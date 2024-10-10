This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 19 on DraftKings

We're back to a four-game ledger in Week 19, and although the playoff picture is now almost completely set in terms of postseason participants, there is still one more spot up for grabs and final positioning left to be determined. We also have several appealing individual matchups that we can exploit for DFS purposes, setting us up for an exciting slate.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 19

Nathan Rourke, B.C. at SSK ($10,500): Rourke's production has been a bit up and down lately, but this is still a player that has 20+ DK-point upside any time he takes the field. The mobile signal-caller has already crossed the 24 DK-point threshold on three occasions in his first seven appearances of the season, and he's now drawing a matchup against a Roughriders defense that's forced plenty of teams to the air this season thanks to its strong work against the run. Saskatchewan has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (294.5), the most completions (397), and the third-most completions of 30+ yards (25), while Rourke has already eclipsed 300 yards on two occasions this season and could certainly be aggressive in this game.

Trevor Harris, SSK vs. B.C. ($10,300): Harris came through for us in Week 18 as both a positional suggestion and as one of our "Cheat Sheet" components, and we're going right back to him despite the slight salary bump. The veteran signal-caller earned that increase with a strong performance against the Elks that saw him throw for 358 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his way to 25.9 DK points. Harris is now averaging 22.4 DK points per contest, and he's facing a Lions team that's surrendered 288 passing yards per game, a league-high 73.8 percent completion rate and the third-most touchdown passes (25). In a game that has a projected total of 50.5 points, Harris could very well play a key role in any offensive success the Riders have.

Tre Ford, EDM at CGY ($8,800): Ford has been named the starter over McLeod Bethel-Thompson for the final two games, as Edmonton is out of postseason contention and turning its attention to its younger players as the team looks ahead to 2025. Ford is a dynamic, mobile quarterback that has the ability to deliver on a very reasonable salary, considering he already delivered over 20 DK points in previous limited action this season. The Stampeders have surrendered 269.1 passing yards per game and the league's second-highest completion rate (71.5 percent), and they've also given up the third-highest passer efficiency rating (101.3).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY vs. EDM ($9,100)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 19

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at WPG ($10,000): The running back pool is a bit challenging this week, and although we'd ideally like to see a much lower salary on Carey, he's coming off having scored an impressive 22.9 DK points against the Alouettes in Week 17. It was the fourth DK-point tally of over 20 points this season for Carey, but his first since Week 10.

The Blue Bombers have been vulnerable to the run throughout the season, and they'll enter Week 6 having allowed 104.4 rushing yards per game and a robust 5.4 yards per carry. Carey is usually a solid bet for double-digit touches, and in his one prior encounter with Winnipeg this season, he rushed for 62 yards on 10 carries and recorded six receptions for 35 yards as well on his way to 15.7 DK points.

Khalan Laborn, OTT at MTL ($6,500): Laborn makes for an intriguing mid-salary option at a shallow position, considering he's posted double-digit DK-point efforts in each of his four games and is averaging 14.6 DK points per contest overall. Laborn is drawing a favorable matchup as well, considering he recorded 82 total yards on 15 touches against Montreal in Week 16. The Alouetes have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (120.3) and second-highest yards per carry (5.6), so they remain as appealing a target for opposing running backs.

ALSO CONSIDER: Javon Leake, EDM at CGY ($7,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 19

Reggie Begelton, CGY vs. EDM ($9,800): Begelton has turned in plenty of performances befitting a five-figure salary this season, so getting him at $9.8K passes for strong value this week, and particularly in this matchup. Begelton has already posted tallies of 21.8 and 23.3 DK points against Edmonton this season, producing a combined 15-241 line in those two games. The Elks remain the league's most vulnerable pass defense as well, as they've yielded a league-high 313.1 passing yards per game, a league-high 31 passing touchdowns and a league-high 32 completions of 30+ yards.

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT at MTL ($7,300): Pimpleton was already an intriguing play coming into the week, but with teammate Justin Hardy now questionable due to an ankle injury, the speedster is even more of a mid-salary target. Pimpleton returned from a stint on the injured list in Week 17 with a 6-45-1 line that netted 16.5 DK points. Pimpleton has already provided 29- and 31.5 DK-point tallies this season, and although the Alouettes have been tough against the pass all season, his elite speed can help him pay off his salary with just a couple of big plays.

KeeSean Johnson, SSK vs. B.C. ($5,400): Johnson opened the week with a limited practice due to a thigh injury, but after putting in full sessions both Wednesday and Thursday, he doesn't carry an injury designation into Week 19. That's great news for us as DFS players, considering Johnson has posted back-to-back 100-yard efforts that have netted in excess of 20 DK points. He's hit that threshold in four of the last seven games overall, making his salary all the more astounding. The Lions' vulnerabilities against the pass already described in Harris' entry make Johnson even more of an intriguing option in what should be a high-scoring battle.

Makai Polk, TOR at WPG ($4,300): Polk is another value option with the ability to pay big dividends, as he's scored 18.3 to 26.6 DK points in three of his last four games. The Mississippi State product eclipsed 100 receiving yards in each of those contests as well, and he's averaging a solid 11.6 DK points per game. The Blue Bombers have been an elite unit against the pass by most metrics, but they've been prone to allowing chunk plays through the air as evidenced by the 22 completions of 30+ yards they've surrendered.

ALSO CONSIDER: Samuel Emilus, SSK vs. B.C. ($8,600)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 19

Edmonton Elks ($3,000) at Calgary Stampeders: Granted, the Elks' defense has hardly been a standout unit by the numbers this season, but Edmonton has actually mustered four double-digit DK-point tallies along the way. Moreover, it just so happens two of those have come at the expense of these same Stampeders, which facilitated totals of 15 and 17 DK points for Edmonton in Weeks 13 and 14. The Elks recorded a whopping nine interceptions off Jake Maier and Logan Bonner in those two games while also recording three sacks of the two signal-callers. The Elks have recorded the second-most turnovers overall (36), while the Stamps are tied with the Redblacks for most turnovers committed (38) and have a league-worst -20 turnover ratio. Calgary is also averaging a league-low 22.0 offensive points per game and is clocking the second-fewest yards per play (6.29), making them a target again for an Elks squad that should be playing loose and willing to take risks against a team they already have confidence against.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 19

Tre Ford, QB

Khalan Laborn, RB

Reggie Begelton, WR

Total salary expenditure: $25.1K

Ford presents as an excellent value for a starting quarterback, given his dual-threat capabilities and the matchup. Laborn and Begelton are strong options relative to salaries at their positions as well, with the former is facing a vulnerable run defense he's already had success against and the latter is opposing an Elks team he's already exceeded 100 yards receiving against twice this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.