Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

Bowl Game Pick 'Em: Staff Picks for Bowl Season

Written by 
Chris Bennett
Chris Benzine 
Jake Blanchard 
Henry Bredemeier 
Daniel Dobish 
Jeff Edgerton 
Nick Grays 
Edward Kensik 
Sam Klein
John McKechnie 
Chris Morgan 
Se Ho Park 
Jesse Siegel 
Greg Vara 
Ryan Wollersheim 
December 12, 2023

This article is part of our Bowl Game Pick 'Em series.

College Football Bowl Picks: Staff Picks for the 2022-23 Bowl Season

'Tis the season for college football bowl games, and the RotoWire's team of writers hopes to bring you some holiday cheer with correct picks during bowl season. Before we get into the picks, let's check out some of the odds, favorites and underdogs, spreads (as of Dec. 9 on ESPN BET used for article) and a breakdown of the writers' picks for the upcoming bowl season.

  • All picks are against the spread
  • Losing picks are noted as such
  • Pushes are italicized
  • All odds courtesy of ESPN BET as of 12/9

College Football Bowl Odds

Bowl GameFavoriteSpread (ESPN BET as of 12/9)UnderdogCorrect PickFavorite PicksUnderdog Picks
Myrtle Beach BowlGSU-3.5Ohio 78
New Orleans BowlJSU-3.0Louisiana 96
Cure BowlApp State-5.5Miami (OH) 69
New Mexico BowlNMSU-3.5Fresno State 114
LA BowlUCLA-2.0Boise St. 87
Independence BowlTexas Tech-3.0Cal 114
Famous Toastery BowlODU-2.5WKU 87
Frisco BowlUTSA-9.5Marshall 141
Boca Raton BowlSyracuse-3.5USF 69
Gasparilla BowlUCF-4.5Georgia Tech 75
Camellia BowlArk St-1.0NIU 69
Birmingham BowlTroy-7.5Duke 114
Armed Forces BowlJMU-3.0Air Force 96
Idaho Potato BowlUtah St.-0.5GA State 96

Most of the games sport a significant number of picks on both sides, but there are a number that also sport double-digit picks one way or the other, likely due, in some instances, to significant line movement for one reason or another. The biggest line shift occurred in the game between UTSA and Marshall, which likely led to the heavy lean in the direction of UTSA for those picks. Check out the individual picks below.

College Football Bowl Picks

Chris BenzineJake BlanchardChris MorganJeff EdgertonSam KleinRyan WollersheimHenry BredemeierNick Grays
GSUOhioOhioGSUGSUOhioOhioOhio
LouisianaLouisianaJSUJSUJSUJSUJSULouisiana
App StateMiami (OH)Miami (OH)Miami (OH)App StateMiami (OH)Miami (OH)App State
NMSUNMSUFresno StateNMSUFresno StateNMSUNMSUNMSU
UCLAUCLABoise St.Boise St.Boise St.Boise St.UCLAUCLA
Texas TechCalCalTexas TechTexas TechTexas TechTexas TechTexas Tech
ODUWKUWKUODUWKUODUODUODU
UTSAUTSAUTSAUTSAUTSAUTSAUTSAUTSA
SyracuseUSFUSFSyracuseUSFUSFUSFUSF
UCFUCFUCFGeorgia TechGeorgia TechGeorgia TechUCFUCF
Ark StNIUArk StArk StNIUNIUArk StNIU
TroyTroyDukeTroyDukeTroyDukeTroy
Air ForceJMUJMUJMUAir ForceAir ForceAir ForceJMU
Utah St.Utah St.Utah St.Utah St.Utah St.GA StateUtah St.GA State
USAUSAEMUEMUEMUUSAUSAUSA
NorthwesternUtahUtahUtahUtahUtahUtahNorthwestern
SJSUCCUSJSUSJSUSJSUCCUCCUSJSU
BGSUBGSUMinnMinnMinnMinnMinnMinn
Texas StateRiceTexas StateRiceTexas StateRiceRiceTexas State
UNLVUNLVKansasKansasKansasKansasKansasUNLV
TulaneVa TechTulaneVa TechTulaneTulaneTulaneTulane
WVUWVUUNCWVUUNCWVUUNCWVU
USCLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisvilleUSCLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisville
OK StateOK StateOK StateOK StateOK StateTexas A&MTexas A&MOK State
SMUSMUSMUSMUSMUSMUSMUSMU
RutgersMiami (FL)Miami (FL)Miami (FL)RutgersMiami (FL)Miami (FL)Rutgers
NC StateNC StateNC StateNC StateK-StateK-StateK-StateK-State
ArizonaArizonaArizonaArizonaOklahomaArizonaOklahomaOklahoma
KentuckyClemsonKentuckyClemsonClemsonKentuckyClemsonClemson
Oregon StateNotre DameNotre DameNotre DameNotre DameNotre DameNotre DameNotre Dame
MemphisMemphisMemphisMemphisIowa StateMemphisMemphisIowa State
MissouriMissouriMissouriOhio StateOhio StateMissouriMissouriOhio State
Penn StateOle MissPenn StatePenn StatePenn StatePenn StateOle MissPenn State
AuburnMarylandAuburnMarylandAuburnMarylandMarylandMaryland
FSUGeorgiaGeorgiaGeorgiaFSUFSUGeorgiaFSU
WyomingToledoToledoToledoWyomingWyomingToledoWyoming
LSULSULSULSULSULSULSUWisconsin
IowaTennesseeTennesseeIowaTennesseeIowaTennesseeIowa
OregonOregonOregonOregonOregonOregonOregonOregon
MichiganAlabamaMichiganAlabamaMichiganAlabamaAlabamaMichigan
TexasWashingtonWashingtonWashingtonTexasWashingtonTexasTexas
Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)
00000000
Daniel E. DobishEd KensikJohn McKechnieJesse SiegelGreg VaraChris BennettSe Ho Park
GSUOhioGSUOhioOhioGSUGSU
JSUJSUJSULouisianaJSULouisianaLouisiana
App StateApp StateMiami (OH)Miami (OH)Miami (OH)Miami (OH)App State
NMSUNMSUNMSUFresno StateNMSUFresno StateNMSU
UCLABoise St.Boise St.Boise St.UCLAUCLAUCLA
Texas TechTexas TechCalTexas TechCalTexas TechTexas Tech
WKUODUWKUODUODUWKUWKU
UTSAWKUUTSAMarshallUTSAUTSAUTSA
USFUSFSyracuseSyracuseSyracuseUSFSyracuse
UCFGeorgia TechGeorgia TechGeorgia TechGeorgia TechGeorgia TechUCF
NIUNIUNIUNIUArk StArk StNIU
TroyTroyTroyTroyDukeTroyTroy
JMUJMUJMUJMUAir ForceAir ForceJMU
Utah St.Utah St.Utah St.GA StateGA StateGA StateGA State
EMUEMUEMUEMUUSAUSAUSA
NorthwesternNorthwesternUtahUtahUtahUtahUtah
SJSUCCUCCUCCUSJSUSJSUSJSU
BGSUMinnBGSUMinnBGSUMinnBGSU
Texas StateRiceTexas StateRiceTexas StateTexas StateTexas State
UNLVKansasUNLVUNLVKansasKansasKansas
TulaneTulaneVa TechTulaneVa TechVa TechTulane
UNCWVUWVUWVUWVUWVUWVU
USCLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisvilleLouisville
OK StateOK StateTexas A&MTexas A&MTexas A&MOK StateOK State
BCBCSMUBCSMUSMUSMU
RutgersMiami (FL)Miami (FL)Miami (FL)RutgersMiami (FL)Rutgers
NC StateK-StateK-StateK-StateNC StateNC StateNC State
ArizonaOklahomaArizonaArizonaArizonaArizonaArizona
ClemsonKentuckyKentuckyKentuckyClemsonClemsonClemson
Notre DameNotre DameNotre DameNotre DameOregon StateNotre DameNotre Dame
MemphisMemphisMemphisMemphisIowa StateIowa StateIowa State
MissouriOhio StateMissouriOhio StateMissouriMissouriMissouri
Ole MissPenn StatePenn StateOle MissOle MissOle MissOle Miss
MarylandAuburnMarylandMarylandMarylandAuburnAuburn
GeorgiaGeorgiaGeorgiaGeorgiaFSUGeorgiaGeorgia
WyomingWyomingWyomingToledoWyomingWyomingWyoming
WisconsinLSULSULSULSULSULSU
TennesseeIowaIowaTennesseeTennesseeTennesseeTennessee
LibertyLibertyOregonLibertyOregonLibertyOregon
AlabamaMichiganAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabama
TexasTexasTexasWashingtonTexasWashingtonTexas
Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)Correct Picks (out of 41)
0000000

