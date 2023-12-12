Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

This article is part of our Bowl Game Pick 'Em series.
College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2022-23 Bowl Season
'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 9 on ESPN BET used for article) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.
- All picks are against the spread
Losing picks are noted as such
- Pushes are italicized
- All odds courtesy of ESPN BET as of 12/9
College Football Bowl Odds
|Bowl Game
|Favorite
|Spread (ESPN BET as of 12/9)
|Underdog
|Correct Pick
|Favorite Picks
|Underdog Picks
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|GSU
|-3.5
|Ohio
|7
|8
|New Orleans Bowl
|JSU
|-3.0
|Louisiana
|9
|6
|Cure Bowl
|App State
|-5.5
|Miami (OH)
|6
|9
|New Mexico Bowl
|NMSU
|-3.5
|Fresno State
|11
|4
|LA Bowl
|UCLA
|-2.0
|Boise St.
|8
|7
|Independence Bowl
|Texas Tech
|-3.0
|Cal
|11
|4
|Famous Toastery Bowl
|ODU
|-2.5
|WKU
|8
|7
|Frisco Bowl
|UTSA
|-9.5
|Marshall
|14
|1
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Syracuse
|-3.5
|USF
|6
|9
|Gasparilla Bowl
|UCF
|-4.5
|Georgia Tech
|7
|5
|Camellia Bowl
|Ark St
|-1.0
|NIU
|6
|9
|Birmingham Bowl
|Troy
|-7.5
|Duke
|11
|4
|Armed Forces Bowl
|JMU
|-3.0
|Air Force
|9
|6
|Idaho Potato Bowl
|Utah St.
|-0.5
|GA State
|9
|6
College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2022-23 Bowl Season
'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 9 on ESPN BET used for article) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.
- All picks are against the spread
Losing picks are noted as such
- Pushes are italicized
- All odds courtesy of ESPN BET as of 12/9
College Football Bowl Odds
|Bowl Game
|Favorite
|Spread (ESPN BET as of 12/9)
|Underdog
|Correct Pick
|Favorite Picks
|Underdog Picks
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
|GSU
|-3.5
|Ohio
|7
|8
|New Orleans Bowl
|JSU
|-3.0
|Louisiana
|9
|6
|Cure Bowl
|App State
|-5.5
|Miami (OH)
|6
|9
|New Mexico Bowl
|NMSU
|-3.5
|Fresno State
|11
|4
|LA Bowl
|UCLA
|-2.0
|Boise St.
|8
|7
|Independence Bowl
|Texas Tech
|-3.0
|Cal
|11
|4
|Famous Toastery Bowl
|ODU
|-2.5
|WKU
|8
|7
|Frisco Bowl
|UTSA
|-9.5
|Marshall
|14
|1
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Syracuse
|-3.5
|USF
|6
|9
|Gasparilla Bowl
|UCF
|-4.5
|Georgia Tech
|7
|5
|Camellia Bowl
|Ark St
|-1.0
|NIU
|6
|9
|Birmingham Bowl
|Troy
|-7.5
|Duke
|11
|4
|Armed Forces Bowl
|JMU
|-3.0
|Air Force
|9
|6
|Idaho Potato Bowl
|Utah St.
