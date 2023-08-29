College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 1

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Knighton fell out of favor with the new regime in Miami, so now he finds himself at SMU, where he is already atop the depth chart. You may think of this as a pass-happy offense, which it is, but last year's top back got 142 carries. Last season, Louisiana Tech finished 129th in points allowed per game and rushing yards allowed per attempt. In Week 0, the Bulldogs played perennial afterthought FIU, and FIU back Shomari Lawrence ran for 139 yards on 15 carries.

It's here! Week 1 of the college football season! Granted, we already say the proverbial Week 0, but aside from watching Notre Dame smashing Navy in Dublin and the excitement of Zachariah Branch tearing it up for the Trojans, we didn't get a ton. In truth, as a viewer, this Week 1 is more lackluster than what we often get. For fantasy purposes, though, there is plenty of intrigue. Now, since this is the first Start vs. Sit of the season, I have to rely mostly on last season's numbers, which in college football is more perilous than in most sports. We all have to do the best we can, so here are my guys to start and to sit for Week 1.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Jaylan Knighton, RB, SMU vs. Louisiana Tech

SIT

JT Daniels, QB, Rice at Texas

Hey, it's JT Daniels! You know, the prized recruit turned USC Trojan turned Georgia Bulldog turned West Virginia Mountaineer? Well, now he's dropped down to the Group of Five to serve as the starting quarterback for Rice. Ultimately, that may work out, but the Owls don't open with AAC competition. No, they are visiting Texas, who will be looking to make an example of Rice in the name of "Texas is back!"

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Garrett Shrader, QB, Syracuse vs. Colgate

Dino Babers is on the hot seat, so there is no messing around for him, even against an FCS team. Quietly, Shrader has been an impressive dual-threat quarterback for the Orange. Last year, he threw for 2,640 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven picks while also running for 453 yards and nine scores. If all goes well, he'll be riding the pine before the fourth quarter with big numbers to his name.

SIT

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State vs. LSU

This is the most exciting game of the weekend, but by dint of being a top-10 matchup, the fantasy potential is limited. LSU didn't put up elite defensive numbers in 2023, even with Harold Perkins around, but it was Brian Kelly's first season down in the Bayou, and Perkins was only a freshman. Coleman comes in as a vaunted transfer from Michigan State, but that means his first game with Florida State will be against LSU on a neutral site. That will make it hard to smoothly step in for his new squad.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Emani Bailey, RB, TCU vs. Colorado

Bailey performed well for Louisiana-Lafayette in 2021 (6.3 yards per carry and eight touchdowns), and decided to transfer to TCU. In 2022, though, he was stuck third on the depth chart and only got 31 carries, though he turned though touches into 250 yards and two touchdowns. However, the top two Horned Frogs backs are gone, and Bailey is atop the depth chart. Yes, Deion Sanders has completely revamped Colorado, but Colorado was brutal last season. The Buffaloes allowed 44.5 points per game, last in the FBS. You don't turn that around overnight, especially in your first FBS gig.

SIT

CJ Donaldson, RB, West Virginia at Penn State

Donaldson was impressive as a true freshman last year, rushing for 526 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. The problem, though, is he only played in seven games because he suffered a season-ending ankle fracture. Will he be at full speed? Even if he is, I don't want to rely on Donaldson testing out his ankle at Happy Valley. Penn State was 13th in rushing yards allowed per attempt in 2022.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa vs. Utah State

The Hawkeyes' offense, namely coordinator Brian Ferentz, is on notice. Johnson ran for 779 yards and six touchdowns last season but as a true freshman. That's impressive, given the circumstances. Now, he's a sophomore and could be leaned on as an experienced player. Could he be in line for a 1,000-yard season? Possibly, maybe even probably, and it starts with this matchup. Utah State allowed 4.9 yards per carry last season, and that was playing a Mountain West schedule.

SIT

TJ Sheffield, WR, Purdue vs. Fresno State

Sheffield had 46 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns last season, and now he's primed to be the top receiver for the Boilermakers. However, a lot of changes have come to Purdue. A new head coach and a new starting quarterback, for example. Don't sleep on Fresno State, either. It actually ranked ninth in passing yards allowed per attempt in 2022.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Michael Mathison, WR, Western Kentucky vs. South Florida

The Hilltoppers' passing game has proven that there is room for multiple receivers to have success. Malachi Corley is likely going to be the star of the show, but this is an offense where the number-two receiver should have a big year. I expect several games with multiple guys with over 100 yards receiving, and Mathison could easily do that Saturday. South Florida was 130th in passing yards allowed per attempt last season and in points allowed per game for good measure.

