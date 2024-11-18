CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 13

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can:

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Hopefully, you have clinched a spot in the fantasy playoffs. Let's go win this thing. As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two players from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable matchup shortly. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor (50.2 points)

Justin Lockhart, WR, San Jose State (36.2 points)

Owen McCown, QB, UTSA (34.0 points)

Al-Jay Henderson, RB, Buffalo (30.5 points)

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (28.1 points)

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (22.7 points)

Braydon Bennett, RB, Coastal Carolina (20.2 points)

Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina (17.6 points)

Eric Rivers, WR, FIU (16.1 points)

Kentucky D/ST (13.5 points)

Matt Lauter, TE, Boise State (12.3 points)

Texas A&M D/ST (11.0 points)

72.5 points - East Carolina at North Texas

68.5 points - Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

65.0 points - UCF at West Virginia

65.0 points - Wake Forest at Miami

63.0 points - UNLV at San Jose State

62.5 points - San Diego State at Utah State

61.0 points - JMU at App State

60.5 points - Colorado at Kansas

60.5 points - Tulsa at USF

Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Shane Porter, RB/WR, North Texas (1 Percent Rostered)

There are so many reasons to go with Porter on the waiver wire this week. Not only is he available in nearly all leagues, but he also has both running back and wide receiver designations. He's coming off a monster 42.1-fantasy point performance at UTSA with 13 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns. His running lanes shouldn't close up anytime soon with the Eagles welcoming in East Carolina in a game where Vegas has projected an over/under of 72.5 points.

Katin Houser, QB, East Carolina (26 Percent Rostered)

Over the last four weeks, Houser has been the top fantasy player in all of the American Atheltic Conference with 32.3 fantasy points per game. In his last three games, he has 12 total touchdowns. While he also has five interceptions, the Pirates are 3-0, so they likely will give him another start at North Texas. That game is due to be nuts for both offenses, so Houser is a strong play once again.

Week 12 Rewind: UTSA QB Owen McCown (34.0 points - 29/43, 379 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 10 ATT, 88 YDS) & East Carolina WR Chase Sowell (10.5 points - 3/5 TAR, 75 YDS *Left w/ Injury)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Maalik Murphy, QB, Duke (32 Percent Rostered)

Murphy is averaging 35.2 passing attempts, 236.6 yards, and 2.2 touchdowns per game. While his fantasy ceiling has been 23.7 fantasy points (vs. SMU in Week 9) this year, his average is at 17.6 fantasy points. He probably ends up in that type of range against Virginia Tech, however, I love scooping him up this week because Duke plays at Wake Forest in Week 14. That's a juicy matchup in the final week of the fantasy playoffs.

Kye Robichaux, RB, Boston College (21 Percent Rostered)

In his last four games, Robichaux is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has six total rushing touchdowns, at least one score in each game. The senior back has 20+ carries in each of his last two games. If he's continuously getting that kind of volume, he needs to be in starting lineups during the fantasy playoffs. The remaining games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh have him in play for the stretch run.

Week 12 Rewind: SMU QB Kevin Jennings (22.7 points - 24/35, 298 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT) & North Carolina WR J.J. Jones (11.5 points - 2/3 TAR, 35 YDS, 1 TD)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Bryson Washington, RB, Baylor (34 Percent Rostered)

Washington has been the best fantasy performer over his last two games with a combined 101 fantasy points behind 44 carries for 319 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with seven catches for 81 yards and another score. So many strong players have not scored eight touchdowns all season long – Washington has that many in his last two games. Baylor is rolling right now and Washington should be your priority add if he is still available in your league.

Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech (22 Percent Rostered)

The game between the Red Raiders and Cowboys has the second-highest over/under at 68.5 points. Douglas is averaging 7.3 targets per game. He has produced with those opportunities – 4.7 catches and 13.8 fantasy points per game. He's been even better on the road – 5.8 catches and 16.3 fantasy points per game. Since most of Texas Tech's playmakers do not qualify for this list and Oklahoma State has been harder to predict, go with Douglas. He's also in play for the regular season finale against West Virginia.

Week 12 Rewind: Baylor RB Bryson Washington (50.2 points - 18 ATT, 123 YDS, 3 TD, 5/5 TAR, 59 YDS, 1 TD) & BYU QB Jake Retzlaff (12.8 points - 18/28, 192 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 7 ATT, 21 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC (24 Percent Rostered)

With it getting cold in Big Ten country, I think there's some fantasy edge to be gained by focusing on the West Coast games. The Trojans will be traveling to UCLA this weekend and have a new starting quarterback in Maiava. In his first start, he put up 28.4 fantasy points with four total touchdowns against Nebraska. With UNLV in 2023, he averaged 5.2 rushing attempts per game, so there's some nice upside with this play. Against Nebraska, he rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown. He would be a one-week plug-and-play, though, as I wouldn't advise playing him against Notre Dame in Week 14.

