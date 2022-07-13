CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 6 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We're back to a full four-game Week 6 slate in the CFL, and there are a couple of matchups that could particularly result in some fertile DFS environments. We also have some players whose salaries aren't commensurate with the roles they're currently enjoying, giving them plenty of appeal as value plays.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 6 of CFL action:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 6

Cody Fajardo, SSK at TOR ($10,600): Fajardo is the highest-salaried player on the slate but worth the investment, considering he's averaging 19.8 DK points per game and has scored 18.4 to 25.1 in three of those contests. Fajardo is dealing with a lingering knee injury that could limit his mobility to an extent, but he's still working with an impressive group of pass catchers, including an explosive pass-catching back in Jamal Morrow. Moreover, Fajardo has a chance to get Kyran Moore (knee) on the field for the first time this season, as the speedster practiced in limited fashion the first two days of the week. Meanwhile, the Argonauts have been highly vulnerable through the air, allowing 303.0 passing yards per game.

Bo Levi Mitchell, CGY at WPG ($9,900): Mitchell has gotten his season off to a rock-solid start, throwing for 1,112 yards and generating a 6:2 TD:INT through four games while also garnering a QB rating of 105.7. Mitchell completed over 70.0 percent of his passes against the Elks in Weeks 3 and 5, and he's scored 19.2 to 22.5 DK in the last three games. Then, the Blue Bombers make for a deceptively favorable matchup through the air despite their undefeated status, as they've surrendered 298.8 passing yards per contest. Mitchell also seems to have developed a strong connection with the speedy Malik Henry, who's an excellent downfield complement to the mid-range exploits of Kamar Jorden and Reggie Begelton.

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. CGY ($8,900): Collaros makes for an excellent play at his salary on the other side of the Blue Bombers-Stampeders matchup, and he's coming off his best performance of the season in Week 5 against the Lions. Collaros posted 24.3 DK points on the strength of a 288-yard, three-touchdown effort in Winnipeg's big win, and he'll now face a Stampeders defense that's given up 257.8 passing yards per game despite facing the questionable passing attacks of the Tiger-Cats and Elks in three of their first four games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, MTL vs. EDM ($8,200)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 6

Jamal Morrow, SSK at TOR ($9,600): Morrow produced another strong all-around effort again in Week 5, leading to 23.8 DK points on the strength of 211 all-purpose yards. Morrow has recorded multiple receptions in each game thus far as well, and he's now scored 23.8 to 32.0 DK points in three of his five games. Morrow has also logged double-digit carries in three contests, and game script should certainly allow him enough opportunity to do so again in Week 6. The Argos have given up 93.3 rushing yards per contest, which, when combined with their vulnerability against the pass noted in Fajardo's entry, make them a very appealing all-around target for the speedy Morrow.

William Powell, OTT at HAM ($8,600): Powell has looked impressive in his first two games after a late start to the season due to an Achilles injury, averaging 5.1 yards per carry over his first 22 rush attempts. Powell also is a very effective receiver out of the backfield, and he could shoulder at least a slightly heavier workload in Week 6 with Jeremiah Masoli (leg) slated to be out of action and either Nick Arbuckle or Caleb Evans under center for Ottawa. Hamilton has given up 89.3 rushing yards per game, but they've yielded 108.5 over the last two contests specifically.

Johnny Augustine, WPG vs. CGY ($3,100): The Bombers afforded Augustine a larger role on the ground than Brady Oliveira than usual in Week 5 against the Lions, and the strategy seemed to benefit both players. Oliveira carries a $7,000 salary, however, but Augustine is practically a free square and could potentially outpace his backfield mate again. Augustine averaged 4.8 yards per carry on 12 rush attempts in Week 5 versus BC, and he has the speed to take advantage of a Calgary defense that gave up 140 rushing yards to the one backfield they faced that was closest to full health to open a game, that of the Alouettes' in Week 1 before William Stanback's late first-half injury.

ALSO CONSIDER: Frankie Hickson, SSK at TOR ($3,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 6

Eugene Lewis, MTL vs. EDM ($10,400): Lewis has excellent upside due to a robust downfield role, and the combination of his exorbitant salary and back-to-back lackluster games could certainly keep his rostering at a relatively low level. Lewis has averaged a modest 9.5 DK points in his last two games, but he'd scored 18.2 and 22.7 DK points in the first two games of the season on the strength of a pair of 100-yard performance. Now, the veteran speedster, who's sixth in the league in air yards (312), gets a shot at an Edmonton defense that's given up over 280 passing yards in three of five games, making him potentially worthy of his five-figure salary.

Duke Williams, SSK at TOR ($8,700): Williams carries a reasonable salary for a player of his upside and with such a favorable matchup. The veteran has scored 23.1 and 17.6 DK points in the last two games, and he's logged at least seven targets in three of the past four contests. Moreover, he's eighth in the CFL in air yards (296) and has a solid 11.0-yard aDOT, making him a good candidate to exploit the Argos' vulnerabilities against the pass already noted in Fajardo's entry.

Malik Henry, CGY at WPG ($6,500): Speaking of receivers with high fantasy ceilings, Henry is quickly proving he belongs in that category following a two-game stretch in Weeks 3 and 5 where he tore through the Elks defense for a 12-323-2 line from scrimmage. Henry is now fourth in the CFL in air yards (340), and his aDOT of 12.6 yards speaks to a solid downfield role that should certainly continue in the showdown against the Blue Bombers. Winnipeg's deficiencies against the pass already detailed in Mitchell's entry should also bode well for a strong return on Henry's part, and his very reasonable salary should certainly help facilitate that.

Dalton Schoen, WPG vs. CGY ($5,200): Schoen appears to be a budding star in Winnipeg's air attack, especially over the last two weeks. The rookie pass catcher has produced a 13-190-2 line over 17 targets in that span, and he's coming off a career-best 8-117-2 line in Week 5 versus the Lions that generated 34.7 DK points. Schoen's solid aDOT of 10.2 yards should play well against a Stamps defense that's given up 297.5 passing yards per game in two road contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Wieneke, MTL vs. EDM ($9,400); Greg Ellingson, CGY at WPG ($8,800)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 6

Montreal Alouettes ($3,500) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Alouettes should be well rested after a bye, and they get a premium matchup against an Elks offense that is already down to its third quarterback of the season in Taylor Cornelius now that Tre Ford (shoulder) is sidelined. Montreal has already been a productive unit as well with an average of 11.3 DK points per game, yet they check in as the second-lowest-salaried defense on the slate. The Als have been particularly effective getting after the passer with 13 sacks, and they've also flashed some solid ball-hawking chops with five interceptions while also scoring three touchdowns. Cornelius threw 13 interceptions in 143 pass attempts during his rookie 2021 campaign, and the aforementioned aggressive pass rush could certainly goad him into multiple mistakes against Montreal.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 6

Zach Collaros

Jamal Morrow

Dalton Schoen

Total salary expenditure: $23.7K

This trio will take up less than half your salary cap and features three players whose production should be fairly locked in. Collaros has a solid matchup as mentioned earlier, and pairing him with Schoen gives you an opportunity to benefit from what could be a busy night for them as a battery. Then, Morrow's all-purpose role has already led to some stellar DK-point tallies, giving him one of the highest ceilings of the slate.

