Toronto has given up a league-low 71.6 rushing yards per game a league-low 4.4 yards per carry, and it's easy to envision a high-volume game for Mitchell and his talented array of pass catchers led by Tim White and Shemar Bridges. Moreover, the Argos are surrendering 285.6 passing yards per game, a 71.4 percent completion rate and have also given up 17 passing touchdowns and 15 completions of 30+ yards, setting the stage for plenty of big-play opportunities through the air.

Bringing the projected total down to just below where the first game between these teams – which Kelly naturally wasn't a part of – finished and combining it with a very achievable passing yardage prop for Mitchell provides us with a solid price on FD Sportsbook.

CFL Picks for Argonauts vs Tiger-Cats

SGP: Alt. Total Over 50.5 points and Bo Levi Mitchell Alt Passing Yards 250+ Yards (-102 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Edmonton Elks vs. Calgary Stampeders (Monday, Sept. 2, 6:00 p.m. ET)

It's not often you find a 3-8 team that has a +7 point differential and that plays better on the road than at home, but such is the case of the mercurial Edmonton Elks. The talent-rich but often snake-bitten club has shown real signs of progress under interim head coach Jarious Jackson, who hasn't been afraid to be aggressive with personnel changes and offensive philosophy.

Jackson has dynamic dual-threat quarterback Tre Ford back available this week from his chest/rib injury, although he's already announced it will be veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson drawing another start. Meanwhile, one of a trio of explosive, versatile running backs, Javon Leake, will be returning from a one-game absence due to a hip injury. Along with Kevin Brown, who's coming off his first 100-yard game of the season last week but is still looking for his first TD of any kind this season, and Justin Rankin, Edmonton may have the most dangerous backfield collective in the CFL.

As the aforementioned point differential indicates, Edmonton has been playing teams close all season and already has multiple victories under Jackson. Two of the Elks' three wins have come on the road as well, while their opponents, the 4-6 Stampeders, somehow have one more win despite a -44 point differential on the campaign.

CFL Picks for Elks vs Stampeders

Elks + 2.5 (-106 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

CFL Week 13 Best Bets Recap

