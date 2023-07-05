This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 5 on DraftKings

We're back to a four-game slate in Week 5, and as has often been the case early this season, it's spread out over four days. We have a number of intriguing plays across the salary scale at each position, including a couple of players at key positions that could outpace their modest salaries.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 5:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 5

Tobias Harris, SSK vs. EDM ($10,600): Harris makes for an interesting pivot for tournaments, given the upside he's already demonstrated this season and the fact he should have had an opportunity to build additional chemistry with his new group of pass catchers during the Week 4 bye. Harris scored just 11.1 DK points against the Elks back in Week 1, but that was his Roughriders debut. He bounced back the very next week by eviscerating the Blue Bombers for 33.8 DK points on the strength of a 413-yard, three-touchdown tally, and he posted a solid 16.1 DK points in Week 3 versus the Stamps. Edmonton has been much weaker against the run compared to the pass, but the Elks are conceding a 64.3 percent completion rate and an average of two completions of 30 yards or more per game thus far.

Jake Maier, CGY at WPG ($9,600): Maier has admittedly had trouble with interceptions, throwing five through his first three games. However, the third-year pro has a solid track record from his time as a starter during the second half of last season, and despite the trouble with ball security, he's still eclipsed 20 DK points in each of the last two contests. He now draws a matchup versus a Blue Bombers defense that's been very generous over the first few weeks, surrendering 280 passing yards per game and a CFL-high 83 completions, including eight of 30 yards or more. Maier will be hurt by the absence of Malik Henry (Achilles) the rest of the way, but he will get Reggie Begelton back from a ribs injury and could have to put up plenty of pass attempts in order to keep up with Winnipeg's offense.

Jeremiah Masoli, OTT at HAM ($9,000): Masoli is likely best suited for tournaments in what will be his first taste of game action in exactly one year, but his salary, track record and the matchup make him an interesting option. Masoli got his Redblacks career off to a rousing start last season with a pair of 300-yard efforts versus the Blue Bombers, and he should have a bit of extra incentive in his return Saturday against his old Tiger-Cats squad. Hamilton has conceded 294.7 passing yards per game and a 69.2 percent completion rate, both the second-highest figures in the league, along with a CFL-high 11.3 yards per completion. Masoli could certainly have some rust, but given he's been able to practice without restrictions this week, he should be able to also complement his passing production with his legs.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collaros, WPG at MTL ($11,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 5

Dedrick Mills, CGY at WPG ($9,300): Mills has been very effective in the absence of Ka'Deem Carey (toe), posting 19.2 and 10.8 DK points in his first two games. The Nebraska alum also showed well last season in some spot starts, so the success isn't an outlier. Mills is capable of contributing through the air as well, and although Winnipeg has been much more vulnerable through the air, the Bombers are also surrendering 5.2 yards per carry. Mills has logged 19 and 14 carries in the first two contests he's suited up for, so he should have a solid workload again.

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. CGY ($9,100): Oliveira is an interesting option on the other side of the Stampeders-Blue Bombers clash, and he's already posted a pair of big games early this season. Oliveira has tallies of 28.1 and 17.1 DK points in those contests, and he's posted double-digit carries in all four games thus far. The Stamps are allowing 108.7 rushing yards per game – the third most in the league – and they've also surrendered the second-highest yards per carry (5.3). With the volume Oliveira should be afforded, he should have a very good chance of offering a solid return.

Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. EDM ($8,400): Morrow should be very well-rested after a Week 4 bye, and his matchup is especially enticing. The Elks are surrendering a CFL-high 164 rushing yards per game at 5.7 yards per carry, while Morrow is coming off a season-high 133-yard day in Week 3 against the Stampeders. The explosive running back can also contribute as a receiver with his ability to make plays in space, and the conditions could certainly be ripe for him to put together one of his top-end performances, especially if the Riders are able to take a sizable lead against winless Edmonton.

ALSO CONSIDER: William Stanback, MTL at BC ($8,300)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 5

Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. MTL ($11,500): Rhymes is averaging a stellar 24.2 DK points per game over his first three contests, already finding the end zone five times in that span and topping out at a massive 34.8 DK points in Week 1. That ceiling helps justify his elevated salary, and Rhymes, who's averaged just under 10 targets per game, could be even more involved if Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) misses another game. The Alouettes do have excellent metrics against the pass, but with Rhymes such an integral part of the passing game and Vernon Adams likely to be focused on a big bounce-back game after throwing six INTs against the Argos in Week 4, the dynamic wideout could outperform the matchup.

Jaelon Acklin, OTT at HAM ($8,400):Acklin makes for a very good tournament pairing with Masoli, considering the connection between the two that dates back to their days with Saturday night's opponent, the Tiger-Cats. Hamilton's vulnerabilities against the pass were detailed earlier in Masoli's entry, and Acklin should have a very low rostering rate considering he's been a victim of Ottawa's inconsistent quarterback play to date. Acklin has still recorded a pair of receptions apiece in each of his first three games, and he has the potential for much better production as his career-best 74-1,118-2 line from a year ago attests.

Reggie Begelton, CGY at WPG ($8,000): Begelton is set to return from a one-game absence due to a rib injury, and he'll be looking to build on a stellar 25.1 DK-point performance in Week 2 against the Redblacks on a 8-141 line. The veteran wideout will come back to a favorable matchup against the Blue Bombers, whose vulnerabilities against the pass were already detailed in Maier's entry. Begelton already logged a whopping 21 targets in his first pair of contests, and he built plenty of rapport with Maier last season down the stretch. Given Henry's absence and the fact Luther Hakunavanhu will also miss the game with a hip injury, Begelton could also see even more targets than usual.

D'haquille Williams,, HAM vs. OTT ($7,300): Williams has been a favorite of Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz, logging no fewer than seven targets in any of his first three games and producing a 14-260 line along the way. Williams has netted 19.2 and 18.2 DK points in his last two games, which makes his salary all the more eye-opening. The veteran pass catcher should be in a good spot once again, as the Redblacks are surrendering 272.0 passing yards per game and the second-highest average yards per completion (9.5). Ottawa is also tied with several teams for most completions of at least 30 yards allowed (eight), which dovetails well with Williams' downfield chops.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keon Hatcher, BC vs. MTL ($8,300); Justin McInnis, B.C. vs. MTL ($3,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 5

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($4,100) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Riders' defense has been on a bit of a rollercoaster early this season, starting the season with 14.0 DK points against this same Elks squad, dropping to -1.0 against the Bombers in Week 2 and then bouncing back to 7.0 DK points versus the Stamps in Week 3. Saskatchewan will now get a rematch versus Edmonton and gets that opportunity at home and off a bye. All those factors certainly up their chances of another strong showing, as does the fact the Elks are averaging a league-low 12.8 points, 238 yards of net offense and 45.5 offensive plays per game, as well as 5.2 average yards per play. Then, Edmonton has also surrendered a CFL-high 16 sacks and committed a league-high 14 turnovers as well. With the savings the Riders offer over three other units, they make for an intriguing tournament play.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 5

Jake Maier, QB

Jamal Morrow, RB

Reggie Begelton, WR

Total salary expenditure: $26K

This trio – which includes a QB/WR stack – will cost you just over half your salary cap and carries a solid amount of upside. The case for Maier and Begelton was made in their respective entries, with the matchup and expected game script fueling my belief they could have busy, productive nights. Meanwhile, Morrow could turn out to be one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the slate due to his explosive ability, rested legs and matchup.

