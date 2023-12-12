Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

This article is part of our Bowl Game Pick 'Em series.

'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 9 on ESPN BET used for article) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.

College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2022-23 Bowl Season

All picks are against the spread

Losing picks are noted as such

Pushes are italicized

All odds courtesy of ESPN BET as of 12/9

College Football Bowl Odds

Bowl Game Favorite Spread (ESPN BET as of 12/9) Underdog Correct Pick Favorite Picks Underdog Picks Myrtle Beach Bowl GSU -3.5 Ohio 7 8 New Orleans Bowl JSU -3.0 Louisiana 9 6 Cure Bowl App State -5.5 Miami (OH) 6 9 New Mexico Bowl NMSU -3.5 Fresno State 11 4 LA Bowl UCLA -2.0 Boise St. 8 7 Independence Bowl Texas Tech -3.0 Cal 11 4 Famous Toastery Bowl ODU -2.5 WKU 8 7 Frisco Bowl UTSA -9.5 Marshall 14 1 Boca Raton Bowl Syracuse -3.5 USF 6 9 Gasparilla Bowl UCF -4.5 Georgia Tech 7 5 Camellia Bowl Ark St -1.0 NIU 6 9 Birmingham Bowl Troy -7.5 Duke 11 4 Armed Forces Bowl JMU -3.0 Air Force 9 6 Idaho Potato Bowl Utah St. -0.5 GA State 9 6 68 Ventures Bowl USA -16.0 EMU 8 7 Las Vegas Bowl Utah -6.5 Northwestern 11 4 Hawai'i Bowl SJSU -9.5 CCU 9 6 Quick Lane Bowl Minn -3.5 BGSU 9 6 First Responder Bowl Texas State -4.0 Rice 9 6 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Kansas -12.5 UNLV 9 6 Military Bowl Va Tech -7.5 Tulane 5 10 Duke's Mayo Bowl WVU -3.0 UNC 11 4 Holiday Bowl Louisville -8.0 USC 12 3 Texas Bowl Texas A&M -3.0 OK State 5 10 Fenway Bowl SMU -10.5 BC 12 3 Pinstripe Bowl Miami (FL) -2.0 Rutgers 9 6 Pop-Tarts Bowl K-State -3.5 NC State 7 8 Alamo Bowl Arizona -3.0 Oklahoma 11 4 Gator Bowl Clemson -7.0 Kentucky 9 6 Sun Bowl Notre Dame -8.5 Oregon State 13 2 Liberty Bowl Iowa State -8.5 Memphis 5 10 Cotton Bowl Missouri -2.5 Ohio State 10 5 Peach Bowl Penn State -3.5 Ole Miss 8 7 Music City Bowl Auburn -2.5 Maryland 6 9 Orange Bowl Georgia -14.0 FSU 10 5 Arizona Bowl Wyoming -2.5 Toledo 10 5 Reliaquest Bowl LSU -10.5 Wisconsin 12 3 Citrus Bowl Tennessee -8.5 Iowa 9 6 Fiesta Bowl Oregon -16.0 Liberty 11 4 Rose Bowl Michigan -1.5 Alabama 5 10 Sugar Bowl Texas -4.0 Washington 9 6

Most of the games sport a significant number of picks on both sides, but there are a number that also sport double-digit picks one way or the other, likely due, in some instances, to significant line movement for one reason or another. The biggest line shift occurred in the game between UTSA and Marshall, which likely led to the heavy lean in the direction of UTSA for those picks. Check out the individual picks below.

College Football Bowl Picks

Chris Benzine Jake Blanchard Chris Morgan Jeff Edgerton Sam Klein Ryan Wollersheim Henry Bredemeier Nick Grays GSU Ohio Ohio GSU GSU Ohio Ohio Ohio Louisiana Louisiana JSU JSU JSU JSU JSU Louisiana App State Miami (OH) Miami (OH) Miami (OH) App State Miami (OH) Miami (OH) App State NMSU NMSU Fresno State NMSU Fresno State NMSU NMSU NMSU UCLA UCLA Boise St. Boise St. Boise St. Boise St. UCLA UCLA Texas Tech Cal Cal Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech Texas Tech ODU WKU WKU ODU WKU ODU ODU ODU UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA UTSA Syracuse USF USF Syracuse USF USF USF USF UCF UCF UCF Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Georgia Tech UCF UCF Ark St NIU Ark St Ark St NIU NIU Ark St NIU Troy Troy Duke Troy Duke Troy Duke Troy Air Force JMU JMU JMU Air Force Air Force Air Force JMU Utah St. Utah St. Utah St. Utah St. Utah St. GA State Utah St. GA State USA USA EMU EMU EMU USA USA USA Northwestern Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Northwestern SJSU CCU SJSU SJSU SJSU CCU CCU SJSU BGSU BGSU Minn Minn Minn Minn Minn Minn Texas State Rice Texas State Rice Texas State Rice Rice Texas State UNLV UNLV Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas Kansas UNLV Tulane Va Tech Tulane Va Tech Tulane Tulane Tulane Tulane WVU WVU UNC WVU UNC WVU UNC WVU USC Louisville Louisville Louisville USC Louisville Louisville Louisville OK State OK State OK State OK State OK State Texas A&M Texas A&M OK State SMU SMU SMU SMU SMU SMU SMU SMU Rutgers Miami (FL) Miami (FL) Miami (FL) Rutgers Miami (FL) Miami (FL) Rutgers NC State NC State NC State NC State K-State K-State K-State K-State Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Oklahoma Arizona Oklahoma Oklahoma Kentucky Clemson Kentucky Clemson Clemson Kentucky Clemson Clemson Oregon State Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Memphis Memphis Memphis Memphis Iowa State Memphis Memphis Iowa State Missouri Missouri Missouri Ohio State Ohio State Missouri Missouri Ohio State Penn State Ole Miss Penn State Penn State Penn State Penn State Ole Miss Penn State Auburn Maryland Auburn Maryland Auburn Maryland Maryland Maryland FSU Georgia Georgia Georgia FSU FSU Georgia FSU Wyoming Toledo Toledo Toledo Wyoming Wyoming Toledo Wyoming LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU Wisconsin Iowa Tennessee Tennessee Iowa Tennessee Iowa Tennessee Iowa Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Oregon Michigan Alabama Michigan Alabama Michigan Alabama Alabama Michigan Texas Washington Washington Washington Texas Washington Texas Texas Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) Correct Picks (out of 41) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0