Dymere Miller, WR, Rutgers (8 Percent Rostered)

Rutgers have won their last two games and Miller is a big reason why with 13 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 24 targets. He had his coming out party at USC before those two games in Week 9 with 11 grabs for 131 yards on a crazy 20 targets. Yes, that's right, the Knights' No. 1 WR has 44 targets over his last three games. With Rutgers slated to play in competitive games with Illinois and Michigan State to end the year, Miller should be a priority add.

Week 12 Rewind: Oregon RB Noah Whittington (1.6 points - 3 ATT, 5 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 1 YDS) & USC WR Makai Lemon (3.5 points - 2/2 TAR, 15 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Nicholas Vattiato, QB, Middle Tennessee (32 Percent Rostered)

I'm proud to see that Jacksonville State's Tyler Huff (53 percent rostered) no longer qualifies for this list. It only took all season long to get here. That means we can look elsewhere, bringing us to Vattiato, who has averaged 20 fantasy points per game over his last three. The Blue Raiders are favored against New Mexico State. who has one of the worst defenses in the nation. The player pool is smaller this week as UTEP plays at Tennessee and Louisiana State plays at Arkansas.

Mike Washington, RB, New Mexico State (4 Percent Rostered)

Sticking with that same game, let's go with Washington, who has double-digit carries in five of his last six games. Middle Tennessee has been dreadful against the run this year, so this could be a back-and-forth affair. All six of Washington's touchdowns have come in his last six games, so he's a good bet to add a score or two this week.

Week 12 Rewind: FIU WR Eric Rivers (16.1 points - 5/10 TAR, 54 YDS, 1 TD) & Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp (7.8 points - 18/26, 152 YDS, 8 ATT, 17 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

C.J. Ogbonna, QB, Buffalo (3 Percent Rostered)

The Bulls' Al-Jay Henderson (8 percent rostered) has been cooking, but I'm going to zag here and go with their quarterback at Eastern Michigan instead. Ogbonna had 38.1 fantasy points against Ball State with five total touchdowns in the overtime win. He's playing some great football this season with 19 total touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. While I also like Henderson, I think Ogbonna will be able to have more success this week. They are both strong plays against Kent State to end the year.

Justin Bowick, WR, Ball State (2 Percent Rostered)

Bowick has been an absolute beast over his last two games with a combined 15 catches (on 22 targets) for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He dealt with an abdomen injury through Week 7, so I believe it's safe to say he's fully healthy now. In his last four games, he's averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game and could be a pivotal piece to helping you secure a win in the fantasy playoffs.

Week 12 Rewind: Buffalo RB Al-Jay Henderson (30.5 points - 27 ATT, 126 YDS, 2 TD, 2/3 TAR, 19 YDS) & Western Michigan TE Blake Bosma (1.8 points - 1/3 TAR, 8 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Josh Sterzer, TE, Utah State (0 Percent Rostered)

Sterzer is available everywhere and has been playing well over his last three games. He's averaging 13.5 fantasy points per game with a combined 12 catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 17 targets. Utah State is a high-flying offense and the senior tight end led his team in targets in their impressive 55-10 win over Hawaii. The Aggies are going to score a ton of points against San Diego State and Colorado State, so Sterzer is worth a dart throw if you have been struggling at the position.

Justin Lockhart, WR, San Jose State (19 Percent Rostered)

Lockhart came through in the clutch versus Boise State with a season-high 36.2 fantasy points. His 10 grabs for 172 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets was a monster fantasy performance. The Spartans end the year with UNLV and Stanford, both games on the sunny West Coast, which bodes well for all fantasy teams. Lockhart is a priority add on the waiver wire and could be very useful for a strong playoff run.

Week 12 Rewind: Boise State TE Matt Lauter (12.3 points - 3/5 TAR, 33 YDS, 1 TD) & San Jose State WR Justin Lockhart (36.2 points - 10/15 TAR, 172 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina (28 Percent Rostered)

Predicting the tight end position in 2024 has been insanely difficult, so we're going to stick with a guy if he has a good week. Simon has a touchdown in four straight games and is coming off a season-high nine targets versus Mizzou. You really can't ask for more at the position. Considering he's available in so many leagues, he's a priority add here. Over his last four games, he's averaging 19.3 fantasy points per contest. South Carolina finishes up the season hosting Wofford and then at Clemson.

Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss (31 Percent Rostered)

Even if Tre Harris (100 percent rostered) makes a return from injury, Watkins is worth considering as he's received at least five targets in five straight games. Upcoming games against Florida and Mississippi State will have Ole Miss pushing the ball downfield. Watkins should receive his normal distribution of opportunities. Harris may dominate the target share because he's that good, but it's also possible he doesn't make it back and Watkins is the No. 1 WR for the remainder of the regular season.

Week 12 Rewind: Florida RB Jadan Baugh (12.5 points - 6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD, 0/1 TAR) & South Carolina TE Joshua Simon (17.6 points - 4/9 TAR, 76 YDS, 1 TD)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Colton Joseph, QB, Old Dominion (27 Percent Rostered)

Running quarterbacks are king in the game of fantasy. Joseph put up 28.1 fantasy points and completed just nine passes. Most of his fantasy production came from 13 rushing attempts for 35 yards and three touchdowns. The redshirt freshman has 19 total touchdowns in his first year of play, nine of those scores coming on the ground. He's an excellent play for the remainder of the year with games against Marshall and Arkansas State.

Ahmani Marshall, RB, Appalachian State (6 Percent Rostered)

Since taking over the starting job, Marshall has been sensational with three straight 100-yard rushing games. He was awesome at Coastal Carolina in Week 11 with 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns to go along with six catches for 36 yards. We've been through a few different backs at Appalachian State this year, so it feels good to finally hone in on one at the perfect time. He's available in most leagues and could be a league-winner.

Week 12 Rewind: Old Dominion QB Colton Joseph (28.1 points - 9/21, 189 YDS, 1 INT, 13 ATT, 35 YDS, 3 TD) & Coastal Carolina RB Braydon Bennett (20.2 points - 19 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD, 5/6 TAR, 35 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Trent Walker, WR, Oregon State (14 Percent Rostered)

We've arrived at Week 13 and finally got our lone Pac-12 game this year. Washington State is coming off a surprising 38-35 loss at New Mexico, so they can surely be beaten on the defensive side. Enter Walker, who has double-digit targets in six games this year. He's been great with those opportunities, with 65 catches for 713 yards and two touchdowns. At 15.2 fantasy points per game, this is a great option as Walker has a high floor and the potential for a big game. It's a bonus that the Beavers end the year at Boise State.

Week 12 Rewind: Washington State RB Wayshawn Parker (7.6 points - 11 ATT, 47 YDS, 2/2 TAR, 9 YDS)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Texas State (vs. Georgia State) - The Bobcats are playing great defense of late as they have given up only 20 points in their last two games. They have 32 sacks, have forced 12 turnovers and are available in 81 percent of leagues.

Miami of Ohio (vs. Northern Illinois) - Double-digit outputs in two of their last three games. Averaging 7.1 fantasy points per game and rostered in 17 percent of leagues.

Arkansas (vs. Louisiana Tech) - They are available in 86 percent of leagues. This strategy worked last week. Take SEC teams versus non-conference foes.

Week 12 Rewind: UNLV vs. San Diego State (8.0 points - 20 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA), Kentucky vs. Murray State (13.5 points - 6 PA, 1 SK, 3 TA) and Texas A&M vs. New Mexico State (11.0 points - 3 PA, 2 SK)

Kicker

Jackson Kennedy, Syracuse - Available in 100 percent of leagues as he started kicking in games in Week 10. Had four field goals at Cal in Week 12 and should have a strong finish to the year.

Jackson Courville, Ball State - This play continues the Jackson trend. He is available in 100 percent of leagues and is averaging 8.43 fantasy points per game.

Noe Ruelas, JMU - Couldn't find another Jackson, so went with Ruelas, who is averaging 8.14 fantasy points per game. Available in 91 percent of leagues.

Week 12 Rewind: Cal Derek Morris (2.0 points - 0/1 FG, 2/2 XP), BYU Will Ferrin (7.0 points - 2/2 FG, 1/1 XP), & Louisville Brock Travelstead (5.0 points - 5/5 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: OD Colton Joseph, ECU Katin Houser, BUFF C.J. Ogbonna

RB: BAY Bryson Washington, APPST Ahmani Marshall, NORTX Shane Porter

WR: RUT Dymere Miller, SJSU Justin Lockhart, TXTCH Caleb Douglas

TE: SCAR Joshua Simon, UTST Josh Sterzer

D/ST: Arkansas (vs. Louisiana Tech), Miami of Ohio (vs. NIU), Texas State (vs. Georgia State)

K: JMU Noe Ruelas, SYR Jackson Kennedy, BALL Jackson Courville

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.