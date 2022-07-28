This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 8 on DraftKings

We're set for what should be another exciting four-game slate, one that sees the Blue Bombers looking to keep their record unblemished and the Redblacks seeking to finally get into the win column. The Roughriders are also aiming to reverse course after being swept in a home-and-home series by the Argonauts the last pair of contests, and they'll have the benefit of getting Cody Fajardo and Duke Williams back following one-game absences.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 8 of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 8

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 8

Zach Collaros, WPG at CGY ($9,700): Collaros uncharacteristically completed less than 50.0 percent of his throws in Week 7, but he tallied 13.5 DK points on the strength of a pair of long touchdowns. Collaros now gets another crack at a Stampeders squad he totaled 23.6 DK points against back in Week 6, a game in which he threw for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Calgary comes in allowing an elevated 283.0 passing yards per game and a solid 66.5 percent completion rate, and Collaros is averaging a solid 16.7 DK points per game in four road contests.

Caleb Evans, OTT at TOR ($9,400): Evans has been outstanding in his first two starts in place of Jeremiah Masoli (leg), compiling 28.3 and 33.1 DK points against the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes, respectively. The mobile second-year signal-caller has contributed 114 rushing yards and four rushing TDs over that span, corroborating his ability to supplement his work through the air nicely. The Argonauts present as a solid matchup for Evans through both the ground and air, as Toronto has allowed 270 passing yards per game at a 70.3 percent completion rate, and the Argos have also given up 4.8 yards per rush attempt.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR vs. OTT ($8,800): Bethel-Thompson has eclipsed 20 DK points in three straight games, pushing his season-long average to 17.98 DK points. He's also completed over 70.0 percent of his passes in each game thus far and has eclipsed the 300-yard mark twice while throwing a pair of touchdowns in three consecutive contests. Bethel-Thompson can also take off and gain some yards on the ground when necessary, and he's facing a Redblacks team that's now allowing a CFL-high 294.5 passing yards per game, 10.6 yards per attempt, 120.0 passer efficiency rating and a 74.3 percent completion rate.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trevor Harris, MTL at HAM ($8,400)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 8

Jamal Morrow, SSK vs. BC ($10,600): Morrow has become a weekly play, particularly for tournaments, due to his vast upside. While he managed just 25 rushing yards on 10 carries in Week 7 against the Argonauts, Morrow was playing without starting quarterback Cody Fajardo and star receiver Duke Williams, which led to plenty of defensive attention. Both players will be back in Week 8, and while the Lions have been relatively stingy against the run, they've also given up 4.6 yards per carry and five rushing TDs. Additionally, Morrow is more than capable of contributing through the air, already posting a 24-237-1 line as a receiver through seven games.

Andrew Harris, TOR vs. OTT ($8,900): Harris just became the sixth player in CFL history to eclipse 10,000 career rushing yards with a spectacular effort versus the Roughriders that netted a season-high 27.8 DK points. The veteran's fantasy production has admittedly been a bit up and down – he's generated a pair of single-digit DK-point totals in his first five games – but his upside as runner and receiver is above question. In addition to their vulnerability against the pass already enumerated in Bethel-Thompson's entry, Ottawa has also been generous against the run to the tune of 113.7 rushing yards per game allowed at 5.1 yards per carry, with both figures the second highest in the league.

William Powell, OTT at TOR ($8,100): It could be a battle of veteran backs in the Redblacks-Argonauts tilt, as Powell is also an interesting play that could pay off nicely at his salary. Powell logged a season-high 17 carries in Week 7 against the Alouettes, and he's seen double-digit rush attempts in each game thus far. The 34-year-old hasn't been as involved in the passing game yet as in prior seasons, but Powell is also a good receiver and could yield a strong return based on volume.

ALSO CONSIDER: Don Jackson, HAM vs. MTL ($7,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 8

Jaelon Acklin, OTT at TOR ($9,600): Acklin has been a key component of the success Evans has enjoyed in his first two starts, posting 26.8 and 21.3 DK points on a combined 11-251-1 line through that pair of contests. The former Tiger-Cats wideout also eclipsed 20 DK points in the opener while playing with former Hamilton teammate Jeremiah Masoli, and he'll undoubtedly be a key target again in Week 8 while facing a Toronto defense that, in addition to the metrics already cited in Evans' entry, has surrendered six completions of 30 yards or more and eight passing touchdowns in just five games.

Dominique Rhymes, BC at SSK ($8,900): Rhymes has been a quintessential tournament play this season, putting up over 30 DK points in two of his first five games and single-digit tallies in three others. However, the veteran has logged at least seven targets in three of the past four games, underscoring the fact Nathan Rourke clearly has trust in him. Rhymes' above-average speed should also play well against a Roughriders defense that could still be missing some players due to COVID-19 and that's already giving up 280.9 passing yards per game, the second-most completions (159) and the second-most completions of 30 yards or more (11).

Steven Dunbar, HAM vs. MTL ($8,100): Dunbar is putting up a solid 14.6 DK points per game and posting double-digit DK-point tallies in all but one game while topping out at 19.3 in the Week 7 loss to the Lions. Dunbar has four touchdowns as well, and the 26-year-old already has target totals of between six and 15 in four of six contests. The Alouettes could help facilitate more of the same, as they've conceded the third-most completions (134) and nine passes of 30 yards or greater, along with 266.2 passing yards per contest.

Dalton Schoen, WPG at CGY ($6,700): Schoen made a splash in Week 7 against the Elks, recording an 81-yard touchdown on his way to a four-catch, 146-yard day that yielded 27.6 DK points. Schoen also has a tally of 34.7 DK points this season and three other double-digit totals, making him a solid cash game or tournament play at his salary in Week 8. The first-year CFL wideout could also be playing a second consecutive game without Greg Ellingson (hip), which would make him all the more critical to Winnipeg's passing game.

ALSO CONSIDER: Duke Williams, SSK vs. BC ($9,300); Darvin Adams, OTT at TOR ($7,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 8

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($4,600) vs. BC Lions: Selecting a defense is a challenging endeavor this week, as there are several effective offenses in action. However, the Roughriders could make for a surprisingly productive unit against a Lions offense that slowed down after a red-hot start to the season. BC has scored only 39 combined points in the last two games, and Saskatchewan is averaging an impressive 12.4 DK points per game while racking up a CFL-high 26 sacks, recording a co-CFL-high 10 interceptions and recovering a CFL-high nine fumbles. BC has protected Rourke very well (CFL-low four sacks allowed), but he thrown multiple INTs the last two games and the Lions have committed 13 turnovers overall. Meanwhile, the Riders has enjoyed its greatest success at home, putting up 17.8 DK points per game in four contests.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 8

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, QB

Andrew Harris, RB

Jaelon Acklin, WR

Total salary expenditure: $27.3 K

While this trio will require over half of your salary cap, there's no question about their secure, dual roles. Bethel-Thompson in particular has been efficient as illustrated earlier, and Harris, while a bit volatile with his production, makes for a great pairing with MBT due to his pass-catching role. Finally, Acklin's recent track record and upside makes him a strong candidate for cash or tournaments.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.