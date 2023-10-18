College DFS Picks: Wednesday and Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

Since both sites have released their contests for Wednesday and Thursday, I've condensed picks for both days in one article. Don't forget to refer back to this article on Thursday for my best selections!

CFB DFS Tools

Wednesday Slate Overview

Sam Houston State (-5) vs. FIU O/U: 41.5

New Mexico State (-3) @ UTEP O/U: 47.5

Wednesday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

Quarterback

Keyone Jenkins, FIU (DK $6,200, FD $9,200) @ Sam Houston State

We have to separate from the field, and I think that begins by going somewhere other than Diego Pavia (DK $9,300, FD $12,000). Don't get me wrong, he's probably the best option, and I'll still give him consideration in the S-FLEX spot despite his lofty salary, but on small slates like this, you have to make every effort possible to be unique without getting too cute. Jenkins is in the midst of a touchdown drought and is playing away on a short week, but it's a good opportunity for him to bounce back against a mediocre defense. He's on a four-touchdown streak as a rusher, so it's likely that you'll see him break a big play or two out of the backfield. His biggest demerit is passing inaccuracy. He has seven picks and only completes 58 percent of his passes, but the Bearkats will be one of the weakest opponents he'll face this season.

Cade McConnell, UTEP (DK $5,500, FD $8,000) vs. New Mexico State

Let's take a chance on the redshirt sophomore who is starting for Gavin Hardison (arm) this week. He threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns against FIU last week. McConnell is a pocket passer who has leapfrogged over Jake McNamara (concussion) to get the starting nod. The Aggies are much worse against the pass than the run, so it's an ideal setup for him to exceed salary value.

Running Back

Shomari Lawrence, FIU (DK $5,700, FD $6,700) vs. Sam Houston State

Lawrence struggled to begin the season, but I think he'll have a chance to put up his best numbers of the season against the Bearkats. Kejon Owens (DK $5,300, FD $8,600) splits carries with Lawrence and is actually listed as the top back on FanDuel, but that's a little too generous. This is a spot where you could up your exposure to the cheaper running back, depending on the site. Lawrence works for FanDuel and Owens for DraftKings.

Torrance Burgess, UTEP (DK $5,900, FD $8,300) vs. New Mexico State

We can hit the top of the list due to the favorable pricing, and I like Burgess as a security blanket for Cade McConnell. Burgess and Deion Hankins are a great rushing tandem for the Miners, but Burgess has the better numbers and big-play potential. We won't be in much of a salary crunch, so there's no need to slide past Burgess in most of your lineups.

Also consider: Monte Watkins, New Mexico State (DK $4,800, FD $6,000)

Wide Receiver

Kelly Akharaiyi, UTEP (DK $6,200, FD $9,500) vs. New Mexico State

I caught most of last week's game, and Akharaiyi was very impressive. He represented most of Cade McConnell's production, the bulk of which came with an 80-yard catch. If you subtract that big play from Akharaiyi's total, he would still have eight catches for 143 yards, which is excellent for the price. There's little doubt that the sophomore will depend on Akharaiyi again this week.

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State (DK $5,700, FD $6,500) @ UTEP

I think Trent Hudson is equally viable, but Brady has a few more receptions and will help us out with PPR numbers. Hudson was the better wideout last week, but it was mostly due to a long 78-yard grab. It skews Hudson't numbers and makes him look like the better option, so it's a wise move to go against the public, especially those who don't drill down into these numbers.

Also consider: Kris Mitchell, FIU (DK $7,400, FD $8,100) vs. Sam Houston State

Thursday Slate Overview

Tulsa (-3.5) vs. Rice O/U: 57.5

James Madison (-3.5) @ Mrtshall O/U: 49.5

CFB DFS Thursday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 8

Quarterback

Jordan McCloud, James Madison (DK $7,700, FD $11,200) @ Marshall

I've been high on the Dukes all year, and I am not going to put the brakes on now. Marshall's pass defense is a little scary, but McCould is also a pretty adept rusher and can make the most of a broken play. He has an amazing 14:3 TD/INT ratio and likes to get vertical. You won't see many short dump-offs with McCloud. Go big or go home.

JT Daniels, Rice (DK $7,400, FD $8,900) @ Tulsa

I like Rice and the points in this matchup, and if Carmen Sandiego had a spinoff, it would be "Where in the FBS is JT Daniels." Daniels is now with his FOURTH team after stints at USC, Georgia and West Virginia, but he's on pace to have his best year yet with the Owls. He has 15 touchdowns and only five picks and has thrown for 1,831 yards over six games. He also is in my favorite stack of the night, which I will get to in a moment.

Running Back

Rasheen Ali, Marshall (DK $6,700, FD $11,500) vs. James Madison

Ali represents Marshall's best chance to win, and although I hate to say it, we need to consider JMU's quality of opponent when looking at their rush defense. The Dukes are ranked near the top in the category, but there aren't any elite rushers on their schedule and certainly no one like Ali. He'll be JMU's biggest headache to defend because if he's productive, the Dukes will have to depend on its secondary when the passing game opens up, which is where the defense is softest. He may be a little too costly for FanDuel but is at an excellent price on DraftKings.

Kaelon Black, James Madison (DK $5,000, FD $8,600) @ Marshall

We'll take Black on the other side of this matchup. Marshall's run defense leaves a lot to be desired, as they've allowed an average of 191 yards to opposing rushers this season. Black also adds an extra dimension as a frequent target for Jordan McCloud, who may need Black's services against Marshall's secondary, which is a strong suit for the Thundering Herd.

Wide Receiver

Luke McCaffrey, Rice (DK $6,900, FD $9,800) @ Tulsa

Just tee McCaffrey off and watch him go! This is the stack I mentioned earlier. Christian McCaffrey's little brother has the same explosiveness, and he doesn't get enough attention in the Heisman race. He certainly has the numbers, with 30 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns. The Owls look for every opportunity to get the ball In Mcaffrey's hands, and you won't find a better lock on this slate. Fade him at your peril.

Elijah Sarratt, James Madison (DK $3,400, FD $8,300) @ Marshall

I don't tend to call out the sites unless I am 100 percent sure, but I think that DraftKings made a major error. Sarratt and Reggie Brown are so far down the list that you almost forget they are there, and the duo has absolutely no business being this cheap. This is obviously an oversight and one we should take advantage of. It's a shame because there aren't many places where we can take advantage of the extra cash, but I like Sarratt and Brown at under $4k. I can't even believe I'm typing that! FanDuel is another story where both are appropriately priced.

I would consider extra receivers, but the DK error is so glaring that I have a hard time getting away from Sarratt and Brown. The receiver list isn't all that impressive beyond what I've already mentioned, and I would stay away from Tulsa. We have no idea what's happening at quarterback, and Marquis Shoulders (foot) is out.