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Chris Bennett
Chris Bennett
Bennett covers baseball, college football and college basketball for RotoWire. Before turning to fantasy writing, he worked in scouting/player development for the Atlanta Braves and Montreal Expos. He's also a fan of the ACC.
Chris Benzine
Chris Benzine
Chris is a sports editor for various sports on the site and also a consistent contributor in the college sports arena.
Jake Blanchard
Jake Blanchard
Jake attended college at the University of Alabama, where a childhood love for college football truly blossomed. During his time in college, Jake started his own blog, where he wrote about all sports, but it mainly focused on college football, NFL and MLB while also giving gambling advice. Jake now covers college football for RotoWire.
Henry Bredemeier
Henry Bredemeier
Henry Bredemeier is a RotoWire contributor for college football and soccer. When not working, he likes to read, get frustrated while playing FIFA 23, and root for his favorite team, the Baltimore Ravens.
Daniel Dobish
Daniel Dobish
Hockey writer, unskilled fourth liner, fantasy and gambling industry veteran, handicapper, FSWA's 2011 fantasy hockey writer of the year nominee and four-time FSWA award winner. Twitter: @danieledobish
Jeff Edgerton
Jeff Edgerton
Jeff has provided sports content for numerous sports outlets and has played fantasy sports since scores had to be tabulated via newspaper. He started working with RotoWire in 2017. Originally from South Carolina, he's a lifelong Clemson fan now enjoying the sun in Los Angeles.
Nick Grays
Nick Grays
Grays covers college football for RotoWire by night and is a Financial Analyst by day.
Edward Kensik
Edward Kensik
Kensik is a long-time writer for Rotowire over the years, covering MLB, NBA and NHL teams and currently is covering Notre Dame football. In addition, he writes blogs on Daily Fantasy football and baseball.
Sam Klein
Sam Klein
Sam Klein writes about fantasy sports for RotoWire
John McKechnie
John McKechnie
John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
Se Ho Park
Se Ho Park
Se Ho previously worked for the Korea Baseball Organization and Korea Football Association.
Jesse Siegel
Jesse Siegel
Siegel covers college football, college basketball and minor league baseball for RotoWire. He was named College Sports Writer of the Year by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association.
Greg Vara
Greg Vara
Vara is the lead golf writer at RotoWire. He was named the FSWA Golf Writer of the Year in 2005 and 2013. He also picks college football games against the spread in his "College Capper" article.
Ryan Wollersheim
Ryan Wollersheim
2022 University of Wisconsin graduate and blind lover of all things college football. Also an unbiased observer of NFL, CFB, NBA and CBB for all teams not located in the cheese capital of the world.