|-0.5
|GA State
|9
|6
|68 Ventures Bowl
|USA
|-16.0
|EMU
|8
|7
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Utah
|-6.5
|Northwestern
|11
|4
|Hawai'i Bowl
|SJSU
|-9.5
|CCU
|9
|6
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Minn
|-3.5
|BGSU
|9
|6
|First Responder Bowl
|Texas State
|-4.0
|Rice
|9
|6
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
|Kansas
|-12.5
|UNLV
|9
|6
|Military Bowl
|Va Tech
|-7.5
|Tulane
|5
|10
|Duke's Mayo Bowl
|WVU
|-3.0
|UNC
|11
|4
|Holiday Bowl
|Louisville
|-8.0
|USC
|12
|3
|Texas Bowl
|Texas A&M
|-3.0
|OK State
|5
|10
|Fenway Bowl
|SMU
|-10.5
|BC
|12
|3
|Pinstripe Bowl
|Miami (FL)
|-2.0
|Rutgers
|9
|6
|Pop-Tarts Bowl
|K-State
|-3.5
|NC State
|7
|8
|Alamo Bowl
|Arizona
|-3.0
|Oklahoma
|11
|4
|Gator Bowl
|Clemson
|-7.0
|Kentucky
|9
|6
|Sun Bowl
|Notre Dame
|-8.5
|Oregon State
|13
|2
|Liberty Bowl
|Iowa State
|-8.5
|Memphis
|5
|10
|Cotton Bowl
|Missouri
|-2.5
|Ohio State
|10
|5
|Peach Bowl
|Penn State
|-3.5
|Ole Miss
|8
|7
|Music City Bowl
|Auburn
|-2.5
|Maryland
|6
|9
|Orange Bowl
|Georgia
|-14.0
|FSU
|10
|5
|Arizona Bowl
|Wyoming
|-2.5
|Toledo
|10
|5
|Reliaquest Bowl
|LSU
|-10.5
|Wisconsin
|12
|3
|Citrus Bowl
|Tennessee
|-8.5
|Iowa
|9
|6
|Fiesta Bowl
|Oregon
|-16.0
|Liberty
|11
|4
|Rose Bowl
|Michigan
|-1.5
|Alabama
|5
|10
|Sugar Bowl
|Texas
|-4.0
|Washington
|9
|6
Most of the games sport a significant number of picks on both sides, but there are a number that also sport double-digit picks one way or the other, likely due, in some instances, to significant line movement for one reason or another. The biggest line shift occurred in the game between UTSA and Marshall, which likely led to the heavy lean in the direction of UTSA for those picks. Check out the individual picks below.
College Football Bowl Picks
|Chris Benzine
|Jake Blanchard
|Chris Morgan
|Jeff Edgerton
|Sam Klein
|Ryan Wollersheim
|Henry Bredemeier
|Nick Grays
|GSU
|Ohio
|Ohio
|GSU
|GSU
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Ohio
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|Louisiana
|App State
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|App State
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|App State
|NMSU
|NMSU
|Fresno State
|NMSU
|Fresno State
|NMSU
|NMSU
|NMSU
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Boise St.
|Boise St.
|Boise St.
|Boise St.
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Texas Tech
|Cal
|Cal
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|ODU
|WKU
|WKU
|ODU
|WKU
|ODU
|ODU
|ODU
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|Syracuse
|USF
|USF
|Syracuse
|USF
|USF
|USF
|USF
|UCF
|UCF
|UCF
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|UCF
|UCF
|Ark St
|NIU
|Ark St
|Ark St
|NIU
|NIU
|Ark St
|NIU
|Troy
|Troy
|Duke
|Troy
|Duke
|Troy
|Duke
|Troy
|Air Force
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|Air Force
|Air Force
|Air Force
|JMU
|Utah St.
|Utah St.
|Utah St.
|Utah St.
|Utah St.
|GA State
|Utah St.
