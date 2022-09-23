Clemson at Wake Forest: Betting Odds, Picks and Prediction for Week 4

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Clemson @ Wake Forest Betting Odds, Picks, and Prediction for Week 4

Clemson, your heavy ACC favorite, heads on the road for one of three games that could provide some pushback, with Miami and North Carolina State being the other two. Last season's results seemed to have pushed the Tigers down the rung as far as automatic winners go, while Wake Forest continues to thrive offensively under HC Dave Clawson and QB Sam Hartman.

Clemson @ Wake Forest Odds for Week 4

Spread: Clemson -7 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Clemson -275; Wake Forest +240 (DraftKings Sportsbook]

We have an implied final around 31-24 in favor of Clemson, so how to do build our ticket(s) out from that? It's a really inviting number all around where picking a side can return on multiple fronts. Clemson's offense is questionable, Wake's isn't. Clemson's defense is elite, Wake's isn't. Pick your side and run with it; it's Clemson to cover with the under, or Wake and the over. I wrote more on this in this week's college capper along with four more college football best bets for Week 4.

Clemson @ Wake Forest Betting Picks This Week

This spread is low enough where taking the Tigers on the money line in a small parlay can really boost your odds. And you can also hedge by taking Wake on the money line if this game is the one in said parlay you're concerned about. But as noted above, you need to pick a path when considering the spread and the total. I just don't see any way Wake Forest can win a low-scoring, grind-it-out game. So if they cover, that's because the passing game is firing on all cylinders, and Clemson is matching points down to the final possession. But this is a big step up for Wake, who have previously beaten Liberty, Vanderbilt, and VMI. More likely, Clemson imposes their will here. You have to go back to 2011 to find a matchup between these two that was within 14 points. Clemson has dominated this series in convincing fashion, and history continues to repeat itself.

Clemson at Wake Forest Best Bet: Clemson -7 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Clemson @ Wake Forest Prediction

Hartman and Wake's duo at wide receiver of A.T. Perry and Donavon Greene may be the best combo the Tigers play this season. And that should get them motivated. Wake Forest is too one-dimensional, averaging just 3.6 yards per carry on the ground. Clemson remains the better team across both the offensive and defensive lines, and that's not going to help Wake's running game at all. The Tigers are 11th nationally in tackles for loss. They'll put Wake behind the line enough, make them one-dimensional offensively, and bully their way to an easy road win.

