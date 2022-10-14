This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Alabama at Tennessee Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 7

Welcome to the third Saturday of October, a near holiday weekend in Alabama and Tennessee, a tradition that many plan major events around, and don't you dare plan a wedding for this weekend. Alabama has won this matchup 15 straight years now, making doctors look into the effects one cigar a year for 15 years has on a person, as lighting one up is tradition for the victor. This year has Tennessee fans hopeful to change the narrative of the past decade and a half as they come into Saturday riding high with a 6-0 record ranked No. 6 in the nation after absolutely dismantling of Brian Kelly and LSU. Meanwhile, Alabama comes into Saturday off a 24-20 nail-biting victory over Texas A&M that came down to the last play. The narrow victory resulted in the Tide falling from No. 1 to No. 3 in the country.

Alabama at Tennessee Odds for Week 7

Spread: Alabama -7 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 65.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -280; Tennessee +225 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line was hovering around Alabama -14.5 prior to last Saturday's contests and was then released Sunday at Alabama -7 on most major books. Last Saturday's major scare to Alabama and the great play from the Vols thus far definitely warrants the large drop-off from the look-ahead line. Questions continue to loom around the health of reigning Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young; it currently looks as though the Crimson Tide are trying to ease him back into things. Head coach Nick Saban told reporters following practice on Wednesday, "Bryce continues to practice a little bit more. We've got him on a little bit of a pitch count just to ween him back into it and see how it goes. We expect him to do a little bit more (Thursday). That's all I really have to say about that."

Alabama at Tennessee Betting Picks This Week 7

There is so much up in the air right now, much of which hinges on the status of Young. Gut instincts say he is playing; it feels as if the Crimson Tide are being extremely cautious with their star quarterback leading up to Saturday to ensure his shoulder is as healthy as can be. It also looks like the Volunteers will be without star wideout Cedric Tillman for Saturday's contest, a big blow to Tennessee as they take on the SEC's leading pass defense. But, let's move on and look at the things we do know for certain; Tennessee ranks 128th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards per game (307.4), and its run defense ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards per game (89.2). Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide rank first in the SEC in both passing yards per game (166.3) and rushing yards per game (84.5). On the offensive side of things, Tennessee ranks first in the country in total offense (547.8 yards per game), led by Hendon Hooker who is having another tremendous season and boasts a 179.5 passer rating. Hooker could easily be the Heisman front-runner with a Tennessee win on Saturday. Not far behind the Tennessee offense is Alabama at seventh (503.7 yards per game). As we push into week seven and start seeing more formidable opponents, these numbers are starting to truly bear some weight.

Alabama at Tennessee Best Bet: Under 65.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Alabama at Tennessee Prediction

While both these teams have extremely explosive, high-output offenses, I see the under as the play here. Part of this is due to reservations on the health of Young, even if he does play and is at 100% I can still see this game staying under. The Crimson Tide have a balanced offense that contains the third-ranked rushing attack in the country (behind two teams that run the triple option, Air Force and Army). With the ability Alabama has shown in the running game and the speed at which Tennessee likes to run their offense, coach Saban will likely try to slow things down on the offensive side of the ball to allow his top-ranked defense some time to rest. Another key factor here will be the absence of Tillman on the outside for Tennessee. I mentioned last week the Crimson Tide corners have really started to settle into themselves, and that play continued for Kool-Aid McKinstry on Saturday against Texas A&M; though Terrion Arnold allowed a 25-yard and 43-yard completion, the 43-yard was nearly an interception as Arnold was in position and the ball went right through his hands; however, Arnold still managed to come away with a pass break up, an interception and was blanketing Evan Stewart the intended receiver on the final play of the game. We saw top-end talent at receiver give these two problems with Xavier Worthy at Texas; without Tillman, the job is a bit easier for McKinstry and Arnold. With the success that the Alabama defense has had and likely a game plan to try to slow things down for the Tide, I see this game most likely staying under regardless of the status of Young.

