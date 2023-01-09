This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

The Georgia Bulldogs will defend their title in the College Football National Championship game tonight against the TCU Horned Frogs. It will be a fun game to watch, with two talented teams taking the field. There are many talented players who have bright futures ahead of them, which gives us a great opportunity to make some money off of college football betting player props for this game as well.

Below, we will go over our five favorite college football player props for the National Championships tonight. We will also go over the top sportsbook promo codes to claim before you place yours bets.

How To Sign Up For College Football Betting Promos

College football player props for the National Championship game will be a popular choice tonight, with many great players between TCU and Georgia. In order to make prop betting a bit more profitable, we have organized some of the best college football betting promos for you below. Simply, take the following steps to claim your bonuses.

To start, click the promo code link for the sportsbook you are wanting to create an account on. This link takes you to that sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide basic personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the National Championship betting promos.

5 Props To Wager For The National Championship Game

Many of the players we watch in the National Championship tonight will also play on Sundays in the NFL. With great talent on the field, there are many sportsbooks offering great odds on prop bets. Yes, you can bet on game props or team prop bets, but the most popular option will be player prop bets during this college football game.

After you claim your bonuses for the National Championship, these are the five college football props we like in the game tonight.

Max Duggan Over 240.5 Passing Yards

Adonal Mitchell Over 42.5 Receiving Yards

Daijun Edwards Over 49.5 Rushing Yards

Kenny McIntosh Under 3.5 Receptions

Max Duggan Anytime TD Scorer

Welcome Bonuses To Claim For National Championship Prop Betting

National Championship prop bets are a fun way to bet on the TCU vs. Georgia game tonight. Claim the following bonuses to help make your prop betting a bit more profitable.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on TCU vs. Georgia props.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, to use on National Championship props, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any National Championship prop bet to instantly get $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code link gives new users a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on National Championship prop bets tonight.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The National Championship welcome bonus for WynnBET is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, VA, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.