SIT

Frank Peasant, RB, Middle Tennessee State at Alabama

Peasant emerged nicely in 2022, rushing for 777 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 286 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Unfortunately, Conference USA teams are often scheduled as cannon fodder by big-time programs for Week 1, and that is the Blue Raiders' plight. Peasant will have to face the Crimson Tide, which likely won't go well.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Sam Wiglusz, WR, Ohio vs. Long Island University

I'm not too proud to admit it: I watched the San Diego State versus Ohio game. It was bleak from an offensive perspective, but even then Wiglusz stood out. He picked up 10 catches for 103 yards, even with Kurtis O'Rourke (lower body) leaving in the first quarter. O'Rourke is listed as probable, and this matchup is easier. The Aztecs are known for their stout defense, while LIU is known for being one of the worst teams in the FCS.

SIT

Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo at Illinois

Finn or O'Rourke is the best quarterback in the MAC. One of them has an easy matchup, while one of them has a tough trip to make in Week 1. Ryan Walters may no longer be the defensive coordinator for the Illini, but Bret Bielema is still there. Illinois finished second in points per game and passing yards allowed per attempt, so even if it dips defensively, it will still be tough, especially for a MAC team.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Dalevon Campbell, WR, Nevada at USC

Usually, when a Group of Five team is playing a Power Five team, it is not a matchup to target. This time, though, I'm suggesting it. The Trojans are going to tear up Nevada's defense, but that's not what matters here. San Jose State dropped 28 on USC in Week 0. The Trojans still seem dicey defensively. Plus, garbage time still counts for fantasy purposes. Campbell should be Nevada's top receiver. Even if he doesn't find the end zone until the Wolf Pack are down three touchdowns, it's all good.

SIT

George Holani, RB, Boise State at Washington

Even though Holani and Ashton Jeanty share carries, there's room for two backs to excel. Holani did run for 1,157 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. He'll be fine in the long run, but visiting the Huskies is tough. Washington ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed per attempt last year, so Boise State may find itself relying on the passing game. Holani only had 151 receiving yards in 2022.

Pac-12 Starts and Sits

START

J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina

A Cal transfer (with an awesome name), Sturdivant had 65 catches for 755 yards and seven touchdowns last season. The UCLA offense should be better than what Sturdivant was doing last season, what with Chip Kelly being at the help. Coastal Carolina is dealing with a new head coach, and it has a lot of room to improve in defending the pass. The Chanticleers ranked 129th in passing yards allowed per attempt in 2022.

SIT

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado at TCU

Another bet against Colorado in its opener. Deion's kid is the new starting quarterback for the Buffaloes, and it isn't purely nepotism. He was quite good at Jackson State, but this is a huge step up in competition. After facing a relatively easy FCS schedule, Sanders will be on the road against a Big 12 team.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn vs. UMass

Across his first two college seasons, Hunter has averaged 6.6 yards per carry. He also tallied nine total touchdowns last year. That talent will now be in a better offense. Hugh Freeze has many faults, but they aren't related to his acumen in crafting an offense. Hunter's first game under the Freeze regime will come against UMass, who will likely be one of the worst teams in the FBS, even if it won in Week 0 over New Mexico State. Even in that win, the Minutemen gave up 30 points.

SIT

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU at Florida State

Nabers had 72 catches for 1,017 yards last year but with only three touchdowns. Now, touchdowns can be a bit fluky from season to season, but this is related to the matchup. The Seminoles are primed to be impressive this year, especially defensively. Jared Verse will be getting after Jayden Daniels and Florida State ranked 13th in passing yards per attempt last season.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Derwin Burgess, WR, Georgia Southern vs. The Citadel

Clay Helton's arrival at Georgia Southern has picked up the pace for the passing offense at what was previously a triple-option school. That was big for Bergess in 2022, where he had 58 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns in only 10 games. He should have a better quarterback throwing him the ball in Davis Brin, and he starts the season with an easy matchup. The Citadel is a popular cupcake opponent for FBS schools.

SIT

Corey Rucker, WR, Arkansas State at Oklahoma

Rucker has returned to Arkansas State and the Sun Belt after a rough year at South Carolina. In 2021, he had 59 catches for 826 yards and nine touchdowns with the Red Wolves. Oklahoma had a tough season in 2022, but Brent Venables has a reputation as a defensive ace, and now he's been able to recruit for another year. The Sooners defense should be a lot better this season, and that doesn't bode well for Rucker.