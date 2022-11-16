CFF Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 12

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

In each of his last two games, McCollum has had over 100 yards and a touchdown. He could do that again versus North Carolina. The high-flying Tar Heels score plenty of points, but they also rank 111th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Barbon has had five 100-yard games this year, and he's racked up 719 yards. On the other hand, he's only scored two touchdowns all season. That's a concern, as is Cincinnati's stout defense, which ranks 10th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Prince missed the first four games of the season, but since then he's had two great games and a couple poor ones. My money is on "great" in this one. In the race to the bottom, South Florida is "winning." The Bulls are last in points allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per attempt.

Next week is the week for college football, with all due respect to all the other weeks of the season. However, there's plenty to enjoy in Week 12 as well. Also, fantasy opportunities abound, the kind you feel preemptive thankfulness for. Here are some guys to stick in your lineup, and some guys to glue to the bench, for Week 12.

Next week is the week for college football, with all due respect to all the other weeks of the season. However, there's plenty to enjoy in Week 12 as well. Also, fantasy opportunities abound, the kind you feel preemptive thankfulness for. Here are some guys to stick in your lineup, and some guys to glue to the bench, for Week 12.

AAC

START

Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa vs. South Florida

Prince missed the first four games of the season, but since then he's had two great games and a couple poor ones. My money is on "great" in this one. In the race to the bottom, South Florida is "winning." The Bulls are last in points allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Jose Barbon, WR, Temple vs. Cincinnati

Barbon has had five 100-yard games this year, and he's racked up 719 yards. On the other hand, he's only scored two touchdowns all season. That's a concern, as is Cincinnati's stout defense, which ranks 10th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

ACC

START

Nate McCollum, WR, Georgia Tech at North Carolina

In each of his last two games, McCollum has had over 100 yards and a touchdown. He could do that again versus North Carolina. The high-flying Tar Heels score plenty of points, but they also rank 111th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke at Pittsburgh

Leonard has been a big part of Duke's surprise season, as he has added 10 rushing scores to his 13 passing scores. However, the Panthers are designed to thwart a dual-threat quarterback. They are in the top 15 in both rushing yards allowed per carry and passing yards allowed per attempt.

Big 12

START

Cartevious Norton, RB, Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

With Jirehl Brock out for the season, the lead gig is Norton's now. The Cyclones are looking to get the true freshman plenty of touches, especially with his redshirt definitively burnt. Last week was iffy for Norton, but the Red Raiders rank 105th in rushing yards allowed per carry. Plus, efficiency doesn't matter for fantasy, only the quantity.

SIT

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech vs. Iowa State

Norton should be able to run on the Red Raiders, but Brooks will struggle to run on the Cyclones. Iowa State ranks seventh in rushing yards allowed per carry. Oh, and it has only allowed 17.4 points per game as well.

Big Ten

START

Devin Mockobee, RB, Purdue vs. Northwestern

Turning the run game over to the redshirt freshman Mockobee has proven wise for the Boilermakers. In three of his last four games he's had over 20 carries and finished with over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown (the other game was against Iowa, which is tough for any back). Northwestern is having a brutal year, and a run defense that ranks 114th in rushing yards allowed per carry is part of that.

SIT

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota vs. Iowa

Ibrahim has not failed to rush for over 100 yards once yet this year. My prediction: That stops Saturday. Iowa has allowed a mere 2.7 yards per carry and has one of the top defenses in college football. Also, there's a good chance Tanner Morgan won't be able to play. The Hawkeyes can focus all their defensive attention on Ibrahim.

Conference USA

START

Tre Harris, WR, Louisiana Tech at Charlotte

Both of these defenses have allowed over 40 points per game, so expect a lot of points. Charlotte also ranks last in passing yards allowed per attempt. Harris has been the focus of the Bulldogs' passing game, racking up 54 catches for 852 yards and nine touchdowns.

SIT

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky at Auburn

The Western Kentucky passing game has stayed strong in 2022, even if it has been a step down since last season. However, playing on the road against an SEC team is a different task to tackle. Auburn is having a bad year, but it's not the fault of the pass defense. The Tigers rank 22nd in passing yards allowed per game. That's bad news for Corley.

MAC

START

Justin Marshall, WR, Buffalo vs. Akron

While we have plenty of MACtion this week, there is one MAC game Saturday, and it happens to be the best matchup as well. Akron ranks 124th in points allowed per game and 129th in passing yards allowed per attempt. Marshall transferred in from Louisville, and the drop down in competition has paid off for him. He has 45 catches for 614 yards and six touchdowns.

SIT

Harrison Waylee, RB, Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH)

The top-two quarterbacks for the Huskies may be out, which would likely hinder this offense, including Waylee. To make matters worth for Waylee, Miami ranks 22nd in rushing yards allowed per carry.

Mountain West

START

Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV at Hawaii

The second Louisville transfer in this article! Robbins has been a workhorse, carrying the ball 172 times through nine games and racking up 850 yards and nine touchdowns. Even far from home, I like Robbins against this Hawaii defense. The Rainbow Warriors have allowed 38.5 points per game and rank 129th in rushing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State at Air Force

Since becoming Colorado State's led back, Morrow has rushed for over 100 yards in four of his five outings. Air Force ranks 31st in rushing yards allowed per attempt, though. Also, due in part to a clock-killing offensive style, the Falcons are elite at preventing points. Air Force ranks fifth in points allowed per game.

Pac-12

START

Cameron Davis, RB, Washington vs. Colorado

The Huskies split carries pretty evenly between Davis and Wayne Taulapapa. However, this matchup is good enough that it doesn't matter. Colorado has allowed 41.7 points per game, and it also ranks 127th in rushing yards allowed per contest. Davis has been a touchdown machine, racking up 11 scores in nine games.

SIT

Elijhah Badger, WR, Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Badger has been the focus of Arizona State's passing game, racking up 58 catches for 756 yards and six touchdowns. However, starting quarterback Trenton Bourguet left the Sun Devils' last game. Meanwhile, in a questionable defense conference, Oregon State has emerged as arguably the best of the bunch. The Beavers rank 22nd in points allowed per game, and 20th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SEC

START

Josh Williams, RB, LSU vs. UAB

Williams has tallied a touchdown in each of his last three games. There is certainly rotational aspect to the LSU rushing attack, but Williams seems to be the top guy on that front. In the past, UAB has been stout defensively, and that is true against the pass this year. However, the Blazers rank 95th in rushing yards allowed per carry, and that's against a Conference USA schedule.

SIT

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky vs. Georgia

A few SEC teams are feasting on cupcakes before the final week of the regular season. Then, there's Kentucky. The Wildcats are hosting the Bulldogs, which is almost destined to go poorly. Georgia ranks in the top five in both points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt, and it also ranks 12th in rushing yards given up per carry for good measure.

Sun Belt

START

Layne Hatcher, QB, Texas State vs. Arkansas State

Hatcher will be facing his former team Saturday, which could give him some extra motivation. As it is, he's thrown for 2,324 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Hatcher's old squad has given up 34.4 points per game and ranks 127th in passing yards allowed per attempt, so it could be a nice reunion for the Bobcats quarterback.

SIT

Tucker Gregg, RB, Georgis State at James Madison

On the one hand, Gregg has an eight-game touchdown streak. On the other hand, he's been held under 60 yards rushing in each of his last three games, making him more touchdown dependent. James Madison has tamped down on running backs all season, as it ranks third in rushing yards allowed per carry.