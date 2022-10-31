College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 10

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Instead of going over the full slate this week, I'm going to point out which college games have opened up with an over/under around the 70 point mark which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First though, here are the players who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues;

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

CFB Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 10

North Carolina WR Antoine Green (43.0 points)

Baylor RB Richard Reese (40.0 points)

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura (34.6 points)

Penn State QB Sean Clifford (25.7 points)

Auburn QB Robby Ashford (24.1 points)

Akron QB DJ Irons (23.4 points)

East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers (21.7 points)

Rice QB/WR Luke McCaffrey (19.5 points)

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers (19.4 points)

Hawaii RB Dedrick Parson (16.7 points)

Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood (16.1 points)

San Jose State WR Elijah Cooks (15.9 points)

Appalachian State D/ST (12.5 points)

72.5 - California at USC

71.5 - Western Kentucky at Charlotte

67.5 - Texas Tech at TCU

67.5 - Arizona at Utah

66.5 - Houston at SMU

65.5 - Oklahoma State at Kansas

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Stacy Sneed, RB, Houston (1 percent rostered)

Sneed recently took the starting job from Brandon Campbell (23 percent rostered) while Ta'Zhawn Henry (12 percent rostered) is out with an injury. Sneed has performed well with an uptick in carries while averaging 19.2 fantasy points in his last two games. Even if Henry makes it back to the line-up at SMU, Sneed should see enough volume to be fantasy relevant. If Henry can't go, Sneed is an excellent play this week.

Xavier Weaver, WR, USF (11 percent rostered)

Weaver has dominated target share for a bad Bulls team at a whopping 35 percent. Over his last four games, he's averaging 18.2 fantasy points with 5.8 catches on 9.5 targets per game. USF's defense is not going to get any better any time soon, so expect Weaver to keep eating up targets over the next four weeks.



Week 9 Rewind; East Carolina QB Holton Ahlers (21.7 points - 15/22, 197 YDS, 5 ATT, 18 YDS, 2 TD) & Tulsa RB Deneric Prince (10.0 points - 19 ATT, 86 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 14 YDS, 1 FL)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Lawrance Toafili, RB, Florida State (33 percent rostered)

While Toafili has been splitting work in the backfield, it's his work in the passing game that has me interested. In his last three games, he's averaging 4.7 catches on 5.3 targets per game. His double-digit carries in each of those three games is just a bonus. Florida State has four competitive games to end the season, so I like the Seminoles to keep Toafili out on the field. QB Jordan Travis (48 percent rostered) is also an option for the Seminoles.

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke (20 percent rostered)

Fantasy managers need to stop sleeping on Leonard who is a true dual-threat quarterback. Prior to their bye week, he averaged 34.1 fantasy points against North Carolina and Miami. The signal caller has running back type of numbers with 78 carries for 481 yards and eight touchdowns through eight games. He's also been okay through the air while completing 64.1 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.

Week 9 Rewind; North Carolina WR Antoine Green (43.0 points - 10/13 TAR, 180 YDS, 2 TD) & Wake Forest WR Jahmal Banks (10.3 points - 2/6 TAR, 23 YDS, 1 TD)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (31 percent rostered)

The Red Raiders are currently dealing with a mess at quarterback as all three of their guys combined for five interceptions against Baylor. For that reason, I'm going to stick with Brooks in an enticing match-up with TCU this week. Brooks is averaging 15.0 fantasy points per game on 10.8 rushing attempts and 3.0 targets per game.

Mason Fairchild, TE, Kansas (15 percent rostered)

It's possible Kansas gets QB Jalon Daniels (67 percent rostered) back this week against an Oklahoma State defense that was just blown away by Kansas State. If that is the case, I love Fairchild as a tight end recommendation as he is averaging 17.5 fantasy points over his last three games. He's a large target for the Jayhawks in a game where there should be a ton of points.