|GA State
|USA
|USA
|EMU
|EMU
|EMU
|USA
|USA
|USA
|Northwestern
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Northwestern
|SJSU
|CCU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|CCU
|CCU
|SJSU
|BGSU
|BGSU
|Minn
|Minn
|Minn
|Minn
|Minn
|Minn
|Texas State
|Rice
|Texas State
|Rice
|Texas State
|Rice
|Rice
|Texas State
|UNLV
|UNLV
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|UNLV
|Tulane
|Va Tech
|Tulane
|Va Tech
|Tulane
|Tulane
|Tulane
|Tulane
|WVU
|WVU
|UNC
|WVU
|UNC
|WVU
|UNC
|WVU
|USC
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|USC
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|OK State
|OK State
|OK State
|OK State
|OK State
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|OK State
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|Rutgers
|Miami (FL)
|Miami (FL)
|Miami (FL)
|Rutgers
|Miami (FL)
|Miami (FL)
|Rutgers
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|K-State
|K-State
|K-State
|K-State
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Oklahoma
|Arizona
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Oregon State
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Iowa State
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Iowa State
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Ohio State
|Ohio State
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Ohio State
|Penn State
|Ole Miss
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Ole Miss
|Penn State
|Auburn
|Maryland
|Auburn
|Maryland
|Auburn
|Maryland
|Maryland
|Maryland
|FSU
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|FSU
|FSU
|Georgia
|FSU
|Wyoming
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Toledo
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Toledo
|Wyoming
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Wisconsin
|Iowa
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Iowa
|Tennessee
|Iowa
|Tennessee
|Iowa
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Oregon
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Texas
|Washington
|Washington
|Washington
|Texas
|Washington
|Texas
|Texas
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel E. Dobish
|Ed Kensik
|John McKechnie
|Jesse Siegel
|Greg Vara
|Chris Bennett
|Se Ho Park
|GSU
|Ohio
|GSU
|Ohio
|Ohio
|GSU
|GSU
|JSU
|JSU
|JSU
|Louisiana
|JSU
|Louisiana
|Louisiana
|App State
|App State
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|Miami (OH)
|App State
|NMSU
|NMSU
|NMSU
|Fresno State
|NMSU
|Fresno State
|NMSU
|UCLA
|Boise St.
|Boise St.
|Boise St.
|UCLA
|UCLA
|UCLA
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|Cal
|Texas Tech
|Cal
|Texas Tech
|Texas Tech
|WKU
|ODU
|WKU
|ODU
|ODU
|WKU
|WKU
|UTSA
|WKU
|UTSA
|Marshall
|UTSA
|UTSA
|UTSA
|USF
|USF
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|Syracuse
|USF
|Syracuse
|UCF
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|Georgia Tech
|UCF
|NIU
|NIU
|NIU
|NIU
|Ark St
|Ark St
|NIU
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Duke
|Troy
|Troy
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|JMU
|Air Force
|Air Force
|JMU
|Utah St.
|Utah St.
|Utah St.
|GA State
|GA State
|GA State
|GA State
|EMU
|EMU
|EMU
|EMU
|USA
|USA
|USA
|Northwestern
|Northwestern
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|Utah
|SJSU
|CCU
|CCU
|CCU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|SJSU
|BGSU
|Minn
|BGSU
|Minn
|BGSU
|Minn
|BGSU
|Texas State
|Rice
|Texas State
|Rice
|Texas State
|Texas State
|Texas State
|UNLV
|Kansas
|UNLV
|UNLV
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Kansas
|Tulane
|Tulane
|Va Tech
|Tulane
|Va Tech
|Va Tech
|Tulane
|UNC
|WVU
|WVU
|WVU
|WVU
|WVU
|WVU
|USC
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|Louisville
|OK State
|OK State
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|Texas A&M
|OK State
|OK State
|BC
|BC
|SMU
|BC
|SMU
|SMU
|SMU
|Rutgers
|Miami (FL)
|Miami (FL)
|Miami (FL)
|Rutgers
|Miami (FL)
|Rutgers
|NC State
|K-State
|K-State
|K-State
|NC State
|NC State
|NC State
|Arizona
|Oklahoma
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Arizona
|Clemson
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Kentucky
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Clemson
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Oregon State
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Memphis
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Iowa State
|Missouri
|Ohio State
|Missouri
|Ohio State
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Missouri
|Ole Miss
|Penn State
|Penn State
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Ole Miss
|Maryland
|Auburn
|Maryland
|Maryland
|Maryland
|Auburn
|Auburn
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Georgia
|FSU
|Georgia
|Georgia
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Toledo
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Wyoming
|Wisconsin
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|LSU
|Tennessee
|Iowa
|Iowa
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Tennessee
|Liberty
|Liberty
|Oregon
|Liberty
|Oregon
|Liberty
|Oregon
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Alabama
|Texas
|Texas
|Texas
|Washington
|Texas
|Washington
|Texas
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|Correct Picks (out of 41)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0