Auburn vs Alabama Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Auburn vs Alabama: Iron Bowl Betting Preview and Expert Picks

November 26th will mark the 87th meeting between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl, Alabama currently holds a record of 48-37-1. Both Auburn and Alabama are experiencing unfamiliar seasons, Alabama enters its first Iron Bowl since 2011 without a chance of a national championship. Meanwhile, throughout the course of this season Auburn fired their athletic director and head coach, and have since hired John Cohen as athletic director and named Cadillac Williams interim head coach. Since taking over as head coach Williams is 2-1 winning back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky while taking Mississippi State to overtime in Starkville in his coaching debut.

Auburn at Alabama Odds for Week 12

Spread: Alabama -22.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 49.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -2000; Auburn +980 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line opened at 25 on most major books after the end of action on Saturday; Auburn has garnered 83-percent of bets driving the line down to 22.5 (via Action Network). The total opened at 48.5 and has since moved up to 49.5.

Auburn at Alabama Betting Picks Week 12

Both of these teams have had a whirlwind season with wild inconsistency at times. Auburn had a midseason stretch of five straight losses in SEC play where they struggled to score against LSU and Georgia but also scored 30+ points against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Alabama on the other hand is 17th in the nation in total offense, racking up 471.8 yards per game but has looked stagnant at times, struggling to establish a running game and struggling to find consistency in the passing game despite raw numbers that would indicate otherwise. The Alabama defense has also been inconsistent at times, seemingly having a breakdown in coverage in every game; but, they have been consistently good at home this season giving up a total of 36 points in six games at home so far this season.

Auburn at Alabama Best Bet: Under 49.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Auburn at Alabama Prediction

With the inconsistency shown by both of these offenses and the ability that the Crimson Tide has displayed while at home this year I like the under. I think Alabama may hold Auburn to 13 or fewer points and the question will be which Alabama offense will we see. Will it be one that establishes a running game early and balances a very solid rushing attack with a dangerous passing game in the hands of Bryce Young; or will we see the Alabama offense that seems to sputter at times with receivers that struggle to get separation and a running game that struggles to maintain traction? In the end, I like the under because of the play from the Alabama defense at home and the question marks from inconsistency that loom around these offenses.