Week 9 Rewind; Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers (19.4 points - 37/57, 308 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT, 4 ATT, 31 YDS) & Baylor RB Richard Reese (40.0 points - 36 ATT, 148 YDS, 3 TD, 3/3 TAR, 12 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State (29 percent rostered)

Clifford has come through against quality opponents in Minnesota (26.8 fantasy points) and Ohio State (25.7 points) the last two weeks. With those two tough games down, I would feel fairly comfortable deploying him against Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State to end the season. In a conference short of great quarterbacks, this is a good spot to exploit.

Corey Dyches, WR/TE, Maryland (32 percent rostered)

Dyches is back for another recommendation as the Terrapins have an intriguing match-up with Wisconsin. The versatile tight end has been hit-or-miss this season, but you could do a lot worse at the tight end position. Dyches is averaging 4.4 targets per game. RB Roman Hemby (41 percent rostered) is also an option as he is putting together a sensational freshman season.

Week 9 Rewind; Penn State QB Sean Clifford (25.7 points - 32/47, 371 YDS, 3 TD, 3 INT, 1 FL) & Ohio State WR Julian Fleming (4.7 points - 2/3 TAR, 27 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Grayson James, QB, FIU (2 percent rostered)

At one point, Florida International looked like it could be the worst team in college football. Over the last two weeks, they've lit up Charlotte and Louisiana Tech with James averaging 31.8 fantasy points in those contests. There's no reason he can't continue to put up some decent fantasy numbers against North Texas, FAU, UTEP and Middle Tennessee to finish the year.

Elijah Spencer, WR, Charlotte (40 percent rostered)

Spencer is coming off a huge 31.4 fantasy point performance at Rice, however, he was balling out before that game. Entering Week 9, Spencer was averaging 17.7 fantasy points on 7.6 targets per game. The sophomore has seen at least five targets in all nine games and is poised to go over 1,000 yards in the near future.

Week 9 Rewind; Rice QB/WR Luke McCaffrey (19.5 points - 4/5 TAR, 58 YDS, 1 TD, 1 ATT, 37 YDS) & Louisiana Tech WR Tre Harris (7.9 points - 3/3 TAR, 49 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Ohio (41 percent rostered)

Hope you're ready for some MACtion as we have a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rourke and the Bobcats return from a bye week to take on a good Buffalo team as both of these squads come in with a surprising 5-3 record. Rourke is looking to extend his steak of games with a rushing score to three. RB Sieh Bangura (37 percent rostered) is also an option for some Tuesday night fun!

Jayshon Jackson, WR, Ball State (49 percent rostered)

Ball State and Kent State have the highest over/under on the week at 62.5 points, so there should be a ton of plays in this one. Jackson leads the Cardinals in target share at 30 percent. He's received at least seven targets in all eight games and even has double-digit targets in five of the eight games. The star receiver is averaging 17.8 fantasy points per game and should be a treat to watch on Tuesday night.

Week 9 Rewind; Akron QB DJ Irons (23.4 points - 31/49, 316 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 14 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 FL) & Toledo TE Jamal Turner (3.3 points - 1/1 TAR, 23 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Taylen Green, QB, Boise State (6 percent rostered)

Let's try this again with Green who posted a season-high 30.5 fantasy points against Colorado State in Week 9. He did it with his first 300-yard passing game (80 percent completion rate) and his fifth rushing score of the season. The Broncos' upcoming opponents in BYU and Nevada shouldn't put up much of a defensive effort, so go get this redshirt freshman.

Kairee Robinson, RB, San Jose State (6 percent rostered)

Robinson has been a solid contributor this year at 15.2 fantasy points per game. The senior back has a touchdown in five of seven games and is only going to be more involved down the final stretch of the season. San Jose State remains one of those good teams that few people know about due to them being on the west coast and in a lesser known conference.

Week 9 Rewind; Hawaii RB Dedrick Parson (16.7 points - 12 ATT, 29 YDS, 3/5 TAR, 48 YDS, 1 TD) & San Jose State WR Elijah Cooks (15.9 points - 8/10 TAR, 79 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona (45 percent rostered)

Pretty insane that de Laura still is not rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues. He's only averaging 27.1 fantasy points per game. He's accumulated three 400-yard passing games and has 23 total touchdowns on the season. This is likely the last week he'll be on this list. If you can't find de Laura on the wire, WR Dorian Singer (14 percent rostered) is another option in this high-volume passing game.

