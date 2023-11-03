CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Division Semifinals on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

After an exciting regular season, the CFL postseason has arrived in the form of the Eastern and Western Semifinals. We have a two-game, one-day slate, so the player pool is narrow and the action compact. While we have less options than usual to work with, there are enough solid choices across the salary cap to build competitive DFS lineups around.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Division Semifinals

Vernon Adams, BC vs. CGY ($12,800): Adams will be well-rested and primed for what should be an aggressive game plan in this elimination game. The veteran signal-caller was pulled at halftime of BC's surprising Week 21 loss to the Stamps with the game quickly getting away from the Lions, but he actually played well by completing nine of 13 passes for 116 yards. That followed a trend for Adams against Calgary, one that saw him post 28 and 31.3 DK points in a pair of wins in Weeks 1 and 10 over the Stamps. Calgary was mostly league average or better against the pass this season, but the Stampeders did allow 26 passing touchdowns and a solid 95.0 passer efficiency rating.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. HAM ($9,800): Fajardo is back in the postseason in his first Alouettes season, and he put together a solid campaign that included 3,818 passing yards, 14 passing TDs, another three scores on the ground and an average of 14.9 DK points per contest. He posted 20.2 and 26.8 DK points in his two full games against the Tiger-Cats in the regular season, and he posted over 15 DK points in four of his last six full contests. The Ti-Cats finished the campaign allowing 264 passing yards per game and 28 completions of over 30 yards, numbers that support Fajardo's case as a potentially rewarding fantasy-point-per-dollar play.

Running Back Plays for CFL Division Semifinals

James Butler, HAM at MTL ($11,100): Butler's locked-in, high-volume role and solid matchup make him an appealing play despite the elevated salary. The talented running back finished the season with an average of 16.9 DK points, and he was at his best on the road with an average of 18 DK points per contest. Butler also lit up the Alouettes for 25.2 DK points back in Week 9, and Montreal finished the campaign allowing 109.9 rushing yards per game and a co-CFL-high 5.7 yards per carry. Even if game script eventually turns against the run, Butler's robust pass-catching role should keep him heavily involved.

William Stanback, MTL vs. HAM ($8,000): Stanback boasts a similar versatile skill set to Butler but requires $3,100 less of an investment. The veteran back recorded a pair of 13.6 DK-point tallies against Hamilton in his two full regular-season games versus the Ti-Cats this season, and he produced 12.8 DK points or more in eight of 14 games (12 starts). Hamilton surrendered 112 rushing yards per game at 5.3 yards per carry as well, brightening Stanback's prospects.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at BC ($6,900)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Division Semifinals

Keon Hatcher, BC vs. CGY ($12,500): The Lions have had several pass catchers stand out with strong play this season, and Hatcher put together a career-best 78-1,226-6 line and average of 16.6 DK points. The veteran pass catcher even posted two tallies of more than 30 DK points and another three between 21.4 and 27.4 DK points. His second-best showing of the season came in Week 10 versus these same Stampeders, when Hatcher produced 35 DK points on a 9-170 line. Given the high stakes of the game and Adams' aforementioned success versus the Stamps, Hatcher could be well worth the lofty investment.

Tim White, HAM at MTL ($11,400): White was about as reliable and productive as Hatcher was for the Lions, with the veteran posting a 75-1,266-9 line while putting up 17.9 DK points per contest. White had one of his bigger games of the season against the Alouettes as well, with his seven-catch, 143-yard performance in Week 3 netting 24.3 DK points. Hamilton had two tallies of more than 30 DK points, including one of 41.8, this season, so his upside is above question, even against Montreal's stingy pass defense.

Austin Mack, MTL vs. HAM ($10,400): Mack makes for an intriguing stacking partner with Fajardo in the aforementioned good matchup against the Tiger-Cats. Mack posted two of his best games of the season at the expense of Hamilton, posting 25.1 and 20.6 DK points in Weeks 3 and 9, respectively, and he should play an integral role in the Semifinal after drawing 120 targets over 17 games in his 2023 CFL debut campaign.

ALSO CONSIDER: Marken Michel, CGY at BC ($7,400)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Division Semifinals

Montreal Alouettes ($4,500) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats: As noted below, the Lions defense is also an interesting play, but it's hard to ignore the Alouettes at $200 cheaper and considering their track record this season against Hamilton. Montreal's defense posted tallies of 22, 10 and 18 DK points in its three encounters with the Ti-Cats. The Als finished with a well-balanced defensive resume of 41 sacks, 22 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries and an impressive 12 defensive touchdowns. That led to an average of 11.3 DK points per contest overall, and while Hamilton tied with Ottawa for second-most turnovers committed (47), the Alouettes finished second only to the defending champion Argonauts in both turnover ratio (+14) and turnovers forced (48).

ALSO CONSIDER: BC Lions vs. CGY ($4,700)

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Division Semifinals

Cody Fajardo, QB

Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Austin Mack, WR

Total salary expenditure: $27.1k

Mack's five-figure salary pushes the investment required to roster this trio to just beyond the halfway point of the salary cap, but there should be plenty of safety in all three players. As noted, Fajardo will draw a very favorable matchup through the air and has the playoff experience to exploit it, while Mack makes for a great stacking partner in that scenario. Then, Carey's salary could prove to be well below what it should be, with the veteran well-rested after taking Week 21 off and missing a significant chunk of this past regular season but now healthy.

