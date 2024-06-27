CFL Picks: CFL Bets and Props for Week 4

This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 4

We have another pair of exciting weekend games on the CFL Week 3 slate, and given the offensive talent on all four clubs, we should be in store for some exciting football. We'll break down each contest and look to identify a pair of potentially profitable betting opportunities.

Alouettes vs Argonauts Best Bets (Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m. ET)

As was the case down the stretch last season, the Als' defense has been key to their success early on. Montreal is allowing a league-low 340.3 yards and 17.7 points per game, recording a co-league high eight sacks and 10 forced turnovers in the process. That puts them in a seemingly favorable position against any opponent, even one with as much offensive firepower as the Argonauts.

Toronto has earned its 2-0 record largely through its offense, having already scored nine touchdowns and averaging 37 points per contest through two games. However, the Argos' defense has been markedly less sharp, yielding 31.5 points and 367 net offensive yards per game, along with a league-high 128.0 passer efficiency rating and four touchdowns per contest.

That vulnerability is what I feel will tilt the game slightly toward the visitors and defending Grey Cup champs. The Alouettes' Cody Fajardo has gotten the season off to a blistering start, completing 73.1 percent of his passes while generating a 7:1 TD:INT. He has a talented and diverse offensive group capable of exploiting those weaknesses, and combining a Montreal moneyline bet with an alternate total that narrows the figure down a full four points but still gives us a plus money bet makes it a very appealing parlay to take.

CFL Picks for Alouettes vs Argonauts

SGP: Alouettes moneyline and Alternate Total Over 46.5 points (+127 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Tiger-Cats vs Redblacks Best Bets (Sunday, June 30, 7:00 p.m. ET)

There's admittedly been a bit of a banging-head-against-a-wall quality to betting on the Tiger-Cats thus far this season, with Hamilton a surprising 0-3 but sporting a not-awful -27 point differential. The Ti-Cats have suffered plenty of frustrating late-game moments, and their defense has been culpable for plenty of their struggles after allowing a league-worst 33.7 points per game through three weeks.

However, Hamilton may get a bit of a reprieve this week, as the Redblacks have scored the second-fewest points per game (22.0) and have just three touchdowns in their first two games. Ottawa is also averaging only 6.1 yards per play, the league's second-lowest figure. Moreover, the Redblacks have a league-low 60.3 percent completion rate and have already committed four turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Redblacks defense has also had some trouble, allowing 33 points and 397.5 total yards per game, both the league's second-highest figures. Ottawa has particularly struggled to slow down the pass, conceding 339.5 passing yards and a league-high 10.0 yards per pass. That could spell trouble against the Ti-Cats' potent Bo Levi Mitchell-helmed air attack, which has averaged the second-most passing yards per game (329.0) and the second-most completions (84) in the league.

Mitchell has a very talented pass-catching crew that includes veterans Tim White and Steven Dunbar, as well as second-year star-in-the-making receiver Shemar Bridges. The potential absence of running back James Butler (head) is certainly a concern, but the Tiger-Cats' pass-game personnel and the Redblacks' troubles defending through the air put me in the camp of a Hamilton cover, at minimum.

CFL Picks for Tiger-Cats vs Redblacks

Tiger-Cats +1.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 4 Best Bets Recap

SGP: Alouettes moneyline and Alternate Total Over 46.5 points (+127 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tiger-Cats +1.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.