CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Division Finals on DraftKings

We're down to the CFL's version of the Final Four, with Saturday's division finals set to determine who'll play in the Grey Cup a week from Sunday. Without further ado, let's break down the best options at each position on the high-stakes two-game slate..

Quarterback Plays for CFL Division Finals

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. BC ($12,000): Collaros comes at a $800 discount over Adams and has the big-game pedigree and body of work against BC to warrant making him the top selection. The decorated veteran posted 28.8 and 24.2 DK points in his last two meetings with the Lions this season, and he averaged an impressive 20.8 DK points per home game overall during the season. He's also well rested, and although there's a bit of a concern due to Winnipeg being down Dalton Schoen (ankle) and potentially Nic Demski (ankle) and Rasheed Bailey (knee), Collaros has enough weapons and experience to deliver a strong return in this championship scenario.

Chad Kelly, TOR vs. MTL ($10,400): Kelly is the other quarterback on this slate coming into his game with an extra week of rest, and it should pay off nicely at his salary. The mobile first-year starter was a hit in the top job this past season, averaging 20.3 DK points while throwing for 3,794 yards and rushing for another 230 and scoring 28 total TDs. Kelly's numbers would have been even better had he not been given plenty of time off at the tail end of the season with the Argos wrapping things up early, and it's worth noting he posted 35.3 DK points against the Alouettes back in Week 6 on the strength of a 351-yard, three-touchdown effort.

ALSO CONSIDER: Vernon Adams, BC at WPG ($12,800)

Running Back Plays for CFL Division Finals

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. BC ($11,800): Oliveira has been an excellent DFS option all season even at elevated salaries, averaging 18.1 DK points per game and exceeding 20 DK points on seven occasions overall. That includes a tally of 29.2 in the big Week 18 win over the Lions, and he fell just short of 20 versus BC in Week 9 (19.4). The Lions allowed 5.2 yards per carry during the regular season, and Oliveira is also very dangerous as a receiver (36-447-3 line), a role he could see expand Saturday with Schoen and possibly Demski and Bailey out.

A.J. Ouellette, TOR vs. MTL ($8,900): If you're unable to comfortably fit Oliveira in your lineup, Ouellette is far from a bad cost-savings pivot. The versatile Ohio product enjoyed a highly productive season as Toronto's lead back and checks in with fresh legs thanks to the postseason bye week and the fact he also got some time off during the tail end of the regular season. Ouellette posted tallies of 12.5, 14.4 and 25.5 DK points in three games against Montreal this season, and the Alouettes finished the regular campaign surrendering 109.9 rushing yards per game at a co-CFL-high 5.7 yards per carry.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, MTL at TOR ($8,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Division Finals

Keon Hatcher, BC at WPG ($12,000): The Lions will naturally have to remain aggressive throughout Saturday's Western Final given the firepower of the Bombers attack, and Hatcher figures to be a key figure in their air attack. Hatcher enjoyed a memorable regular season and then exploded for 37.5 DK points on a 9-195-1 line in the Western Semifinal win over the Stampeders. The Bombers did do a good job limiting him in the two games he played against them, but Hatcher should be a focal point of BC's offense Saturday and is one of those few players on the slate with the ability to give you a 35-to-40 DK-point haul.

Kenny Lawler, WPG vs. BC ($11,100): As already mentioned, the Bombers could see multiple pass catchers sit out this elimination game, raising the value of the remaining Winnipeg pass catchers. Lawler is unquestionably the highest-upside healthy piece left standing for the Bombers, and he comes in having posted 852 receiving yards in just 11 games this past season. Lawler also proved a tough matchup for the talented Lions secondary this season, producing 18.7 and 36 DK points in two meetings, the latter tally a result of a 7-200-1 line in Week 9.

Drew Wolitarsky, WPG vs. BC ($6,400): Wolitarsky is another Bombers receiver that I see as having enhanced value Saturday due to the absences on his team. The sure-handed veteran already put together a very impressive regular season that included a 46-663-6 line, and he had eight double-digit DK-point tallies overall. At his salary, you don't need a massive return to justify rostering him, and his role should give him plenty of chances to deliver strong production.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, BC at WPG ($9,700);Tyler Snead, MTL at TOR ($8,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Division Finals

Toronto Argonauts ($4,800) vs. Montreal Alouettes: The Argos are the priciest unit on the slate but worth the investment. Toronto has a rested group that averaged 13.6 Dk points per game during the regular season, including 16.8 per home game. They finished with a league-leading 68 sacks, which unsurprisingly helped lead to a CFL-best +27 turnover ratio. In turn, Montreal allowed the second-most sacks (61), and Toronto capitalized on the Als' issues by posting totals of 9.0, 9.0 and 14.0 DK points in three meetings this season while accruing 12 total sacks in those contests. With the Argos also the league's best at slowing down the run, they should force Cody Fajardo into plenty of dropbacks, and by extension, precarious situations, against their ferocious pass rush.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Division Finals

Zach Collaros, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Kenny Lawler, WR

Total salary expenditure: $32k

Collaros and Lawler help send the total salary of this trio through the roof, but we're dealing with a four-team player pool this week and these two have some of the safest floors on the slate due to the reasons already provided in their entries. Meanwhile, Ouellette should have plenty of spring in his step and the benefit of a positive game script against a team he already enjoyed solid success against throughout the regular season.





