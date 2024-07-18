This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 7

The CFL's Week 7 slate starts on Friday night this week, and I see a couple of interesting wagering opportunities on the second game of the slate. The Saturday Argonauts-Tiger-Cats showdown is also intriguing, and I'm highlighting a same-game parlay to consider for that contest.

Blue Bombers vs Roughriders Best Bets (Friday, July 19, 9:30 p.m. ET)

The Blue Bombers are in uncharted territory as far as their recent history goes, considering Winnipeg is 2-4 entering Week 7, albeit with two consecutive victories. Winnipeg has been playing close games most of the season – after falling by 15 to the defending Grey Cup champs, the Alouettes, in Week 1, Mike O'Shea's squad has losses of four, two and three points, as well as wins of nine and four points.

A host of issues, including key injuries, have been largely at fault for the early-season trouble, and those could persist in Week 7. Kenny Lawler (arm) will remain out, while Dalton Schoen (knee) is already ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Brady Oliveira is questionable with his nagging shoulder injury, although he did finish the week with two full practices.

In addition to the absences of key offensive personnel, the Bombers have also been saddled by particularly poor run defense, with Winnipeg surprisingly surrendering a CFL-high 117.8 rushing yards per game at 5.1 yards per carry. That could spell plenty of trouble against the Roughriders' A.J. Ouellette, who's looking more comfortable by the week in the team's offense and is coming off his first multi-touchdown effort in Saskatchewan.

Ouellette combined for just 72 rush yards in his first two games, but he's gone on to record 98, 67 and 72 yards in the subsequent three contests. Factoring in Winnipeg's struggles against the run and the fact Ouellette is being leaned on particularly heavily with Shea Patterson currently subbing for Trevor Harris (IR-knee) at quarterback, I like the Over on Ouellette's very manageable 68.5 rushing-yards prop on FD and don't pairing it with a +3.5 line for Saskatchewan.

Additionally, Saskatchewan has done a standout job stopping the run – the Riders have given up a league-low 47.4 rushing yards per game at a minuscule 3.5 yards per carry – and also have a league-high 11 interceptions and 16 total turnovers. Therefore, I also like the +4 line as a straight point spread bet on DK.

CFL Picks for Blue Bombers vs Roughriders

Roughriders +4 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Roughriders +3.5 and A.J. Ouellette Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (+163 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Argonauts vs Tiger-Cats Best Bets (Saturday, July 20, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Argonauts have been the league's next-toughest defense to the Roughriders to run against this season, with Toronto allowing just 59.2 rushing yards per contest and 3.9 yards per carry. That's helped lead to teams having to often resort to the pass against the Argos, and Toronto has allowed the CFL's highest completion percentage (72.3) and 283.8 passing yards per game.

This matchup should prove an interesting test for that stout unit, considering the Tiger-Cats' James Butler is a highly capable running back, but Hamilton's offensive line has had a difficult time carving out rush lanes for him this season. After a 13-carry, 119-yard performance in Week 1, Butler has taken 26 carries for only 64 yards and no rushing touchdowns over the next three games.

Those struggles have been partly responsible for veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell putting up over 40 pass attempts per game across his first five contests. Mitchell has often made good use of those throws, completing 67.8 percent of them for 1,671 yards with 11 touchdowns and a modest five interceptions. He's also thrown for between 300 and 380 yards in four of his first five games.

The numbers all point to another likely pass-heavy game for Mitchell, putting me on his passing yardage prop as part of a same-game parlay bet. The other part of that wager involves the Over on 52.5 points, a number that I can see a combination of the Tiger-Cats' talented air attack, the Argonauts' well-rounded Cameron Dukes-led offense and Hamilton's own questionable defense (league-33.8 points per game allowed) conspiring to help hit.

CFL Picks for Argonauts vs Tiger-Cats

SGP: Bo Levi Mitchell Over 307.5 Passing Yards and Over 52.5 Points (+161 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 7 Best Bets Recap

Roughriders +4 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

SGP: Roughriders +3.5 and A.J. Ouellette Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (+163 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Argonauts-Tiger-Cats SGP: Bo Levi Mitchell Over 307.5 Passing Yards and Over 52.5 Points (+161 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.