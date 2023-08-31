This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 13 on DraftKings

We have a bit of a different setup than usual in Week 13, as the CFL celebrates Labour Day weekend with a four-game slate that kicks off Saturday and runs through Monday. We have one game that could particularly feature plenty of points, and a host of other favorable matchups among some very reasonably salaried players in other games.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 13

Chad Kelly, TOR at HAM ($11,500): Kelly did it again in Week 12, cementing his status as the CFL's most prolific fantasy quarterback by racking up 34.3 DK points against the Stampeders. The performance was the first-year starter's third of more than 30 DK points this season, and he now faces a Tiger-Cats squad he fell just short of that mark against when he racked up 29.3 DK points against them in Week 2.

Taylor Powell, HAM vs. TOR ($9,200): Powell makes for an intriguing play on the other side of the Argonauts-Tiger-Cats tilt, which carries the highest projected total of the week at 50 points. Powell has been solid as Hamilton's starting quarterback thus far, throwing for 924 yards, rushing for another 96 and recording four total touchdowns in three games.

Jake Maier, CGY vs. EDM ($9,000): Maier is admittedly hard to get a handle on, as his 387-yard, four-touchdown tally against the Argonauts in Week 12 that netted 34.5 DK points was preceded by four consecutive single-digit DK-point tallies. Maier has an additional four games with more than 20 DK points – including one 35 DK-point tally – so he makes for a great tournament play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Ford, EDM at CGY ($9,700)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 13

A.J. Ouellette, TOR at HAM ($9,500): Ouellette continues to churn out highly efficient performances, with the most recent example his 13-carry, 82-yard performance in Week 12 against the Stamps that also included a 2-18 line through the air. Ouellete has five total touchdowns on the campaign and has five double-digit DK-point tallies overall, making him an excellent play in all formats versus a questionable Ti-Cats run defense.

Taquan Mizzell, B.C. at MTL ($9,200): Mizzell was victimized by game script during an otherwise favorable matchup in Week 12 against Hamilton, but he still netted 14.1 DK points with the help of a season-high five-reception, 42-yard effort through the air. Mizzell has scored 10.2 to 25.7 DK points in four of his last five games overall, and he now draws another favorable matchup in the form of the Alouettes.

Dedrick Mills ($8,100) or Ka'Deem Carey ($7,600), CGY vs. EDM: Whichever of the Stampeders' top two backs draws the start for this Labour Day matchup makes for a very appealing matchup at his salary, as the Elks continue to be the league's most porous run defense by far. Carey missed the Week 12 game against the Argonauts with a quadriceps issue, so there's a chance he logs another absence Monday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brady Oliveira, WPG at SSK ($10,300); Kevin Brown, EDM at CGY ($7,900); Javon Leake, TOR at HAM ($5,400)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 13

Kenny Lawler, WPG at SSK ($11,200): Lawler has had few opportunities this season, but he's already broken out for tallies of 14.5, 16.3 and 36 DK points in his return to Winnipeg after a one-year sabbatical with the Elks. The veteran speedster is a threat to go the distance on any play, and he's facing a Roughriders defense that's allowed the fourth-most receptions of 30+ yards (17) along with an elevated 8.7 yards per pass.

Tim White, HAM vs. TOR ($8,800): White makes for a cost-effective handcuff in tournament play with his quarterback Powell, and the productive veteran checks in with tallies of 19.5 and 22.1 DK points in his last two contests. The Argonauts' pass defense has been one of the league's most generous as well and has yielded the second-most completions (228), which bodes well for a wideout who's already averaging 6.6 targets per game and should be an integral part of the contest with the highest project total of the week.

Marken Michel, CGY vs. EDM ($5,500): Michel came through as a value option in Week 12 by producing a 4-82-1 line against the Argos, a performance that netted 18.2 DK points at a salary of only $5.1K. It's noteworthy the speedster's number has only risen slightly for a favorable Week 13 matchup against an Elks team that's allowed 18 completions of 30+ yards and 9.4 average yards per pass, both the third-highest figures in those respective categories.

Damonte Coxie, TOR at HAM ($5,300): Coxie is another big-play receiver that stood out with a strong Week 12 performance, and his case, his salary actually has gone down $300. The talented wideout posted 22.2 DK points against the Stampeders courtesy of a 3-102-1 line, and he'd generated 17.2 in his most recent game before that back in Week 6 against Montreal. Now, Coxie goes up against one of the most vulnerable pass defenses in the league, one that plays to his strengths considering they've surrendered the second-most completions of 30+ yards (22).

ALSO CONSIDER: Reggie Begelton, CGY vs. EDM ($9,300); Samuel Emilus, SSK vs. WPG ($6,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 13

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($4,500) at Saskatchewan Roughriders: The Blue Bombers are averaging 10.6 DK points per contest, including 12.3 per road game. Winnipeg's defense checks in with a well-balanced line of 31 sacks, 12 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries, two safeties and two defensive TDs, and they're facing a Roughriders team they poste 10 DK points against back in Week 2. The Riders did look better with Jake Dolegala under center in Week 12, but Saskatchewan still checks in with a -5 turnover ratio and has allowed the third-most sacks (31). What's more, the Riders are averaging the third-fewest yards per play (5.98) and third-fewest offensive points per game (19.7), furthering the Blue Bombers' already formidable case.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 13

Taylor Powell, QB

Dedrick Mills or Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Damonte Coxie, WR

Total salary expenditure: $22.6k (w/ Mills) or $22.3k (w/ Carey)

Chad Kelly is the best clear-cut QB option on the slate, but Powell, as discussed in his entry, makes for quite the cost-savings pivot in a matchup the Ti-Cats are likely to have remain aggressive in throughout. Mills or Carey will be up against the most favorable matchup for running backs in the league, while Coxie is a high-upside value play who should rightfully be sporting a salary north of $7K based on some of his best games this season.