Mar'Keise Irving, RB, Oregon (26 percent rostered)

Irving has been fantastic in his last three games while averaging 21.8 fantasy points over that span. He's received double-digit carries in six straight games and has been quite effective in the passing game this year while converting 16-of-19 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns. The versatile back should have no issues performance once again at Colorado this week.

Week 9 Rewind; Arizona QB Jayden de Laura (34.6 points - 26/43, 380 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 54 YDS) & Oregon WR Troy Franklin (6.4 points - 3/5 TAR, 34 YDS *Injured)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Daijun Edwards, RB, Georgia (10 percent rostered)

Since Week 4, Edwards has been one of the conference's best backs at 17.2 fantasy points per game. He has at least one touchdown in four straight games and seven total over that stretch. Georgia goes up against Tennessee this week and this is your best shot at getting a piece of either of those offenses for this game.

Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (48 percent rostered)

Sticking with Haselwood who came through last week with a touchdown at Auburn. Arkansas has an interesting non-conference game with Liberty where the over/under is at 64.5 points. A lot of tough match-ups centered around defense in the conference this week, so Haselwood is an excellent option as he still leads the team with a target share at 23 percent.

Week 9 Rewind; Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood (16.1 points - 5/6 TAR, 61 YDS, 1 TD) & Auburn QB Robby Ashford (24.1 points - 24/33, 285 YDS, 1 TD, 19 ATT, 87 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State (42 percent rostered)

Brice has been fairly consistent over his last four games with 25.8 fantasy points per game while racking up 14 total touchdowns versus just two interceptions. The former top recruit still has a shot at the NFL and has an excellent opportunity to show off against a 7-1 Coastal Carolina team on Thursday night.

Caullin Lacy, WR, South Alabama (13 percent rostered)

While I prefer Jalen Wayne (56 percent rostered), Lacy has received more targets in two of the team's last three games. Both are fairly close in target share on the season with Wayne at 26 percent and Lacy at 23 percent. In his last four games, Lacy is averaging 17.9 fantasy points on 6.8 catches and 9.3 targets per game. That's should be plenty of production to be worthy of a roster spot for most fantasy managers.

Week 9 Rewind; South Alabama QB Carter Bradley (12.9 points - 17/24, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 4 ATT, 17 YDS) & Arkansas State TE Seydou Traore (12.7 points - 8/14 TAR, 47 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS

Johnathan Bennett, QB, Liberty (1 percent rostered)

Bennett showed up against BYU in Week 8 while completing 82.8 percent of his passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 46 rushing yards for 21.5 fantasy points. He has a talented receiver in Demario Douglas (52 percent rostered) and will have tons of opportunity to throw the ball against a soft Arkansas defense this week. The defenses don't get much better down the stretch with Connecticut, Virginia Tech or New Mexico State if he does play well against Arkansas.

Week 9 Rewind; Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne (9.1 points - 9/19, 116 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 ATT, 15 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

San Diego State (vs. UNLV) - Solid defensive-oriented team at just 17 percent rostered across leagues.

Penn State (at Indiana) - They survived Ohio State for most of the game which proves they can handle Indiana, rostered in 49 percent of leagues.

Connecticut (vs. UMass) - The Huskies are coming off a 17.5 fantasy point performance against Boston College. I believe they can do it gain.

Week 9 Rewind; San Jose State vs. Nevada (5.5 points - 28 PA, 9 SK, 1 TA), South Carolina vs. Missouri (0.5 points - 23 PA, 1 SK, 0 TA) & Appalachian State vs. Robert Morris (12.5 points - 3 PA, 3 SK, 1 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Arizona Jayden de Laura, Duke Riley Leonard, App State Chase Brice

RB: Oregon Mar'Keise Irving, FSU Lawrance Toafili, SJSU Kairee Robinson

WR: Ball State Jayshon Jackson, Charlotte Elijah Spencer, USF Xavier Weaver

TE: Maryland Corey Dyches, Kansas Mason Fairchild

D/ST: SDSU (vs. UNLV), UConn (vs. UMass), OSU (at Indiana)

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.