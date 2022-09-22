CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 16 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

The Week 16 slate is interesting from a number of different angles, including the fact it's a second straight three-game ledger. That naturally makes the player pool smaller, and additionally, there are some interesting decisions with respect to salary to make at both running back and receiver/slotback. There's also plenty of interesting options at quarterback across the salary cap to consider, so lineup building should be an intriguing exercise.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 16:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 16

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 16

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR at OTT ($10,700): Bethel-Thompson has thrived in two prior games against the Redblacks, accruing 21.2 and 21.7 DK points in those contests, both 300-yard efforts. The veteran is averaging 17.8 DK points per game overall and has completed just under 70.0 percent of his passes on the road, while Ottawa is allowing the second-most passing yards per game (281.0), along with the second-highest average yards per pass (9.2) and passer efficiency rating (100.8).

Jake Maier, CGY at BC ($10,000): Maier has been quite the revelation for a Stampeders air attack that was previously struggling under veteran Bo Levi Mitchell. Maier has produced two tallies of greater than 20 DK points in four starts, generating a 9:1 TD:INT along the way while completing over 75.0 percent of his throws. Maier shook off the tough matchup on paper against the Lions in Week 15 to generate 27.8 DK points on the strength of a 301-yard, three-touchdown effort, and despite B.C.'s strong numbers across the board against the pass, the red-hot signal-caller is right back in play in what could be another wire-to-wire clash in the rematch.

Vernon Adams, BC vs. CGY ($7,900): In his Week 15 starting debut, Adams delivered exactly what the Lions had to have hoped for when they acquired him via trade earlier in September, producing 294 passing yards and another 32 on the ground while staying away from turnovers. The mobile veteran didn't find the end zone through either the air or ground, but given his talent and the Stamps' weaknesses against the pass, that brief drought isn't likely to persist in Saturday night's rematch. Calgary is now allowing a CFL-high 296.0 passing yards per game, along with a CFL-high 326 completions and 20 touchdown passes. Adams generated a solid 14 DK points without scoring in Week 15, so his ceiling is still pretty substantial and he still carries an extremely reasonable salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, MTL vs. HAM ($9,400); Dane Evans, HAM at MTL ($8,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 16

James Butler, BC vs. CGY ($11,000): Butler came through for us as a high-salary tournament recommendation in Week 15, tallying 26.1 DK points with 101 total yards and two rushing TDs against this same Stampeders team. The second-year back's fantasy-point tally was his highest since Week 4 and his third-best haul of the campaign, and he should once again play a prominent role in the rematch. Butler's carries were back in double digits (13) in Week 15 after he'd toted the ball just 10 times combined over the prior pair of contests, and following his strong production, Calgary is now yielding 5.1 yards per carry and 12 rushing TDs overall.

Wes Hills, HAM at MTL ($4,600): The running back pool is interesting this week, as there's really not a lot to like in the middle of the pack but a few interesting value plays, including the Als' Walter Fletcher (listed below in the "Also Consider" category). Hills makes for an intriguing value play himself on the other side of the Hamilton-Montreal clash considering he showed well in a Week 15 starting opportunity with 73 total yards on 13 touches, leading to 10.3 DK points. The Alouettes check in having given up the second-most rushing yards per game (105.8) at a co-CFL-high 5.2 yards per carry, and they've also surrendered the second-most rushing TDs (17).

Devonte Williams, OTT vs. TOR ($4,400): Williams has already delivered nicely as a value play on multiple occasions this season, but his salary continues to remain extremely reasonable relative to his role and upside. Williams compiled an impressive 20 touches against this same Argos squad back in Week 14, gaining 110 total yards with them on his way to 17 DK points. However, his salary has only increased $300 over that contest, which, incidentally, marked his third straight game with double-digit carries. With an unquestioned lead-back role and a matchup against a defense he just had success against – and that's giving up 4.9 yards per rush attempt – he's a no-brainer of a cost-savings option once more.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at BC ($11,900); Walter Fletcher, MTL vs. HAM ($5,600)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 16

Eugene Lewis, MTL vs. HAM ($11,400): It's a week where investing heavily at receiver is warranted, considering the combination of upside and matchup of some of the players at that position. The veteran is certainly going to require a pretty penny to roster and can't always deliver on such a lofty salary, but he's already generated 26.4 and 24.9 DK points in two previous games against this Tiger-Cats defense. Lewis is averaging an impressive 17.0 DK points per game overall on the season, and Hamilton is yielding a robust 278.7 passing yards per game, as well as a CFL-high 24 completions of 30 yards or more.

Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. CGY ($11,200): Rhymes is always a consideration irrespective of who's under center for the Lions, as evidenced by his average of 19.2 DK points per game. Factoring in he displayed good chemistry with Adams in the veteran's first start – Rhymes generated a 5-91 line on five targets against the Stamps in Week 15 – he's even more of a strong play despite the elevated salary. Rhymes has five games with more than 20 DK points this season, including three over 30, with one of those (26.1 DK points) coming in a wild win over Calgary, whose struggles against the pass were already enumerated in Adams' entry, back in Week 10 on the strength of a 7-101-1 line.

Malik Henry, CGY at BC ($9,400): Henry delivered yet again in Week 15 despite the tough matchup on paper, burning the Lions' normally impressive pass defense for a 77-yard touchdown on his way to a 4-107-1 line that generated 23.7 DK points. It was Henry's second straight game with more than 20 DK points and fifth overall this season. The speedster has a catch of 50 yards or more in three of his past four games alone, with that span encompassing Maier's starting tenure thus far.

Nate Behar, OTT vs. TOR ($5,600): If trying to fit in multiple high-salary options in Week 15, Behar could make for an excellent way to round out your lineup at what could be a relatively low rostering rate. Behar tallied a solid 13.6 DK points on a 6-76 line against Toronto in Week 14, and he has four other double-digit DK-point efforts this season of between 13.5 and 16.1. Those are rock-solid returns at his current salary, and Toronto checks in allowing 274.3 passing yards per game and the second-highest completion percentage (69.1) as well.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tim White, HAM at MTL ($10,400); Reggie Begelton, CGY at BC ($9,600)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 16

Ottawa Redblacks ($3,500) vs. Toronto Argonauts: Defense isn't an easy spot to settle on in this three-game slate, and on weeks where there's no clear-cut candidate, going with the lowest-salaried option in a reasonably favorable matchup isn't the worst idea by any stretch. Ottawa's defense has had its moments this season despite the team's ugly record, posting 20 DK points against the Als two games ago and another pair of double-digit tallies earlier in the season as well. Bethel-Thompson has produced big numbers versus Ottawa as noted earlier, but Toronto has scored just 37 combined points in that pair of games. The Redblacks have some impressive defensive counting stats with 30 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, nine interceptions, two safeties and a defensive touchdown, and the Argos have given up the third-most sacks (34) while committing 26 turnovers.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 16

Vernon Adams, QB

James Butler, RB

Malik Henry, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $28.3 K

Adams and Butler already thrived in Week 15 against the Stampeders, and as outlined in their entries, they're well set up on paper for more success in a game that has the highest projected scoring total of the week. Then, Henry has arguably been the best big-play receiver in the CFL this season and already beat the Lions secondary on multiple occasions last week, making him a very high-upside play in that same projected high-scoring affair.

